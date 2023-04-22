Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Watch: Moment Reynolds gatecrashes post-match presser for player's shirt

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of Wrexham kicked off an adventure which would lead to the club securing a return to the Football League with the National League title.

Wrexham's 3-1 win over Boreham Wood sparked extraordinary scenes at a capacity Racecourse Ground, with the owners joining celebrations with players and fans.

Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney completed their takeover of the historic Welsh club in February 2021.

The club had been languishing in the fifth tier of English football since relegation from the Football League in 2008 and nearly went out of business.

The actors' involvement has not only sparked a rejuvenation in the club's fortunes on the pitch but lifting its global profile with a fly-on-the wall documentary series and the presence of A-listers at games.

BBC Sport Wales looks back at how Hollywood's sparkle transformed Wrexham's fortunes.

Hollywood takeover and the pursuit of promotion

Early 2020: Wrexham director Spencer Harris is approached by an intermediary about a potential change in ownership.

Summer 2020: Harris and fellow directors agree to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the interested parties, not realising the need for secrecy was because of the profile of the prospective investors.

23 September 2020: Members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) vote overwhelmingly to allow talks that could lead to an entire takeover of the club to go ahead at a special general meeting.

24 September 2020: Reynolds and McElhenney are announced by Wrexham as the potential investors.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have owned Wrexham AFC since 2021

8 November 2020: Reynolds and McElhenney present their vision for the club to the Wrexham Supporters Trust over Zoom, saying they want to turn the club into "a global force".

16 November 2020: More than 98% of supporters vote in favour of the takeover.

18 November 2020: Reynolds and McElhenney donate £6,000 to adapt Wrexham fan Aiden Stott's home.

22 November 2020: Wrexham boss Dean Keates reveals he has spoken to Reynolds and McElhenney and predicts they will "take the club to the next level".

30 November 2020: Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says he is to work as an adviser at Wrexham.

15 December 2020: Moore tells BBC Sport Wales that Reynolds and McElhenney are "in it for the long haul".

19 January 2021: Wrexham announce that the board has concluded negotiations of the Share Purchase Agreement and has exchanged contracts.

27 January 2021: Reynolds and McElhenney donate money to strengthen the Wrexham squad despite the takeover not being complete.

5 February 2021: The Financial Conduct Authority approves the proposed takeover.

9 February, 2021: Wrexham's Hollywood takeover is completed.

29 May 2021: Wrexham miss out on a National League play-off place after a final-day draw at Dagenham & Redbridge. The following day the club part company with manager Dean Keates.

1 July 2021: Phil Parkinson is confirmed as the club's new manager.

23 July 2021: Striker Paul Mullin, the previous season's League Two player of the year, joins from Cambridge United - the first of a number of high-profile signings.

Ryan Reynolds (centre) with David Beckham and Will Ferrell at Wembley

24 January 2022: Striker Ollie Palmer joins from AFC Wimbledon for a club record fee of £300,000.

15 May 2022: Wrexham miss out to Stockport County for the title on the final day of the season.

22 May 2022: Wrexham are beaten 1-0 by Bromley in the FA Trophy final at Wembley with Will Ferrell and David Beckham in the crowd alongside the owners.

28 May 2022: Wrexham's promotion hopes are extinguished as they are beaten 5-4 by Grimsby Town in an extraordinary play-off semi-final.

29 June 2022: Wrexham complete the purchase of their Racecourse Ground home from Wrexham Glyndwr University.

24 August 2022: The Disney+ fly-on-the-wall documentary series Welcome to Wrexham premiers.

8 November 2022: A new Kop stand at the Racecourse Stadium receives council planning approval.

9 December 2022: King Charles lll and Camilla, the Queen Consort, meet the club's players, staff and owners during a royal visit to the Racecourse.

7 January 2023: Wrexham knock Championship side Coventry City out of the FA Cup third round in a seven-goal thriller.

29 January 2023: Wrexham are denied a famous FA Cup fourth-round victory by Sheffield United's late equaliser. They lose the replay at Bramall Lane 3-1.

3 February 2023: The club announce they will play in the United States for the first time in a 32-team, seven-a-side tournament with a $1m prize.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster celebrates after the dramatic win over Notts County

11 March 2023: The team set a club record 25 league matches unbeaten to stay top of the table with a hard fought 1-0 win over Southend United.

23 March 2023: Former Manchester United and England goalkeeper Ben Foster, 39, come out of retirement to return to the club he played for earlier in his career.

26 March 2023: A Welsh women's domestic record crowd of 9,511 sees Wrexham lift the Genero Adran North title at the Racecourse. The team would secure promotion to the Adran Premier a few weeks later with a play-off final win.

31 March 2023: Reynolds and McElhenney pledge to carry on backing the club, despite the financial hit of close to a £3m loss in a year since taking over.

1 April 2023: Wrexham hit the 100-point mark for the season and go to the National League summit with a comfortable 5-1 win over Oldham Athletic.

10 April 2023: Ben Foster's last-minute penalty save sends Wrexham back to the top with a crucial 3-2 win over previous leaders Notts County in an exhilarating game.

18 April 2023: A 3-0 win over Yeovil Town secures 107 points to set a professional English single-season points record.

20 April 2023: The club announce they will face Chelsea as well as Manchester United in July during pre-season in the United States.

22 April 2023: Despite conceding a goal after 43 seconds, Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1 to secure the title and promotion to the Football League, sparking wild celebrations at the Racecourse.