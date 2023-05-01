Close menu
Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City2EvertonEverton2

Leicester City 2-2 Everton: Chaotic match leaves both in deep trouble

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments544

Jamie Vardy scores
Jamie Vardy scored just his third league goal of the season for Leicester

Leicester City and Everton had to settle for a draw in a chaotic match which leaves both in deep trouble at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

The two clubs started the game in the bottom three but a point was enough to drag Leicester out of the drop zone on goal difference, while Everton stay 19th, one point behind 17th-placed Leeds.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring with just his second goal of the season from the penalty spot, picking himself up to convert after being bundled over by Timothy Castagne.

The lead lasted just seven minutes as the hosts equalised through Caglar Soyuncu, who rolled home a cool finish from Wout Faes' knockdown.

And Leicester turned the game around after 33 minutes as the sprightly Jamie Vardy latched on to James Maddison's through ball before rounding Jordan Pickford and stroking home.

The Toffees should have levelled before half-time but Calvert-Lewin contrived to miss an open goal from a couple of yards with the ball appearing to strike his heel, before Leicester broke down the other end and Vardy struck the crossbar.

There was still time in a breathless first half for Pickford to save Maddison's penalty, which was struck straight down the middle by the England midfielder.

It proved costly as the visitors drew level nine minutes after the restart when Alex Iwobi guided in a low finish, but neither side were able to find a winner.

Everton, meanwhile, will also be concerned by a serious-looking injury to captain Seamus Coleman, sustained in the opening period following a collision with Boubakary Soumare.

Leicester fail to hold on

The game ebbed and flowed between two sides aiming for top-flight survival but was a missed opportunity in their aim to escape the relegation mire.

An electric atmosphere was generated at King Power Stadium by both the home fans with their 'clappers' and the away supporters through their vociferous backing.

Ultimately, Maddison's penalty miss at the end of the first half turned out to be the crucial moment - the playmaker was made to wait to take the spot-kick before fluffing his effort straight at Pickford.

It would have put Leicester 3-1 up and possibly out of sight, but Sean Dyche's men clawed out a draw courtesy of Iwobi's well-taken strike on 54 minutes.

Midfielder Maddison was heavily involved throughout the game as well as the miss from 12 yards, and saw a low drive and curling effort kept out by his England team-mate.

The home side recovered from Calvert-Lewin's 15th-minute penalty to turn the game around as defender Soyuncu levelled and Vardy rolled back the years with a vintage finish.

But Leicester's issues lie in defence where a porous backline have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 19 games, dating back to November.

They also missed the opportunity to collect back-to-back victories at home for the first time in a year and bear all the hallmarks of a relegation-threatened team.

Despite being on a three-game unbeaten run, the Foxes have won just one of their past 12, picking up only six points in the process.

Leicester have four games remaining to preserve their top-flight status, away at Fulham and Newcastle and home games against Liverpool and West Ham on the last day of the season.

Where will Everton's next point come?

Like their opponents, Everton are stuck in a rut. Despite a bright start the Toffees have now won just one of their past 11 games under Dyche, and the eight points gained on that run have not been enough to drag them out of trouble.

This was a significant chance to get back to winning ways and it started well through Calvert-Lewin's thumping penalty, but it is difficult to see where the points might come in their remaining games.

They travel to impressive Brighton in their next match, before hosting league leaders Manchester City and rounding off their season at Goodison Park against in-form Bournemouth.

In between, they face a trip to Wolves - but that too is a tough ask for a side winless in their past 15 on the road and victors in just two of 34 away league games.

The league's lowest scorers managed to bag two this time, and Dyche will be satisfied to rescue a point, but it could have been so much better with more clinical finishing.

Daniel Iversen made a stunning reflex save to deny Iwobi early in the first half, and the Danish goalkeeper also kept out efforts including Calvert-Lewin's shocking miss and Dwight McNeil's strike from eight yards out.

But he saved his best until late when Everton pushed for the winner and Abdoulaye Doucoure strode forward before unleashing an arrowed low drive which Iversen turned round the post at full stretch.

Player of the match

IversenDaniel Iversen

with an average of 8.02

Leicester City

  1. Squad number31Player nameIversen
    Average rating

    8.02

  2. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    7.25

  3. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    6.51

  4. Squad number3Player nameFaes
    Average rating

    5.96

  5. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    5.96

  6. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    5.90

  7. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    5.76

  8. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.61

  9. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    5.52

  10. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    5.52

  11. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    5.46

  12. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    5.44

  13. Squad number26Player namePraet
    Average rating

    5.08

  14. Squad number16Player nameKristiansen
    Average rating

    5.07

Everton

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    6.79

  2. Squad number3Player namePatterson
    Average rating

    6.79

  3. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    6.72

  4. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    6.65

  5. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    6.53

  6. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    6.22

  7. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    6.17

  8. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    5.91

  9. Squad number37Player nameGarner
    Average rating

    5.91

  10. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    5.87

  11. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    5.71

  12. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    5.02

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Iversen
  • 27Castagne
  • 3Faes
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 33ThomasBooked at 53minsSubstituted forKristiansenat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Tielemans
  • 25NdidiSubstituted forDakaat 61'minutes
  • 42SoumaréBooked at 44mins
  • 10MaddisonBooked at 89mins
  • 9Vardy
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forPraetat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ward
  • 15Souttar
  • 16Kristiansen
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Daka
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 24Mendy
  • 26Praet
  • 37Tetê

Everton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forPattersonat 45+5'minutes
  • 5Keane
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 37Garner
  • 27GueyeBooked at 56mins
  • 17Iwobi
  • 16Doucouré
  • 7McNeil
  • 9Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes

  • 3Patterson
  • 8Onana
  • 11Gray
  • 13Mina
  • 15Begovic
  • 20Maupay
  • 26Davies
  • 30Coady
  • 50Simms
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
32,173

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home15
Away23
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 2, Everton 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Everton 2.

  3. Booking

    Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City).

  5. Post update

    Nathan Patterson (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Booking

    James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

  8. Post update

    Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dennis Praet (Leicester City).

  10. Post update

    Nathan Patterson (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Victor Kristiansen replaces Luke Thomas.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Dennis Praet replaces Harvey Barnes.

  13. Post update

    Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by James Garner (Everton).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Daniel Iversen.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Patson Daka tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Wout Faes.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

548 comments

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 22:07

    Why the hell didn't Jamie Vardy take the penalty?

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 22:09

      Metro1962 replied:
      cos he is a 🤡😁

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:05

    What a poor, poor penalty by Maddison, just proves he is ready and perfect for the England squad. Passed the England ‘Misses Penalties Test’ with flying colours.

    • Reply posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 22:15

      Billy McFlipFlops replied:
      Great result for the neutral. I hope they both go down.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:04

    What a great advertisment for championship football.

    • Reply posted by CFC, today at 22:08

      CFC replied:
      🤣

  • Comment posted by GhettoDefendant, today at 22:14

    What a brilliant and entertaining game of footy that was to watch!
    End to end football ⚽
    Penalty saves!
    Players on both sides running themselves into the ground.
    Great atmosphere!
    I hope both Everton and Leicester stay up...both good sides.
    Hope the Everton chap who got injured is ok.
    Notts County fan in peace 🕊️

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:25

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Just out of pure interest, Everton fans who will you be supporting when Liverpool plays Leicester?

  • Comment posted by Greenheys23, today at 22:05

    Everton are going down. They’ve pulled off escape acts before but not this time.

    • Reply posted by Osmund Saddler, today at 22:11

      Osmund Saddler replied:
      Including hans segers.

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 22:06

    Can't for the life of me understand why Madison is taking the penalty. He never takes them what's happened to vardy taking them . If they go down may look back and find that was the moment

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 22:28

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      All those Everton fans saying *we're too good to go down*. I think not. You're down and out!!!!
      GOOD RIDDANCE to you from a Spurs fan!!!!

  • Comment posted by north Yorkie, today at 22:08

    Maddison is such an ego. What gave him the right to take the ball from Tielemanns ? And then he demonstrates what a great footballer he is ! Overrated.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:14

      Justfacts replied:
      Manager at fault, he picks the pen taker. No excuses

  • Comment posted by Hear hear I agree well said, today at 22:08

    A real relegation 1-pointer

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:22

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Everton fans, you do know if Leeds and Forest had not beaten Liverpool they would both now be below you. Not very clever supporting against Liverpool in those games now, is it? Be careful of what you wish for.

  • Comment posted by Beaupaul , today at 22:08

    Great game TOTALLY RUINED by skys commentary shouting because something has to be said !!!enough said!!!

  • Comment posted by Pab, today at 22:04

    Unless the question is who picks thier nose the most, I can't see Dyche ever being the answer!!

    • Reply posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 22:07

      What the Dewson is going on replied:
      Adds whole new meaning to "bogey team".

  • Comment posted by Scottiedog, today at 22:14

    Could be that the best 9 years of my time supporting Leicester in the PL could be coming to an end.

    The great Escape, wining the title, fA cup and Europe all crammed in. Sadly Covid hit the King Powers Duty Free business creating their inability to continue investment. Let’s see what the next 4 games bring, but it’s been a great journey

    • Reply posted by supermac, today at 22:19

      supermac replied:
      I'm not a Leicester supporter, but as a team that defied all the odds I'd love them to stay up and who knows might be worth a fiver next season for a top six finish 😁

  • Comment posted by CFC, today at 22:04

    Brilliant game. 2 proper football clubs going for it. Games like this is why the premier league is the envy of Europe.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:18

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Sarcasm at its best!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:04

    Two from Everton, Forest, Leeds or Leicester will go down, regrettably two from these four while they deserve to go down, will stay up for at least another season.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:11

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      As for Everton they may have stemmed the inEVERTONble by another week or two, they have some tough games coming up which may yet seal their fate.

  • Comment posted by snivel service moaners, today at 22:09

    It's easy to see why these teams are struggling at the bottom of the table. Some of the passing would have embarrassed the National League.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:25

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Which one North or South?

  • Comment posted by Aragorn08, today at 22:06

    I can see Leicester goingdown with no premier league club wanting to buy Maddison. Not saying that just because he’s missed the penalty tonight, but he’s so maddeningly wasteful, indecisive and toothless in big matches. You can’t rely on him to perform regularly. British Naby Keita.

    • Reply posted by mourndekai, today at 22:17

      mourndekai replied:
      He might do better in a team where the onus wasn't always on him though. Must be maddening to constantly be the Great Hope every game they play