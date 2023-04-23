Last updated on .From the section Football

Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield in last season's Championship play-off final

The English Football League has confirmed dates and kick-off times for the 2022-23 Championship, League One and League Two play-offs.

The League One regular season ends on Sunday, 7 May, with the other two tiers playing their final games the next day.

The play-off semi-final first legs run from Friday, 12 May to Sunday, 14 May, while the second legs take place from Tuesday, 16 May to Saturday, 20 May.

The finals take place at Wembley across the May Bank Holiday, from 27-29 May.

The Championship play-off final, to decide who gets the final promotion place to the Premier League - dubbed the richest game in football - opens the weekend on Saturday (16:45 BST).

The League Two final takes place the following day (13:30 BST), and the League One decider completes the play-off schedule on Monday (15:00 BST).

Play-off schedule

Championship

Saturday, 13 May: Semi-final, first leg - 6th v 3rd (17:30 BST)

Sunday, 14 May: Semi-final, first leg - 5th v 4th (12:00 BST)

Tuesday, 16 May: Semi-final, second leg - 3rd v 6th (20:00 BST)

Wednesday, 17 May: Semi-final, first leg - 4th v 5th (20:00 BST)

Saturday, 27 May: Final (16:45 BST)

League One

Friday, 12 May: Semi-final, first leg - 6th v 3rd (20:00 BST)

Saturday, 13 May: Semi-final, first leg - 5th v 4th (15:00 BST)

Saturday, 20 May: Semi-final, second leg - 3rd v 6th (12:30 BST)

Saturday, 20 May: Semi-final, second leg - 4th v 5th (15:00 BST)

Monday, 29 May: Final (15:00 BST)

League Two

Saturday, 13 May: Semi-final, first leg - 7th v 4th (19:45 BST)

Sunday, 14 May: Semi-final, first leg - 6th v 5th (19:00 BST)

Thursday, 18 May: Semi-final, second leg - 4th v 7th (20:00 BST)

Friday, 19 May: Semi-final, second leg - 5th v 6th (20:00 BST)

Sunday, 28 May: Final (13:30 BST)