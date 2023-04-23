Close menu
Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus0NapoliNapoli1

Juventus 0-1 Napoli: Luciano Spalletti staying calm as his side move to brink of title

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen is Napoli and Serie A's top scorer with 21 goals

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti said it isn't yet time for celebrating, despite Sunday's last-gasp 1-0 win at Juventus moving them to potentially one win from the Serie A title.

Giacomo Raspadori's stoppage-time winner moved Napoli 17 points clear, days after being knocked out of the Champions League by AC Milan.

If Napoli beat regional rivals Salernitana on Saturday and Lazio fail to win at Inter Milan the next day, Spalletti's side would be champions for the first time since 1990.

"We need to wait before we pop any bottles, because we still have a little way to go," said Spalletti.

"They played really well and it wasn't easy to do that so soon after being knocked out of the Champions League. I don't think we could have done any more tonight."

Barring a nightmare collapse in the final seven games of the season Napoli will win the league, the crowning glory of Spalletti's career which has seen him progress from lower league football as a player to the top of the Italian game.

The Scudetto would be his first league title since the two he won in Russia with Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2010 and 2012, and his first trophy in a major league since an Italian Cup with Roma in 2008.

The 64-year-old said: "It's obviously very satisfying to be here.

"It has been a tougher road here for me than for others who began from a higher level, those who earned respect from their playing careers and had the opportunity to lead a top team right from the start."

Top Stories