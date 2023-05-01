Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jamie Vardy scored just his third league goal of the season for Leicester

Leicester City and Everton had to settle for a draw in a chaotic match which leaves both in deep trouble at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

The two clubs started the game in the bottom three but a point was enough to drag Leicester out of the drop zone on goal difference, while Everton stay 19th, one point behind 17th-placed Leeds.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring with just his second goal of the season from the penalty spot, picking himself up to convert after being bundled over by Timothy Castagne.

The lead lasted just seven minutes as the hosts equalised through Caglar Soyuncu, who rolled home a cool finish from Wout Faes' knockdown.

And Leicester turned the game around after 33 minutes as the sprightly Jamie Vardy latched on to James Maddison's through ball before rounding Jordan Pickford and stroking home.

The Toffees should have levelled before half-time but Calvert-Lewin contrived to miss an open goal from a couple of yards with the ball appearing to strike his heel, before Leicester broke down the other end and Vardy struck the crossbar.

There was still time in a breathless first half for Pickford to save Maddison's penalty, which was struck straight down the middle by the England midfielder.

It proved costly as the visitors drew level nine minutes after the restart when Alex Iwobi guided in a low finish, but neither side were able to find a winner.

Everton, meanwhile, will also be concerned by a serious-looking injury to captain Seamus Coleman, sustained in the opening period following a collision with Boubakary Soumare.

Leicester fail to hold on

The game ebbed and flowed between two sides aiming for top-flight survival but was a missed opportunity in their aim to escape the relegation mire.

An electric atmosphere was generated at King Power Stadium by both the home fans with their 'clappers' and the away supporters through their vociferous backing.

Ultimately, Maddison's penalty miss at the end of the first half turned out to be the crucial moment - the playmaker was made to wait to take the spot-kick before fluffing his effort straight at Pickford.

It would have put Leicester 3-1 up and possibly out of sight, but Sean Dyche's men clawed out a draw courtesy of Iwobi's well-taken strike on 54 minutes.

Midfielder Maddison was heavily involved throughout the game as well as the miss from 12 yards, and saw a low drive and curling effort kept out by his England team-mate.

The home side recovered from Calvert-Lewin's 15th-minute penalty to turn the game around as defender Soyuncu levelled and Vardy rolled back the years with a vintage finish.

But Leicester's issues lie in defence where a porous backline have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 19 games, dating back to November.

They also missed the opportunity to collect back-to-back victories at home for the first time in a year and bear all the hallmarks of a relegation-threatened team.

Despite being on a three-game unbeaten run, the Foxes have won just one of their past 12, picking up only six points in the process.

Leicester have four games remaining to preserve their top-flight status, away at Fulham and Newcastle and home games against Liverpool and West Ham on the last day of the season.

Where will Everton's next point come?

Like their opponents, Everton are stuck in a rut. Despite a bright start the Toffees have now won just one of their past 11 games under Dyche, and the eight points gained on that run have not been enough to drag them out of trouble.

This was a significant chance to get back to winning ways and it started well through Calvert-Lewin's thumping penalty, but it is difficult to see where the points might come in their remaining games.

They travel to impressive Brighton in their next match, before hosting league leaders Manchester City and rounding off their season at Goodison Park against in-form Bournemouth.

In between, they face a trip to Wolves - but that too is a tough ask for a side winless in their past 15 on the road and victors in just two of 34 away league games.

The league's lowest scorers managed to bag two this time, and Dyche will be satisfied to rescue a point, but it could have been so much better with more clinical finishing.

Daniel Iversen made a stunning reflex save to deny Iwobi early in the first half, and the Danish goalkeeper also kept out efforts including Calvert-Lewin's shocking miss and Dwight McNeil's strike from eight yards out.

But he saved his best until late when Everton pushed for the winner and Abdoulaye Doucoure strode forward before unleashing an arrowed low drive which Iversen turned round the post at full stretch.

Player of the match Iversen Daniel Iversen with an average of 8.02 Leicester Leicester City Leicester City

Everton Everton Everton Leicester City Avg Squad number 31 Player name Iversen Average rating 8.02 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 7.25 Squad number 4 Player name Söyüncü Average rating 6.51 Squad number 3 Player name Faes Average rating 5.96 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 5.96 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 5.90 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 5.76 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 5.61 Squad number 33 Player name Thomas Average rating 5.52 Squad number 25 Player name Ndidi Average rating 5.52 Squad number 42 Player name Soumaré Average rating 5.46 Squad number 20 Player name Daka Average rating 5.44 Squad number 26 Player name Praet Average rating 5.08 Squad number 16 Player name Kristiansen Average rating 5.07 Everton Avg Squad number 7 Player name McNeil Average rating 6.79 Squad number 3 Player name Patterson Average rating 6.79 Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 6.72 Squad number 9 Player name Calvert-Lewin Average rating 6.65 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 6.53 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 6.22 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 6.17 Squad number 27 Player name Gueye Average rating 5.91 Squad number 37 Player name Garner Average rating 5.91 Squad number 2 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 5.87 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 5.71 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 5.02

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leicester Formation 4-3-3 31 Iversen 27 Castagne 3 Faes 4 Söyüncü 33 Thomas 8 Tielemans 25 Ndidi 42 Soumaré 10 Maddison 9 Vardy 7 Barnes 31 Iversen

27 Castagne

3 Faes

4 Söyüncü

33 Thomas Booked at 53mins Substituted for Kristiansen at 88' minutes Booked at 90mins

8 Tielemans

25 Ndidi Substituted for Daka at 61' minutes

42 Soumaré Booked at 44mins

10 Maddison Booked at 89mins

9 Vardy

7 Barnes Substituted for Praet at 88' minutes Substitutes 1 Ward

15 Souttar

16 Kristiansen

18 Amartey

20 Daka

22 Dewsbury-Hall

24 Mendy

26 Praet

37 Tetê Everton Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 5 Keane 2 Tarkowski 19 Mykolenko 37 Garner 27 Gueye 17 Iwobi 16 Doucouré 7 McNeil 9 Calvert-Lewin 1 Pickford

23 Coleman Substituted for Patterson at 45+5' minutes

5 Keane

2 Tarkowski

19 Mykolenko

37 Garner

27 Gueye Booked at 56mins

17 Iwobi

16 Doucouré

7 McNeil

9 Calvert-Lewin Substitutes 3 Patterson

8 Onana

11 Gray

13 Mina

15 Begovic

20 Maupay

26 Davies

30 Coady

50 Simms Referee: Michael Oliver Attendance: 32,173 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leicester City 2, Everton 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Everton 2. Booking Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City). Post update Nathan Patterson (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Booking James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City). Post update Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Dennis Praet (Leicester City). Post update Nathan Patterson (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Victor Kristiansen replaces Luke Thomas. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Dennis Praet replaces Harvey Barnes. Post update Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by James Garner (Everton). Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Daniel Iversen. Post update Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Offside, Leicester City. Patson Daka tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Wout Faes. Post update Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward