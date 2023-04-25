Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic have been handed the chance to retain the Scottish title against Heart of Midlothian after being sent to Tynecastle Stadium for the first game after the Premiership split.

Ange Postecoglou's side currently lead by 13 points with five games remaining.

Should Celtic lose in Edinburgh on 7 May and Rangers win their first game at home to Aberdeen, a potential title-decider will be delayed to Ibrox.

Saturday 13 May is the date set for the final Old Firm derby of the season.

The dates come after the Scottish Professional Football League announced the final round of five fixtures after the top flight splits into two.

It has to balance home and away games for each club as it decides the games after the top-flight splits into two sections - the top half aiming for European qualification and the bottom half battling to avoid relegation.

