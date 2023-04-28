Close menu
Manchester United v Aston Villa preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and predictions

Harry Maguire gesticulates
Harry Maguire missed Manchester United's midweek draw against Spurs after suffering a training ground injury

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United club captain Harry Maguire could be fit to return on Sunday but his fellow centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane remain out.

Alejandro Garnacho, who suffered an ankle injury seven weeks ago, has returned to training but he is not expected to be involved this weekend.

Aston Villa could be unchanged for the fourth successive game.

Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey are still out.

Head coach Unai Emery hopes the injured quartet will be able to train next week.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I can see why Villa are on such a good run because Ollie Watkins carries a real threat, Emi Buendia is so creative and they have a properly balanced midfield.

They are on a high and playing with freedom and, although I think it will be close, I fancy Villa more.

United have been missing their first-choice centre-halves, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, and they don't look confident when teams have a go at them the way I am expecting Unai Emery's side to.

Prediction: 1-2

Sutton's full predictions v rapper Blanco

Unai Emery is vying to become the first manager to remain unbeaten in his first five Premier League matches against Manchester United. He's won two and drawn two.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United have gone three league games without a win against Villa, losing twice. United had only lost two of the previous 51 league meetings (W37, D12).
  • Villa won this season's reverse fixture 3-1 in Unai Emery's first game in charge and are looking to complete their first league double over United since 1954-55.
  • The Red Devils are at risk of suffering consecutive home league defeats against Villa for the first time since 1930.
  • Manchester United beat Villa 4-2 at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup in November, four days after losing their league encounter.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in 14 Premier League home games, the longest current ongoing run in the division (W11, D3). Their last defeat at Old Trafford was against Brighton on the opening weekend of the season.
  • Defeat on Sunday would be the club's 200th in the Premier League.
  • Marcus Rashford has scored 19 home goals in all competitions for United this season - the last player to net more at Old Trafford in a single campaign was Wayne Rooney, with 20 in 2009-10.
  • Rashford has been directly involved in 21 Premier League goals this season, scoring 16 and providing five assists. He has only registered more in 2019-20, with 24 goal involvements.

Aston Villa

  • Aston Villa have gone 10 Premier League games without defeat, winning eight, for the first time since October 2011.
  • They have kept seven clean sheets and only conceded three goals during that unbeaten run.
  • It's six wins and just one defeat in nine away league fixtures for Villa under Unai Emery, as many victories as in all 19 attempts when Steven Gerrard was head coach.
  • Villa have scored in all 20 Premier League matches since Emery took charge, the longest streak from the start of a manager's tenure in the competition's history.
  • Ollie Watkins has scored 11 times in 14 league appearances. He needs one more goal to become the first Villa player to reach 15 in a top-flight season since Christian Benteke a decade ago.

