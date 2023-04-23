Kevin van Veen, who is out of contract with Motherwell this summer and who scored his 24th goal of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Celtic Park, realises that, at 31, it could be his last chance for "an amazing step", but the Dutch striker insists he is happy at Fir Park and is not pushing to leave the Scottish Premiership club. (The Scotsman) external-link

Hibernian left-back Lewis Stevenson says there have been talks about a new contract, but the 35-year-old realises that, at his age, the club has other priorities, but he hopes adding goals to his repertoire, such as Saturday's against St Johnstone, will help secure his stay beyond this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic will miss out on a sell-on fee for Moussa Dembele, with their former striker certain to leave Olympique Lyonnais as a free agent at the end of the season, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. (Football Scotland) external-link

Former club Rangers will also be due a percentage of any fee should Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie complete a proposed £2m transfer to Bristol City. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson refused to be drawn on his future despite guiding his side to their seventh consecutive win with a 2-0 triumph over Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday. (The Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown is likely to give former striker Steven MacLean the job of caretaker manager for the rest of the season after a draw with Hibernian in their first match since the departure of Callum Davidson. (The Courier) external-link

Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher has backed Jim Goodwin to land the manager's job on a long-term basis after they claimed a third successive victory by seeing off Livingston at the weekend. (The Courier) external-link