Ross McCrorie: Aberdeen & Bristol City in talks over £2m switch for defender

By Kenny MacintyreBBC Scotland

Ross McCrorie tussles with Todd Cantwell in Aberdeen's meeting with Rangers on Sunday
Ross McCrorie played in Aberdeen's win over Rangers on Sunday

Aberdeen and Bristol City are in advanced talks about a deal that would see defender Ross McCrorie move south for a fee of around £2m.

The 25-year-old would remain at Pittodrie for the rest of the season and complete the switch to the English Championship club in the summer.

McCrorie, who has been in Scotland squads but is yet to win his first cap, is under contract until 2026.

He joined Aberdeen from Rangers in August 2020, initially on loan.

