Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City20:00EvertonEverton
King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Everton preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Leicester City manager Dean Smith
Leicester City manager Dean Smith has never lost in six career Premier League meetings with Everton

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho could miss the rest of the season after he sustained a groin injury during the draw at Leeds United.

Jonny Evans has returned to training following illness.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman continues to be assessed after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Mason Holgate is available following suspension, meaning Andros Townsend and Ruben Vinagre are Everton's only confirmed absentees.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Both of these teams are in the bottom three and a win would be huge for whoever gets it.

I still think Leicester are a bit of a soft touch at the back but the signs are they have found a little bit of a spark under Dean Smith - Jamie Vardy is back in the side and looking lively and we know how sharp James Maddison is.

Everton's performances have fallen away and they seem very short of confidence too but you know what their manager Sean Dyche will do here - he will target the Foxes from set-plays, which is where they have struggled.

It might work, but I still think Leicester will have too much quality for them and it is hard to see Everton surviving if they do lose a game like this.

Do I trust Leicester defensively? Absolutely not. Do I trust them to defend set-pieces? No chance. But what I did see from them in their draw with Leeds was a bit of belief, and they had some of their swagger back.

Leicester will fancy themselves to win this - Everton won't.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v rapper Blanco

James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Idrissa Gueye of Everton during their most recent league away defeat on a Monday against Liverpool 13 February

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester City can complete the Premier League double over Everton for just the second time, previously doing so in their 2015-16 title-winning campaign.
  • However, Everton could win three consecutive league games at Leicester for the first time in their history.
  • Only two of the past 15 Premier League meetings have been drawn, with Everton recording seven wins to Leicester's six.

Leicester City

  • Leicester could register back-to-back Premier League home wins for the first time in nearly a year.
  • The Foxes have conceded in their last 18 Premier League games, their joint-longest run without a clean sheet in the division. They last had a longer run without a league shutout between April and December 1994, with a run of 21 matches which included 18 in the Premier League.
  • Dean Smith is undefeated in all six Premier League meetings with Everton, winning three of four at home. Only Antonio Conte (seven games) has faced Everton more often in the competition without losing.
  • Leicester have alternated between victory and defeat in their last four Premier League games played on Mondays, losing 3-0 at home to Newcastle United in their most recent match in December.
  • Jamie Vardy scored his first goal in 20 league appearances last time out at Leeds United. He last scored in back-to-back top-flight games for Leicester last May.
  • Vardy scored six goals in his first nine Premier League matches versus Everton but he has failed to score in the last four meetings.

Everton

  • Everton are winless in 14 away matches in all competitions since a 2-1 league victory at Southampton on 1 October, failing to score in nine of those games (D5, L9). It is their longest competitive away run without victory since a streak of 24 from September 1979 to September 1980.
  • The Toffees have triumphed just twice in their past 33 top-flight fixtures on the road. They have kept only three clean sheets during this run, all in goalless draws.
  • They have only won one of their 10 most recent league matches, claiming seven points during that period.
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin has faced Leicester in nine Premier League games without ever scoring, which is his worst such run against any side.

