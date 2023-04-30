Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United1Aston VillaAston Villa0

Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa: Bruno Fernandes goal seals narrow win for Red Devils

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments151

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scores the opening goal against Aston Villa at Old Trafford
Bruno Fernandes was the match-winner for Manchester United at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes scored his 100th career league goal to boost Manchester United's Champions League hopes and end Aston Villa's 10-match unbeaten run.

Fernandes pounced six minutes before half-time after Emiliano Martinez had turned Marcus Rashford's shot into his path.

It sealed a deserved victory for the hosts, who had already gone close through Marcel Sabitzer.

United midfielder Casemiro also hit the bar and curled a second-half effort just wide.

However, Ezri Konza nearly scrambled a close-range equaliser from a late corner that had been flicked on at the near post, but the Villa defender was unable to adjust his body position quickly enough to steer the ball goalwards and United were able to clear.

The result ensures United have a healthy advantage on the clubs chasing a top-four spot, with Villa now nine points adrift of the Red Devils having missed the chance to cut the gap to just three points.

Match-winner Fernandes reaches century

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates his opening goal against Aston Villa at Old Trafford
Fernandes has scored more goals (seven) against Aston Villa than any other team in his Manchester United career

It is difficult to understate Fernandes' importance to United.

The Portuguese playmaker's arrival from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 helped rescue a campaign that was going nowhere and ensured United finished third.

Since then, he can carried so much of his side's attacking threat, remaining consistent throughout a club career that now extends to 178 games.

Even in this game, he annoyed Villa fans - and some of his own - by going to ground too easily or complaining for non-existent fouls. However, his willing to play through pain is admirable.

Anyone who saw him limping away from a first-half collision in the FA Cup semi-final with Brighton was surprised he remained on the pitch into extra-time.

That he should start two Premier League games in the week after that says much for the 28-year-old's resolve.

Fernandes' 11th goal of the season underlined his desire.

He anticipated the ball could run loose as soon as Rashford went for goal - and when Martinez pushed it straight to the area Fernandes was running into, he was quicker to react than Alex Moreno and finished from an acute angle.

More to follow.

Manchester United

Starting XI

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 23Shaw
  • 12MalaciaBooked at 90mins
  • 18Casemiro
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 15SabitzerSubstituted forMaguireat 86'minutes
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 76'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forAntonyat 76'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forMartialat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 9Martial
  • 17Fred
  • 21Antony
  • 27Weghorst
  • 28Pellistri
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 31Butland
  • 33Williams

Aston Villa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1E Martínez
  • 18YoungSubstituted forChambersat 64'minutes
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 15MorenoSubstituted forDigneat 75'minutes
  • 32DendonckerSubstituted forTraoréat 64'minutes
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 7McGinn
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forDuránat 76'minutes
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 3Santos Silva
  • 9Traoré
  • 16Chambers
  • 22Durán
  • 25Olsen
  • 27Digne
  • 56Revan
  • 58O'Reilly
  • 72Young
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
73,592

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 1, Aston Villa 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Aston Villa 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Calum Chambers (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Booking

    Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).

  6. Post update

    Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Antony (Manchester United).

  8. Post update

    Calum Chambers (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Martial.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).

  13. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Booking

    Fred (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).

  16. Post update

    Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Martial replaces Marcus Rashford.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Harry Maguire replaces Marcel Sabitzer.

  19. Post update

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Dangerous play by Calum Chambers (Aston Villa).

