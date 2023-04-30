Close menu
Scottish Cup - Semi-finals
RangersRangers0CelticCeltic1

Rangers 0-1 Celtic: Jota header sinks Old Firm rivals in semi-final to keep treble dream alive

By Colin MoffatBBC Scotland at Hampden Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Jota heads Celtic in front at Hampden just before half-time
Jota heads Celtic in front at Hampden just before half-time

A first-half header from Jota was enough to settle a tense Old Firm encounter at Hampden, sending Celtic into a Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caley Thistle.

A catalogue of Rangers errors led to the only goal on 42 minutes, with Daizen Maeda profiting from hesitancy to provide the telling cross.

Jota simply had to nod on target from a few yards out.

Celtic will be firm favourites to complete a treble against Championship opposition on 3 June, while Rangers, the defending champions, face up to a season without a trophy.

The holders had chances to level in the second half, with James Tavernier hitting the woodwork and Fashion Sakala guilty of a bad miss from the rebound.

This was the fifth Old Firm meeting of the campaign, with Celtic well on top in the head-to-heads, winning four, with one league draw at Ibrox, where the Glasgow rivals meet again in a fortnight.

Celtic, who beat Rangers in the League Cup final in February, could well have the title wrapped up by then since they need just one more win to secure the Premiership crown.

Neither goalkeeper had much to do in the first half as a deflected shot from Nicolas Raskin fizzed wide of Joe Hart's post in the opening minute, while Allan McGregor thwarted efforts from Alastair Johnston and Jota without too much fuss.

Celtic were attacking with more menace amid the continued chaos of blocks, hacks and last-ditch tackles, but it was a collective lack of focus from Rangers which allowed Jota to score - along with quick thinking from Maeda.

Borna Barisic and others in blue stopped, anticipating a foul near the edge of the penalty area, and that allowed Maeda to steal in and whip the ball across goal. Jota couldn't miss with his close-range header as he ghosted away from Tavernier.

Rangers had 45 minutes to salvage their season and started the second period with increased intensity, although it needed a sprawling save from McGregor to keep out a sharp shot from Kyogo Furuhashi.

Hart matched his fellow veteran's athleticism soon after, tipping wide a raking strike from Scott Arfield.

The Celtic keeper was beaten by a Tavernier shot from 18 yards but the ball crashed against the post, with Sakala wasting a glorious opportunity by firing the follow-up into the side-netting.

A header from Tavernier thumped into into the turf and over and Hart had to look lively to push a low cross out of Arfield's path before the Rangers midfielder swept over from the edge of the penalty area.

With Rangers growing more desperate in search of a way back, Celtic sat deeper and deeper, absorbing all their old foes could throw at them in the closing stages.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Davies
  • 31BarisicBooked at 27minsSubstituted forYilmazat 74'minutes
  • 4Lundstram
  • 43RaskinSubstituted forMatondoat 74'minutes
  • 13CantwellBooked at 82mins
  • 71TillmanSubstituted forArfieldat 36'minutes
  • 14KentSubstituted forSakalaat 45'minutes
  • 20MorelosSubstituted forHagiat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Yilmaz
  • 7Hagi
  • 16Souttar
  • 17Matondo
  • 18Kamara
  • 23Wright
  • 30Sakala
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2JohnstonSubstituted forRalstonat 54'minutes
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forMooyat 65'minutes
  • 42McGregorBooked at 88mins
  • 41HatateSubstituted forIwataat 66'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 66'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 84'minutes
  • 38MaedaBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 13Mooy
  • 14Turnbull
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 19Oh
  • 24Iwata
  • 29Bain
  • 56Ralston
  • 69Vata
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 0, Celtic 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 0, Celtic 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tomoki Iwata (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.

  4. Post update

    Ben Davies (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rabbi Matondo (Rangers).

  7. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ridvan Yilmaz (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by John Lundstram.

  10. Booking

    Callum McGregor (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

  14. Post update

    Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Todd Cantwell (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

  17. Post update

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Oh Hyeon-Gyu replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rabbi Matondo.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

Carter-VickersCameron Carter-Vickers

with an average of 7.84

Rangers

  1. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    4.72

  2. Squad number13Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    4.70

  3. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    4.66

  4. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    4.64

  5. Squad number43Player nameRaskin
    Average rating

    4.53

  6. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    4.35

  7. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    4.32

  8. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    4.26

  9. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    4.22

  10. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    4.18

  11. Squad number3Player nameYilmaz
    Average rating

    3.65

  12. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    3.59

  13. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    3.55

  14. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    3.54

  15. Squad number17Player nameMatondo
    Average rating

    3.53

  16. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    3.41

Celtic

  1. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    7.84

  2. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.79

  3. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    7.59

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.52

  5. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.50

  6. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    7.45

  7. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    7.38

  8. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.35

  9. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    7.26

  10. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    7.23

  11. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    7.20

  12. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    7.17

  13. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    7.14

  14. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    6.91

  15. Squad number24Player nameIwata
    Average rating

    6.78

  16. Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-Gyu
    Average rating

    6.66

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th April 2023

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport