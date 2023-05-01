Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town

BlackburnBlackburn Rovers17:30LutonLuton Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|45
|28
|14
|3
|84
|35
|49
|98
|2
|Sheff Utd
|44
|27
|7
|10
|71
|37
|34
|88
|3
|Luton
|44
|21
|15
|8
|56
|38
|18
|78
|4
|Middlesbrough
|45
|22
|8
|15
|83
|55
|28
|74
|5
|Coventry
|45
|18
|15
|12
|57
|45
|12
|69
|6
|Millwall
|45
|19
|11
|15
|54
|46
|8
|68
|7
|Sunderland
|45
|17
|15
|13
|65
|55
|10
|66
|8
|West Brom
|45
|18
|12
|15
|57
|50
|7
|66
|9
|Blackburn
|44
|19
|8
|17
|47
|50
|-3
|65
|10
|Swansea
|45
|17
|12
|16
|65
|62
|3
|63
|11
|Preston
|45
|17
|12
|16
|45
|56
|-11
|63
|12
|Norwich
|45
|17
|11
|17
|57
|53
|4
|62
|13
|Watford
|45
|15
|15
|15
|54
|53
|1
|60
|14
|Hull
|45
|14
|15
|16
|51
|61
|-10
|57
|15
|Bristol City
|45
|14
|14
|17
|53
|56
|-3
|56
|16
|Stoke
|45
|14
|11
|20
|55
|52
|3
|53
|17
|Birmingham
|45
|14
|11
|20
|46
|56
|-10
|53
|18
|QPR
|45
|13
|11
|21
|44
|69
|-25
|50
|19
|Rotherham
|45
|11
|16
|18
|49
|60
|-11
|49
|20
|Cardiff
|45
|13
|10
|22
|41
|55
|-14
|49
|21
|Huddersfield
|44
|12
|11
|21
|44
|62
|-18
|47
|22
|Reading
|45
|13
|11
|21
|46
|66
|-20
|44
|23
|Blackpool
|45
|10
|11
|24
|47
|72
|-25
|41
|24
|Wigan
|45
|10
|14
|21
|38
|65
|-27
|41
Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the art of punditry and rank the best analysts
Three single Kiwi women are in search of the man of their dreams in FBoy Island NZ
A footballing whirlwind in the eye of a tabloid storm...
Look at the actions taken as the Third Reich faces collapse in the final weeks of World War II