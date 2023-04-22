Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is the latest manager to be considered for the Chelsea job, though former Tottenham and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino remains the frontrunner. (Observer) external-link

Celtic captain Callum McGregor insists it's no shock to see Ange Postecoglou linked with Chelsea, adding "we want to keep him". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Michael Beale says he will back the Rangers board if they decide not to hire a replacement for departed sporting director Ross Wilson. (Daily Record) external-link

Brentford and Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey is a £30m summer target for Manchester City. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Newcastle United are confident they can complete a £30m deal to sign Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25, this summer. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Brighton are close to agreeing a deal to sign 16-year-old central defender Ronan Ferns from Celtic. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Hibs manager John Collins lets rip at VAR official Chris Graham for not intervening on a "totally ridiculous" red card for James Jeggo, saying he "should never be involved in professional football again". (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers face playing an extra game away from home in the run-in due a fixture quirk brought up by the Premiership split. (Football Scotland) external-link