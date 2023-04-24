Oxford United boss Liam Manning says he is not planning any drastic changes to his squad for Tuesday's game against Cheltenham

Oxford United head coach Liam Manning wants three wins to end the season as they battle for League One survival.

Manning's side lost 2-0 to promotion chasers Barnsley on Saturday, extending their winless run to 17 games.

That result left the U's 20th, one place above the relegation zone and level on points with Morecambe in 21st, although Oxford have a game in hand.

"We were a little off in terms of our quality," Manning told BBC Radio Oxford after the defeat at Oakwell.

Looking ahead to a home game against Cheltenham on Tuesday, he added: "We have to win the last three.

"We have to make sure that we recharge. We have to go back to our place, create an energy and create a noise.

"I think the fans will be massive on Tuesday in giving the players a lift after what has been a long slog of a period.

"What a terrific opportunity, what a great challenge we've got ahead of us and we have to be all in and ready for the scrap."

Tuesday's opponents Cheltenham have lost only one of their past 10 games and are 16th in League One.

Following that fixture, Oxford finish the season with a trip to already relegated Forest Green and a home match with second-from-bottom Accrington.

'We have to believe we are a good team'

Oxford's record has improved slightly under Manning but they are yet to win in seven games under the 37-year-old, having lost two and drawn five since replacing previous boss Karl Robinson.

He continued: "We don't accept losing, we don't gloss over it as if everything is OK. What we've shown since we've been in is that the lads will respond. We're all in it together, we all need to stick together and we all need to go again for a tough game on Tuesday.

"The biggest word I said to the players [before Saturday's game] was 'belief.'

"We have to believe we are a good team, we have to believe we can win games, you have to believe in yourself individually that you can be the one that makes the difference.

"We don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves, it's disappointing to lose [to Barnsley] but we have to move on and get ready for Tuesday."

Manning does not plan to make any drastic changes to the squad which has only scored two goals in their past six matches.

He said: "If we weren't creating chances then I would [try something different] but at the minute we are creating so many chances, at some point someone's got to step up and take one.

"We're hard to beat, we still look dangerous as well."