Vincent Kompany: Burnley boss wins Championship manager of season award
Last updated on .From the section Football
Vincent Kompany has been been named Championship manager of the season after guiding Burnley to promotion to the Premier League.
The 37-year-old Belgian guided the Clarets to an immediate top-flight return in his first season in charge.
Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom won the Championship player of the season award after scoring a division-high 28 goals.
Bristol Rovers' Aaron Collins won the League One award and Northampton's Sam Hoskins the accolade for League Two.
Collins, with 16 goals and 11 assists the only player in the division to hit double figures in both categories, collected the award despite being in a Rovers side that are on course for a mid-table finish.
Meanwhile, Hoskins' 21 goals for Northampton have been crucial in the Cobblers' push for automatic promotion from the fourth tier.
In-demand Kompany honoured
Kompany's work in transforming Burnley on their return to the Championship, in what is the former Manchester City captain's first management job in England, has quickly made him a man in demand.
Chelsea have Kompany on their shortlist of prospective candidates to take the job full-time at Stamford Bridge, while he has also been linked with the vacancy at Tottenham.
He has been recognised as the Championship's manager of the season with his side on the brink of clinching the title.
Meanwhile, Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens collected the League Two manager of the year award for guiding the London club to promotion as title winners.
Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher has been named League One manager of the season with his table-topping side on the cusp of automatic promotion.
Bali Mumba's influence on the Pilgrims' push for promotion while on loan from Norwich has earned the 21-year-old the League One young player of the season award.
Bristol City's 19-year-old midfielder Alex Scott won the Championship young player of the year award, while Colchester United wing-back Junior Tchamadeu, 19, collected the accolade in League Two.
At the award's night at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane in London, former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara - who recently revealed he had apraxia, which sometimes causes difficulty in speaking - was recognised for his service to the game when handed the Contribution to League Football Award.
Former Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, who retired last season, was given the Sir Tom Finney Award in recognition of his career - one which spanned more than 750 games with 12 clubs, and which led him to achieve cult status and be recognised widely by his nickname 'The Beast'.
Full list of awards
Championship manager of the season
Vincent Kompany - Burnley
League One manager of the season
Steven Schumacher - Plymouth Argyle
League Two manager of the season
Richie Wellens - Leyton Orient
Championship player of the season
Chuba Akpom - Middlesbrough
League One player of the season
Aaron Collins - Bristol Rovers
League Two player of the season
Sam Hoskins - Northampton Town
Championship young player of the season
Alex Scott - Bristol City
League One young player of the season
Bali Mumba - Plymouth Argyle
League Two young player of the season
Junior Tchamadeu - Colchester United
Championship apprentice of the season
Ash Phillips - Blackburn Rovers
League One apprentice of the season
Zach Mitchell - Charlton Athletic
League Two apprentice of the season
Josh Tomlinson - Northampton Town
EFL community club of the season
Wigan Athletic
EFL community project of the season
Milton Keynes Dons - Knife Angel: Anti-Violence Project
EFL player in the community
Omar Beckles - Leyton Orient
EFL club employee award
John Clarke - Burton Albion
EFL fan engagement award
Bolton Wanderers
EFL diversity award
Middlesbrough - Dementia Project
EFL innovation award
Norwich City - Not Just Another Kit Launch
EFL green club award
Bristol City - Project Whitebeam
EFL supporter of the season
Les Miller - Luton Town
Sir Tom Finney award
Adebayo Akinfenwa
Contribution to League Football
Chris Kamara
Championship team of the season
Ben Wilson (Coventry City), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Ian Maatsen (Burnley), Alex Scott (Bristol City), Josh Brownhill (Burnley), Nathan Tella (Burnley) Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City).
League One team of the season
Michael Cooper (Plymouth Argyle), Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle), Leif Davis (Ipswich Town), Mads Andersen (Barnsley), Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers), Conor Hourihane (Derby County), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday), Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United), Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town).
League Two team of the season
Lawrence Vigoroux (Leyton Orient), Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United), Iboue Touray (Salford City), Carl Piergianni (Stevenage), Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient), Elliot Watt (Salford City), Owen Moxon (Carlisle United), Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient), Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town), Andy Cook (Bradford City), Mitch Pinnock (Northampton Town).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment