Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Reading held Burnley to a 0-0 draw when they met earlier this month

Championship leaders Burnley have been asked for their observations by the EFL after making six changes to their starting line-up for a trip to Reading.

The Clarets had already confirmed promotion to the Premier League before their 0-0 draw with the Royals, who are in a relegation battle.

Huddersfield Town, who are also fighting to avoid relegation, contacted the EFL to query the number of changes.

EFL regulations say full strength sides must be fielded in league matches.

However, it is thought the Clarets are not likely to face any punishment.

The regulations also state that "from the fourth Thursday in March, any team sheet for a league game should include at least 10 outfield players who featured on the team sheet for the league game before".

The team sheet includes substitutes and Burnley had 14 players on the team sheet who had also been in the matchday squad of 18 for the previous game, a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

It is understood the EFL would ask for observations as a matter of course if contacted by another club.

Huddersfield sit one point and one place outside the Championship relegation zone, above Reading, but with a game in hand.