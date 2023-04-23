Freddie Ladapo fires home Ipswich's third goal at the Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has warned his team they must show more character if they are to force their way into the play-offs.

Posh are seventh in League One, two points adrift of Bolton and Derby, after a 3-0 home defeat by Ipswich.

Ferguson is in his fourth spell as manager and looking to steer the club to promotion for the fifth time.

"We were nowhere near good enough to win a game of that magnitude," the Scot told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"We have to be stronger mentally, we have to be better on the ball, we have to be braver.

"This is what we're in it for, these games are the ones you've got to go and enjoy - they had so much more composure, calmness, and the goals were horrendous [from our point of view].

"We have to find a way to having a bigger desire to win these games, and a fight and character, that's what it comes down to."

Peterborough have won only three of their 11 matches against the teams in the top six, losing the other eight, and will finish the season away to Barnsley, who are fourth, following their final home fixture against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Peterborough results against top six 13 Aug: Plymouth (a) - lost 2-0 11 Feb: Bolton (h) - lost 5-0 16 Aug: Sheff Wed (h) - won 2-0 25 Feb: Plymouth (h) - won 5-2 27 Aug: Derby (a) - lost 2-1 4 Mar: Sheff Wed (a) - lost 1-0 17 Sep: Bolton (a) - lost 1-0 25 Mar: Derby (h) - won 2-0 2 Dec: Barnsley (h) - lost 2-1 22 Apr: Ipswich (h) - lost 3-0 10 Dec: Ipswich (a) - lost 2-1 7 May: Barnsley (a)

"We have to take care of Bristol Rovers, who are a dangerous opponent but at least if we're going to lose a game, lose a game [playing] the way we want to play, not like that," Ferguson said.

On-loan Kell Watts is available for selection after making the bench against Ipswich, having recovered from a hamstring injury suffered in January.

"I think Kell's fit enough. I had a choice to bring him on but when you bring someone on who's been out for so long, it is difficult," added Ferguson.