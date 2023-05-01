Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United1MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0

Rotherham United 1-0 Middlesbrough: Millers clinch Championship safety

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Hakeem Odoffin
Hakeem Odoffin's fourth goal of the season clinched another season in the Championship for Rotherham

Rotherham secured Championship safety with a game to spare as Hakeem Odoffin's goal proved enough to beat 10-man Middlesbrough at New York Stadium.

Play-off-bound Boro lost full-back Anfernee Dijksteel to a straight red card in stoppage time of a scrappy first half for bringing down Jordan Hugill on the edge of the box.

And moments after the break Odoffin sparked jubilation among the home supporters when he lashed a 20-yard shot into the bottom corner of the net.

The result leaves Rotherham five points clear of the bottom three, while third-bottom Reading will now need Huddersfield to lose against Sheffield United on Thursday and then beat the Terriers themselves on the final day to avoid relegation.

It means the Millers will spend consecutive seasons in the same division for the first time since 2016-17 when a three-year stay in the Championship ended in relegation - with their past two second-tier campaigns lasting a single season.

Matt Taylor's side have won just six of 31 league matches since they last secured back-to-back victories in October, but have been helped by Reading's spiralling form and last month's six-point deduction.

For play-off bound Boro, a fourth defeat in their past six away games means they will finish the season in fourth place and face the fifth-placed side in the play-offs, while Luton are guaranteed third place.

Riley McGree almost gave Boro a seventh-minute lead when he dinked the ball over goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, but Richard Wood got back to hook it off the line.

Moments later, Jamie Lindsay blasted over when well placed at the other end, but the chances proved a false dawn as neither goalkeeper was troubled for the rest of a stop-start first half.

Rotherham lost both leading scorer Chiedozie Ogbene and Shane Ferguson to injury inside 40 minutes, but were boosted when referee Keith Stroud adjudged Dijksteel to be the last man in stopping Hugill's run, despite Boro appearing to have more cover.

It took the hosts just three minutes after the restart to make the man advantage count as Odoffin found space to unleash a strike which left goalkeeper Zac Steffen rooted to the spot.

The Millers had won just one of their previous nine matches, but seemed happy to keep what they had and defend their lead, inviting Boro pressure.

Michael Carrick's side, who have lost four of their past seven, bossed the final half-hour without causing too many problems.

However, there were sighs of relief when Tommy Smith sliced a glorious chance over from the corner of the six-yard box, and then in the final moments, Johansson made a scrambling stop as Lindsay diverted Marc Bola's cross towards his own net.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It means a lot to me personally, but it's about the football club, it's about that group of players and the supporters. They should be so, so proud of the effort they've put in collectively.

"Spirit underlies everything we do and you could sense that today, even in the first half when everything went against us.

"Chie Ogbene fouled and hamstring and then Shane Ferguson and then we got just that little bit of luck that we've lacked in the last couple of weeks. Whether it was a sending off or not, but it went in our direction."

"We've tried to change that story, tried to change that headline. We know where we are in the reckoning for this league, but this gives us more time to be better equipped next time around."

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick told BBC Tees:

"I don't think we were great in the first half so I'm not making excuses for that, but that's two big decisions in a week that have had a big influence on the results.

"I don't agree with it [Dijksteel's red card], but I'm not going to go mad with it.

"Obviously it's a blow for us, it changed the game without doubt and I don't think it was a red card - it was really, really soft. I thought Darragh [Lenihan] was there covering anyway. A strange, strange decision.

"We've lost the game and we're not happy with that at all, we don't accept it, but it's not a time to be on the floor by any stretch. We've got great opportunities ahead and we're looking forward to that."

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Johansson
  • 2Harding
  • 24Humphreys
  • 6Wood
  • 3BramallBooked at 79mins
  • 22OdoffinBooked at 69minsSubstituted forHjeldeat 71'minutes
  • 16LindsayBooked at 29mins
  • 11OgbeneSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 19'minutes
  • 18RathboneSubstituted forKellyat 71'minutes
  • 17FergusonSubstituted forWilesat 40'minutes
  • 10Hugill

Substitutes

  • 7Fosu-Henry
  • 8Wiles
  • 12Kelly
  • 26Hemfrey
  • 29Hjelde
  • 30Kioso
  • 40Quina

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 15DijksteelBooked at 45mins
  • 17McNair
  • 26Lenihan
  • 27Bola
  • 7Barlaser
  • 30HackneyBooked at 17minsSubstituted forMowattat 60'minutes
  • 2Jones
  • 29Akpom
  • 8McGreeSubstituted forCrooksat 80'minutes
  • 10ArcherSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Mowatt
  • 9Muniz Carvalho
  • 14Smith
  • 23Roberts
  • 25Crooks
  • 31Finch
  • 32Bilongo
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
11,508

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home19
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Middlesbrough 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Middlesbrough 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Cohen Bramall.

  4. Post update

    Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Georgie Kelly (Rotherham United).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough).

  7. Post update

    Cohen Bramall (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Viktor Johansson.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Georgie Kelly.

  10. Post update

    Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough).

  13. Post update

    Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United).

  16. Post update

    Daniel Barlaser (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Georgie Kelly (Rotherham United).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Mowatt with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Cameron Humphreys.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Mowatt.

  • Comment posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 15:26

    Well done, Rotherham! But, boy, that referee was awful. Captain Mainwaring with a whistle, cards, notepad and not wearing his glasses.

    • Reply posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 15:39

      What the Dewson is going on replied:
      Did you know Stroud is a Luton Town supporter? Why was he put in charge of any match involving any play-off contenders?

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 15:08

    Congrats from a Coventry fan

    • Reply posted by RichKid77, today at 15:41

      RichKid77 replied:
      Hope you get promoted!

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 15:35

    Well done Millers! The 6 year yo-yo cycle under Warne is broken.

    How we have stayed up with the recent injuries and threadbare squad, I don't know.

    If that's Woody's last game at the New York, thanks for everything top man. You'll always be a legend at the club.

    Good luck to Boro in the play-offs. Great fans and support as always.

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 15:53

      Tom replied:
      Thank Phil, that is a gracious post. Hopefully we will actually turn up for the playoffs - and that isn't me having a dig at Rotherham, we just seem to have gone off the boil at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Amin Yashed, today at 15:13

    Great result for Rotherham. Looking forward to a short trip to New York Stadium next season to watch Leeds United play. MOT.

    • Reply posted by john, today at 15:43

      john replied:
      Same here.

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 15:12

    Pah real clubs leave it until the last day of the season to avoid relegation!! 😂🤣 Well done Rotherham, their supporters can unclinch their buttocks now

    • Reply posted by SheffieldPigsday, today at 16:30

      SheffieldPigsday replied:
      Absolutely - now to watch the South Barnsley Owls implode. Up the Millers.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 15:13

    Congratulations on survival 👏. Reading have a big ask, but no sympathy for them. Abide by the rules.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 15:23

      Anon replied:
      Royal county of berks, says it all!

      hung on to Ince waaaaaay too long, most of his appointments last less than a year, in fact at 13 months and nearly 14 this was his longest, nuff said

  • Comment posted by GhettoDefendant, today at 15:18

    Ref had a shocking game!
    Boro lad should never have been sent off as there were several covering defenders!
    Same thing happened later on... Rotherham player through on goal..gets brought down...no covering defenders,but ref waves play on!
    Lots of time wasting by Rotherham United.. understandable,lots of subs,but ref adds on only 4 mins at end!
    Sunday league standard ref.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 15:21

      Andrew replied:
      Rotherham have spent their whole season time wasting they belong in league 1

  • Comment posted by Lou B, today at 15:14

    Well done Rotherham United from a Blade UTB

    • Reply posted by Doctor of Engineering, today at 15:34

      Doctor of Engineering replied:
      Hope Sheffield utd don't roll over to Huddersfield on Thurs

  • Comment posted by AndrewO, today at 15:16

    Rotherham at last shedding their yo-yo image. Well done, from a Wolves fan.

  • Comment posted by NortonBob, today at 15:05

    Wow!yet again proving possession means nothing goals mean everything.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 15:27

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Middlesbrough managed one shot on goal. Maybe we should award points to teams who force the most corners or who pass the ball around mid-field but never actually get anywhere.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:17

    Hearty congratulations Rovvrum from a Blade, well done.

  • Comment posted by Garry S, today at 15:31

    Really pleased for Rotherham, that was a gutsy, bodies on the line performance but my god that was probably the worst performance I have ever seen from a referee and his linesman. I am not sure who suffered most, Boro or Rotherham - perhaps Boro with the sending off. On the the play-offs and still feeling confident. #UTB

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 15:53

    Well done Rotherham from a Burnley fan! Rotherham were one of the nest sides we have faced this season! Hope Huddersfield can get a point on Thursday now and send reading down. Rotherham and Huddersfield remind me of Burnley in lots of ways, us smaller northern towns need to stick together!

    • Reply posted by Shaddap Ya Face, today at 16:10

      Shaddap Ya Face replied:
      🥰

  • Comment posted by oswaldcobblepot, today at 15:38

    Well done Rotherham
    Clubs like yours are the heartbeat of football

  • Comment posted by Stwickehim, today at 15:16

    Jordan goes down easier than Jordan.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:00

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      The Jordan River during a drought you mean?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:07

    We’ll done Rotherham

    • Reply posted by Hansen, today at 16:14

      Hansen replied:
      You e changed your tune

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 15:28

    Well played and fully deserved millers. We look forward to playing you next season. All the very best from everyone at elland road 👍

    • Reply posted by no1miller, today at 15:38

      no1miller replied:
      Thanks Peter but the prem is better with Leeds in it, proper fans... im sure you'll stay up,all the best

  • Comment posted by tigers1970, today at 15:37

    Genuinely pleased for the millers,love our weekend in Rotherham,proper club proper fans...see you next season from hull city fan

  • Comment posted by Rixdcfc88, today at 15:07

    Cracking win Rotherham and finally securing another season in the Championship and not yo-yo-ing between Lge1.

  • Comment posted by mediumfast, today at 15:27

    What happened ? I thought Middlesbrough were supposed to be the new Barcelona!

    • Reply posted by Abanaazer, today at 15:32

      Abanaazer replied:
      They started to believe their own hype unfortunately - terminal bottlers.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley452814384354998
2Sheff Utd442771071373488
3Luton442115856381878
4Middlesbrough452281583552874
5Coventry4518151257451269
6Millwall451911155446868
7Sunderland4517151365551066
8West Brom451812155750766