Match ends, Manchester United 1, Aston Villa 0.
Bruno Fernandes scored his 100th career league goal to boost Manchester United's Champions League hopes and end Aston Villa's 10-match unbeaten run.
Fernandes pounced six minutes before half-time after Emiliano Martinez had turned Marcus Rashford's shot into his path.
It sealed a deserved victory for the hosts, who had already gone close through Marcel Sabitzer.
United midfielder Casemiro also hit the bar and curled a second-half effort just wide.
However, Ezri Konza nearly scrambled a close-range equaliser from a late corner that had been flicked on at the near post, but the Villa defender was unable to adjust his body position quickly enough to steer the ball goalwards and United were able to clear.
The result ensures United have a healthy advantage on the clubs chasing a top-four spot, with Villa now nine points adrift of the Red Devils having missed the chance to cut the gap to just three points.
Match-winner Fernandes reaches century
It is difficult to understate Fernandes' importance to United.
The Portuguese playmaker's arrival from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 helped rescue a campaign that was going nowhere and ensured United finished third.
Since then, he can carried so much of his side's attacking threat, remaining consistent throughout a club career that now extends to 178 games.
Even in this game, he annoyed Villa fans - and some of his own - by going to ground too easily or complaining for non-existent fouls. However, his willing to play through pain is admirable.
Anyone who saw him limping away from a first-half collision in the FA Cup semi-final with Brighton was surprised he remained on the pitch into extra-time.
That he should start two Premier League games in the week after that says much for the 28-year-old's resolve.
Fernandes' 11th goal of the season underlined his desire.
He anticipated the ball could run loose as soon as Rashford went for goal - and when Martinez pushed it straight to the area Fernandes was running into, he was quicker to react than Alex Moreno and finished from an acute angle.
More to follow.
Manchester United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number12Player nameMalaciaAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number15Player nameSabitzerAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
7.16
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number9Player nameMartialAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
6.00
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameE MartínezAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number15Player nameÁlex MorenoAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
6.01
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number16Player nameChambersAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number22Player nameDuránAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
4.97
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1de Gea
- 20Dalot
- 2Lindelöf
- 23Shaw
- 12MalaciaBooked at 90mins
- 18Casemiro
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 15SabitzerSubstituted forMaguireat 86'minutes
- 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 76'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 25SanchoSubstituted forAntonyat 76'minutes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forMartialat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Maguire
- 9Martial
- 17Fred
- 21Antony
- 27Weghorst
- 28Pellistri
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 31Butland
- 33Williams
Aston Villa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1E Martínez
- 18YoungSubstituted forChambersat 64'minutes
- 4Konsa
- 5Mings
- 15MorenoSubstituted forDigneat 75'minutes
- 32DendonckerSubstituted forTraoréat 64'minutes
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 7McGinn
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forDuránat 76'minutes
- 41J Ramsey
- 11Watkins
Substitutes
- 3Santos Silva
- 9Traoré
- 16Chambers
- 22Durán
- 25Olsen
- 27Digne
- 56Revan
- 58O'Reilly
- 72Young
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 73,592
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Aston Villa 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Calum Chambers (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).
Post update
Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Antony (Manchester United).
Post update
Calum Chambers (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa).
Post update
Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
Post update
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).
Post update
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Fred (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).
Post update
Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Martial replaces Marcus Rashford.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Harry Maguire replaces Marcel Sabitzer.
Post update
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dangerous play by Calum Chambers (Aston Villa).
