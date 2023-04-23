Close menu

Man Utd reach FA Cup final: Why Erik ten Hag has chance of 'glorious conclusion' to first season

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Manchester United's season may have had its dark moments but can still end as a highly successful campaign of transition for manager Erik ten Hag after they reached the FA Cup final with victory over Brighton.

The glass half-empty outsiders may look in at Old Trafford affairs and focus on the 4-0 humiliation at Brentford in the second Premier League game of the season, six goals conceded at Manchester City then seven at Liverpool, as well as the embarrassing Europa League quarter-final collapse against Sevilla.

What is far more significant in the overall ledger is that in Ten Hag's opening salvo they have won their first trophy since 2017 in the League Cup, look in prime position to return to the Champions League via the top four, and have now reached a second domestic Wembley showpiece this term as they prepare to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on 3 June.

One side of the equation undoubtedly reflects the distance Ten Hag needs to travel but the other demonstrates, for all the very obvious faults of a team still requiring a major overhaul to deliver an injection of quality and mental strength, the Dutch manager has got them moving in the right direction following the years on the margins.

On that basis, if United can add a place in the top four to the League Cup going into the first all-Manchester FA Cup final, then Ten Hag can reflect on his first season with satisfaction, with the knowledge he still has so much to do to take United closer to where they want to be.

There are problems at Manchester United that many performances have highlighted but Ten Hag gives the appearance of a manager who can finally find solutions - and if he can do it while winning trophies and putting them back in the Champions League, all the better.

De Gea the 'poster boy' for United inconsistency

It has certainly been the very definition of a mixed bag this term and goalkeeper David de Gea could be labelled the poster boy for the rollercoaster quality of United's performances after the last four days.

De Gea came into the FA Cup semi-final under heavy scrutiny following his calamitous part as Manchester United subsided to defeat in Seville.

And yet, in keeping with the two faces Erik ten Hag's side can display, De Gea delivered an exemplary performance to ensure they came out on the right side of a semi-final they entered as underdogs in the eyes of many observers.

He looked a bag nerves in Spain, especially with the ball at his feet, but here against this fine Brighton side in a semi-final that fell short of expectations, De Gea delivered when it mattered.

De Gea started by showing athleticism to turn away Alexis Mac Allister's early free-kick while he also denied Julio Enciso with a fine save to turn his powerful effort over the top.

He was powerless to stop six Brighton penalties but, once the unfortunate Solly March skied the seventh, Victor Lindelof stepped forward to complete the formalities.

It gives Manchester United what may yet prove to be an opportunity to deny arch-rivals Manchester City a repeat of their historic feat of 1999, when Sir Alex Ferguson's side won the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Man Utd players celebrate FA Cup win
Manchester United's players celebrate as the winning penalty goes in to send them to the FA Cup final

Ten Hag returning United to former health

This was nowhere near a classic and no sound judge would put Manchester United anywhere near the supreme quality of Manchester City, or even Arsenal on this season's evidence, but make no mistake that Ten Hag's renewal is a huge step forward from the misery suffered under first Ole Gunnar Solskjaer then Ralf Rangnick last season - the latter claiming the club needed "open heart surgery" after they finished sixth, but 13 points off the top four.

Ten Hag still has many ills to cure but he is at least prescribing the sort of medication that is returning Manchester United to something like their former health.

This performance, based more on grim determination and a refusal to buckle against a team of such enterprise in Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton, was far more to Ten Hag's liking than the one he witnessed in the 3-0 loss to Sevilla on Thursday.

He said: "On Thursday I saw a team I didn't recognise but today we went back to usual."

Manchester City will be firm favourites when the two sides meet in the FA Cup final but United's confidence will be boosted by the fact they beat Pep Guardiola's side in the derby at Old Trafford in January.

Ten Hag will be looking to strengthen in many areas once that showpiece final is concluded but for now, he will be delighted with the opportunity to give his first year at the helm a glorious conclusion.

Comments

Join the conversation

61 comments

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 22:02

    I've been a Man U supporter for 65 years but don't see justification for such praise towards Ten Hag from McNulty. With a goal difference of just 9 at this stage of the season, a flaky defence, and over-dependence upon Rashford (without him they'd be mid-table), they are struggling to keep above Newcastle. Why is this much better than 2 years ago when they finished 2nd? City will surely beat them.

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 22:02

    His work with Rashford alone puts him yards over Ole, Ralf and Jose. If only he could make lightning strike twice with Sancho.
    Unfortunately, key players get injured and it exposes the lack of quality depth in the squad, some awful results this season. Definitely need another close season cull but the direction of travel is plainly obvious.

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 22:02

    Very low quality game; lots of effort and grunting but nothing more. 0-0 was about right.

    Both of these sides are capable of making life difficult for City - but neither of them will playing like that.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 21:59

    If United win will there be a picture of Ten Hag as a magician again?

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, today at 22:03

      Gandalf replied:
      That was just absolutely ridiculous, wasn’t it?

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 21:59

    On a 1 match final, Utd could get lucky as they did at Old Trafford, not because they're a better side than City (clearly they're not by a country mile) but strange things happen in football and the best sides don't always win.
    Of course I hope City absolutely put them away as they absolutely should, but Utd got a bit lucky today and I'd rather City beat Utd in a final than Brighton.

  • Comment posted by richie, today at 21:58

    Erik,,,two new centre backs,,two central midfielders,,two centre forwards,,all needed,,pace,,height,,skill,,youth,,all must have a mindset of,,,thou shalt not lose,muf c 63 years,,,get your scouts working,,,we love erik

    • Reply posted by Goose, today at 22:04

      Goose replied:
      So only half a team away then!

  • Comment posted by John, today at 21:58

    If Maguire plays in the final City will win
    If Maguire does not play Man Utd will win

  • Comment posted by Hairo, today at 21:57

    I predict a record FA cup final win for Man City 7-0 or more, United without Varane and Martinez will get destroyed by City

  • Comment posted by TomS, today at 21:57

    Jose gave them a more significant trophy and brought them in 2nd and McNulty wanted him out. Still have not acheived what he did 7 years on.

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 21:54

    Maguire's contribution was outstanding.. no wonder they kept a clean sheet

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 21:52

    This ETH fascination is a myth , just wait and see next season 😂, they were rotten today .

  • Comment posted by Collie21, today at 21:48

    Actually Ten Hag has got them back to where they were going before Ronaldo was forced on solskjaer, that’s when the decline happened. Ole had them in finals and second , before CR7. Ten Hag will take them further , he understands subs and when to make them, ole didn’t, he is able to kick them into a decent performance after a bad one, Ole wasn’t. This was not an awful team, when CR7 showed up,

  • Comment posted by Waggstar, today at 21:47

    The man who presided over a disgraceful 7-0 loss to Manchester United's arch rivals and who just this week was entirely responsible for a drubbing from a relegation threatened Spanish team in Europe's second tier competition has just won the right to a beating from Manchester City in the final of a competition that nobody cares about any more.
    Long may he reign!

    • Reply posted by Waggstar, today at 21:49

      Waggstar replied:
      Forgot to mention - with one of the most expensive squads EVER assembled in ANY sport

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 21:46

    Spent an absolute fortune in summer so 4th place is least he should be

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, today at 21:53

      Anti woke replied:
      ....plus 1 trophy in the bag already and a cup final to look forward to ?

  • Comment posted by RealityBites, today at 21:45

    Doesn't matter what happens this season, unless the Glazers actually sell up, We're never going to REALLY compete with the big guns of European football, and the financial dopers.

    • Reply posted by WhiteRose, today at 22:04

      WhiteRose replied:
      Not sure what you mean. United have spent £100’s of millions, though most wasted.

  • Comment posted by George, today at 21:43

    Oh and best get in before all the usual BBC/Phil bores who complain they never get a HYS. This isn't twitter or reddit. There's plenty of places to discuss football 24/7 if you want to.

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 21:43

    “On Thursday I saw a team I didn't recognise”

    Looked pretty familiar to me, lad.

    To his credit, they’ve looked like that much less since he turned up.

  • Comment posted by Commentator, today at 21:42

    Here we go!! Stand by for a stream of HYS on this subject, The BBC obsession with ManU continues .. come back Simon Stone, all is forgiven!!!!

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 21:48

      Des Wigwam replied:
      Thank you for commenting, Commentator.

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 21:42

    Ten Hag is a huge improvement on Ole and Ralf but there are still a lot of poor performances. There have been lots of games that the team won without ever having control. It will be interesting to see how the team progresses next season. It might just be luck that has made this season appear better than the last few, Remember that Ole had a lot of luck in one season when the team got second.

    • Reply posted by metal, today at 21:55

      metal replied:
      How many seasons of inconsistencies did Klopp have before he won the league?... there's far too many armchair managers out there

