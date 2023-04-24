Torquay's players were left devastated after their draw at Altrincham all but ended their time in the National League

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson says the club can return to the National League should they be relegated.

The Gulls need an unlikely series of results on Saturday to stop them from going down for the second time in five years after a late draw at Altrincham.

It comes less than two years after Torquay lost the league's promotion final on penalties to Hartlepool.

"It's sad, but the club's strong, it's gone down before and it can come back up," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"We have had disappointment and we'll try and get over it because that's what you're in football to do.

"You have good days and bad days, unfortunately we didn't get enough results earlier on to support this team that we've got at the moment."

Torquay were seven points from safety and second-from-bottom just over five weeks ago, but a run of five successive victories gave them hope of survival.

But a 5-1 loss at Chesterfield in midweek, coupled with Saturday's 2-2 draw at Altrincham - after conceding a last-minute penalty - means the Gulls must beat champions Wrexham on Saturday and hope Maidenhead lose at Gateshead, while at the same time overturning a seven-goal deficit.

"We're gutted for the club, we're gutted for the players, we're gutted for our supporters," added Johnson, who led Torquay to the 2019 National League South title after succeeding Gary Owers in September 2018.

"We got our team together in the last seven or eight games, we used the last days of the transfer window to bring in some good players which at that time were looking to leave other clubs, so you couldn't get them earlier.

"It's a shame we couldn't have longer with that group of lads, because we've won five, drawn one and lost one.

"It is what it is, we'll all sit down and we'll have a chat - the players have got one more game to go so we've got to do right by everybody.

"We've still got to turn up, play our game and give us a chance to thank the fans and apologise for us being in the bottom four."

Torquay owner Clarke Osborne says that club will remain professional should they go down to the sixth tier.

"I feel for everyone connected with Torquay United both those working tirelessly for the club and for the brilliant supporters who have supported with passion and commitment throughout this season," he said in a statement.

"For us, next season in whatever league it is business as usual, a full-time professional, well supported club planning and striving for promotion.

"Together, let's look towards next season with excitement and anticipation. I certainly am."