Premier League: Who is the best player to face your club?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Sometimes, as a fan, you watch an opposition player and can do little but nod and admire.
So who are these stars who have earned the ultimate respect from rival onlookers?
BBC Sport asked our community of fan writers for the player who has stood out as the best to face their club.
Arsenal
Charlene Smith, AFTV
A few big talents have faced Arsenal and consistently played well against us. However, the standout one is Wayne Rooney. He scored an iconic goal (aged 16) against us in 2002 and broke our 30-game unbeaten run.
Aston Villa
Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast
Christian Vieri, one of the hottest strikers in Europe at that time, lined up for Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Cup quarter-final at Villa Park in March 1998. I remember Vieri's touch, skill, pace and movement being a level above anything on the pitch. You could tell he was the complete striker.
Bournemouth
Tom Jordan, Back of the Net
Manchester City remain the only side we've not taken a point from in the top flight and Kevin de Bruyne is a huge reason why. His ability to dictate a game is mesmerising, and his intelligence with the ball is exquisite. He goes down as a Premier League great.
Brentford
Ian Westbrook, Beesotted
Glenn Hoddle must be the best player I've seen face Brentford.
In 1993, as player-manager of Swindon slotting into the sweeper role, he was calmness personified as he led the Robins to a goalless draw at Griffin Park - after they had been reduced to nine men when both his strikers were shown red cards in the first half.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls
If I was to single out one it would have to be Cristiano Ronaldo. Having visited his home town and seen his statue, I can see where his love of the game comes from.
He has been an amazing player, goalscorer and all-round footballer over the years. Our win over Manchester United last season was probably his worst match. To see him laughing as we scored one after another just summed up his feelings and frustration.
Chelsea
Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast
For fans of many generations, the likes of George Best, Eric Cantona, Luis Figo and indeed the great Pele himself would all be considered among the best to have ever played against the Blues.
However, the greatest was defined one Champions League night back in 2005 when Ronaldinho scored with an absolutely astonishing 20-yard finish at Stamford Bridge.
Crystal Palace
Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak
One player jumps to the forefront of my mind: Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The brilliant Sweden striker, who scored four goals against England in one game, graced Selhurst Park in 2016. Not only that, he scored a late winner for Manchester United! Bittersweet but that's what winners do, and he's one who is still playing at 41.
Everton
Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl
Though out of his real prime, and a controversial part of Manchester United at that time too, how could I not stand in awe of one of the greatest European goalscorers, Cristiano Ronaldo, doing what he has always done best at Goodison Park in October 2022?
Fulham
Dan Crawford, Hammy End
A 38 year-old David Felgate was working in a timber yard when he kept Fulham at bay with a string of superb saves to secure a lucrative FA Cup replay for non-league Leigh RMI in 1998. Then Cottagers boss Kevin Keegan called it "the best keeping display I've ever seen - at any level".
Leeds United
Jess Furness, Her Game Too
De Bruyne... wow! He is an absolute wizard in midfield. KDB has set up many goals against us in recent times, and also scored an absolute beauty himself past Illan Meslier a couple of years ago. I feel lucky to have watched him play live - he is simply world class!
Leicester City
Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV
It has to be Harry Kane. In my lifetime there have been loads of great players to face us, including Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, but Kane is always the most dangerous and you just know, home or away, he will score against us.
Liverpool
Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap
I am lucky enough to have watched Liverpool play in some of the biggest events in world football, so I had the chance to see Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp. Unfortunately, he picked the Reds apart before smashing in a sumptuous free-kick to round off a 3-0 win in the first leg of the 2019 Champions League semi-final. We all know what happened next, though...
Manchester City
Ger Deegan, formerly of Maine Road Ramble
It has to be perhaps the best player ever mesmerising the team I love - and being powerless to stop it. The two games Messi played against City in the 2014-15 Champions League last 16 were genuinely incredible. He didn't score in the tie, but he was at the peak of his powers and so influential in every aspect of the game. Just a football genius who could do whatever he wanted.
Manchester United
Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News
Eden Hazard springs to mind from players I have seen live. Better players have played against us down the years - like Kaka and Ronaldo - but the former Chelsea winger was a constant nuisance. And I'm not giving this accolade to Mohamed Salah after watching Ashley Young put him in his pocket at Old Trafford.
Newcastle United
Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC
One player that really stands out for me is Ronaldo. One of the greatest players of all time and in his pomp at Manchester United, he destroyed us from the left wing. Lighting quick, skills to match and a strike not seen by any in football at that time. We just could not handle him.
Nottingham Forest
Ben Dore, Dore On Tour
It's got to be Cesc Fabregas playing for Chelsea against Forest in the FA Cup in 2019. His movement on and off the ball was amazing, but his long passing to the forwards was just unbelievable. I wish Forest had a player like Fabregas because I could watch him over and over again.
Southampton
Ray Hunt, In That Number
Getting to watch Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United sides up close at The Dell was always a highlight, even though it often ended in defeat. Cantona stands out the most. Being mere feet from the man is something I won't forget. As good as any great, plus he played with that arrogance which separated him from the rest.
Tottenham Hotspur
John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose
Having seen both prime Messi and Ronaldo against Spurs, my answer being someone who played for Bolton Wanderers may surprise you. It's the maverick magician who could mesmerise with the ball at his feet: Jay-Jay Okocha. Trickery, confidence and arrogance to do what others could only dream of.
West Ham United
Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers
Hazard tore West Ham apart in 2019 in a game I will never forget. He was one of the most technically gifted players the Premier League has seen, and by far the best player I have had the pleasure to watch face the Hammers.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV
On their charge to the title in 2022, Manchester City destroyed Wolves 5-1 and De Bruyne was the one inflicting the damage. He had a hat-trick within 24 minutes and four goals overall. Wolves just had no answer for the midfield maestro and all we could do was sit back and enjoy the De Bruyne show.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
Ran the length of the pitch weaving in and out of tackles and firing into the right hand corner from 25 yards.
Or so he says.
This article lacks context and comparability, its literally what one guy/girl down the pub thinks.
So much better things to promote healthy debate, such as the Goons bottling the title...
Lol