Luke Chambers played 49 games for Colchester in 2021-22 and 46 so far this season

Colchester United defender Luke Chambers believes a promising future is in store for the club after securing their English Football League status.

The U's moved 10 points clear of next-to-bottom Hartlepool with a 4-1 home win over Sutton United.

And centre-back Chambers was among their scorers with his first goal of the season via his "six or eight-pack".

"Since the turn of the year, I think we're seventh or eighth in the form table," he told BBC Essex Sport.

"There's lots to be positive about. Obviously we haven't had the season we all set out to have but I think there's real promise moving forward for the club."

He continued: "We're a very honest group. We've had honest conversations over the last few weeks about the position we found ourselves in.

"I've been involved with this group for two years and they've always responded really well when they've needed to, and we need to find a way to make that consistent every single week to be where the club wants to be."

Chambers, 37, reached the top 10 for the most appearances in English league football in February and wants to prolong his career into next season.

"For me, what I'm bringing to the team week in, week out; day in, day out on the training ground, I think I'll be of value for someone for next season," the former Nottingham Forest and Ipswich player said.

"It is my aim to carry on playing, to get as far up that top 10 list [as I can]. While I'm contributing at the level I am, we carry on."

He singled out 19-year-old forward Samson Tovide for praise after he was involved in three of the goals against Sutton, without finding the net himself.

Tovide has scored twice in 30 appearances and Chambers said: "If he can add that [scoring] to his game, the world is at his feet.

"He's a very tenacious guy, not someone you want to play against, someone you want in your team - I speak to him every day about what can take him to the top and I think he's got every attribute to do that, especially his determination and approach to his profession."

On Tovide's partnership up front with John Akinde, he added: "I'm not sure there's a better front two in the division when they're on song."