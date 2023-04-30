Close menu
LiverpoolLiverpool4TottenhamTottenham Hotspur3

Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Reds edge Spurs in seven-goal thriller

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Diogo Jota
Diogo Jota's winner came less than two minutes after Richarlison's equaliser

Diogo Jota's injury-time winner gave Liverpool a dramatic victory at Anfield after Tottenham looked on course to salvage a point despite going three goals behind inside 15 minutes.

Spurs were 5-0 down after 20 minutes at Newcastle United and swiftly found themselves three goals adrift at Anfield as Liverpool delivered an opening salvo that left them chasing what looked like a lost cause.

Instead, when former Everton striker Richarlison headed his first Premier League goal of the season in stoppage time, Spurs were on the brink of rescuing an unlikely draw - until Jota capitalised on a defensive mix-up seconds later to win the game for Liverpool.

Curtis Jones opened the scoring in the third minute from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross before Luis Diaz, making his first start since suffering a knee injury in October that required surgery, turned in Mohamad Salah's delivery at the near post two minutes later.

Salah made amends for missing penalties against Bournemouth and Arsenal by adding the third from the spot following Romero's reckless challenge on Cody Gakpo.

With Spurs fans, who were given a refund after the 6-1 debacle on Tyneside, demanding their money back once more, they staged a fightback and showed real character, Harry Kane volleying home six minutes before the interval.

Spurs actually had chances to give Liverpool even more anxious moments but both Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero hit the post within seconds in the second half.

But Son then raced clear to beat Alisson, giving Spurs renewed hope with 13 minutes left.

Richarlison sent the visiting fans wild with a header, before Jota had the last word.

Liverpool move up to fifth to retain slim hopes of Champions League football but earlier victories for Manchester United and Newcastle United make this an increasingly long shot.

Sloppy Liverpool escape to victory

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah's goal was his 184th for Liverpool in 300 appearances

Liverpool's late show, capped by Jota's winner, was greeted with huge relief as well as celebration inside Anfield as a fast start went into a steep decline to allow Spurs a route back into the game.

Jurgen Klopp's side looked to be strolling to victory after dominating the opening phase and scoring three goals, only to then deliver a sloppy, careless and complacent performance to throw Spurs several lifelines.

Liverpool's rearguard was exposed at regular intervals and they were thankful for the woodwork twice in the second half as Spurs, who looked out of contention, gratefully accepted the encouragement they were being given.

Jota, who is back to his best goal-scoring form, was the match-winner with a drilled low finish past Fraser Forster at The Kop end to snatch back the three points Liverpool looked like they had thrown away.

Liverpool are right in the fight for a place in Europe as they overhauled Spurs, but this was a performance that demonstrated once again the two sides to their game they have shown throughout this season.

Spurs pay for slow start again

Tottenham's season has been characterised by slow starts and they paid the price once more for failing to get to grips with the game in the opening phase.

The worst example was in that 6-1 debacle on Tyneside a week ago, and they looked on course for a repeat here as Liverpool took advantage of Spurs sleepwalking once again to race into that early lead.

Interim manager Ryan Mason will surely have warned his players about the perils of such a hesitant opening and yet they played the opening 15 minutes as if they were in a daze.

It will have been even more damaging and frustrating after the manner in which they showed real heart to fight their way back into contention, clawing back the 3-0 deficit in injury time, only to cast away the point they thought they had earned.

Mason was furious Jota was still on the pitch after Oliver Skipp was injured by his high boot, which summed up the frustration felt in the Spurs camp after a vital point was lost in one loss of concentration late on.

Player of the match

Diogo JotaDiogo Jota

with an average of 7.42

Liverpool

  1. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    7.42

  2. Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    7.36

  3. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    7.24

  4. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.16

  5. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    7.00

  6. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    6.99

  7. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    6.51

  8. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    6.49

  9. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    6.38

  10. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    6.37

  11. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    6.31

  12. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    6.30

  13. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    6.20

  14. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    6.14

  15. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.11

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    5.78

  2. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.34

  3. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    5.13

  4. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    4.65

  5. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.43

  6. Squad number20Player nameForster
    Average rating

    4.43

  7. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    4.35

  8. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    4.35

  9. Squad number16Player nameDanjuma
    Average rating

    4.23

  10. Squad number29Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    4.15

  11. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    4.08

  12. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    3.97

  13. Squad number23Player namePorro
    Average rating

    3.97

  14. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    3.40

  15. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    3.38

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5KonatéBooked at 70mins
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forHendersonat 63'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 17JonesSubstituted forMilnerat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Salah
  • 18GakpoSubstituted forNúñezat 73'minutes
  • 23DíazSubstituted forJotaat 63'minutesBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 7Milner
  • 14Henderson
  • 20Jota
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Núñez
  • 28Carvalho
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 20Forster
  • 17Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 23PorroSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 90'minutes
  • 4SkippSubstituted forRicharlisonat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forDanjumaat 90'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forSarrat 66'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-minBooked at 52mins
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 9Richarlison
  • 16Danjuma
  • 25Tanganga
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Sarr
  • 34Lenglet
  • 40Austin
  • 45Devine
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 4, Tottenham Hotspur 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 4, Tottenham Hotspur 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 4, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

  4. Booking

    Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 3, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Booking

    James Milner (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).

  8. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

  10. Post update

    Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Arnaut Danjuma replaces Ivan Perisic.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Pedro Porro.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

  14. Post update

    Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Curtis Jones.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Richarlison replaces Oliver Skipp because of an injury.

  18. Booking

    Diogo Jota (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:22

    Those Spurs fans who left by half time missed a classic. Always stay until the end people, you never know what may happen. As Mr Tracey of Thunderbirds fame used to say “Anything can happen in the next half hour, anything”.

  • Comment posted by essjayeff, today at 19:22

    How did Skipp not get a red card for the studs-up foul on Diaz?

  • Comment posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 19:22

    Great game. Paul Tierney is an embarrassment to the game.

  • Comment posted by Whatever, today at 19:22

    I suppose the least incompetent team won in the end.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:22

    Upvote if you are a Liverpool fan and you have any fingernails left after this game. What is ending!!!

  • Comment posted by Road End, today at 19:22

    Spurs were robbed, they should have had a penalty and Jota should have been sent off before his scored.

    The usual bias reffing at Anfield this afternoon

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 19:22

    Refresh, refresh, refresh, refresh, refresh, refresh… 1 hour later…. refresh, refresh, refresh, refresh,

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:22

    Spursy defined in 90 seconds

  • Comment posted by Blockpants, today at 19:22

    Ferry cross the Spursy….

  • Comment posted by Border Collie, today at 19:22

    Breaking news: Daniel Levy has contacted Frank Lambard about the managers job at Spurs..😆🤣

  • Comment posted by drew, today at 19:22

    Liverpool don't half make it hard for themselves. 3-0 in 15 mins and it ends 4-3. I suppose Spurs deserves some credit but I can't help but feel that it was only close because Liverpool made it so. It could of been a lot worse than that Newcastle result. It's no surprise that they're both battling it out for 5th place this season.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 19:22

    Please can we (Spurs) just cancel our remaining fixtures? This is just too awful

  • Comment posted by U2, today at 19:22

    Richarlison demented celebration and the sequel – pure gold!
    Tottenham’s great escape from top 7 is going according to the plan.

  • Comment posted by 5puds is a joke, today at 19:21

    HahahahahahahahahahaaaaHahahahahahahahahahaaaaHahahahahahahahahahaaaaHahahahahahahahahahaaaaHahahahahahahahahahaaaaHahahahahahahahahahaaaa

    Only one word for it.
    Sppurssyyyyyyyy.......

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 19:21

    From what looked like a blowout score to a nerve-racking last half hour having to score once more for the win. Liverpool sure do find different ways to create suspense and tension this season. Still the three points are a big step towards a Europa League place.

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 19:21

    Thought it was going to be a cricket score after 15 mins, so credit to Spurs for coming back, though we did our best to help them by going completely off the boil. Best wishes to Jurgen on the hamstring recovery.

    To the clowns who funded the anti-FSG plane - be careful what you wish for. You clearly don't even remember the two cowboys.

  • Comment posted by KylehLFC, today at 19:21

    Nothing better than a Sunday spud crumble!!! 🤣😛😜🤪🤣

  • Comment posted by mynd views, today at 19:21

    What a great shame

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32244484305476
2Arsenal33236478384075
3Newcastle331811461273465
4Man Utd32196749391063
5Liverpool33168965422356
6Tottenham34166126357654
7Aston Villa34166124642454
8Brighton31157961402152
9Brentford34121485244850
10Fulham33136144545045
11Crystal Palace341010143545-1040
12Chelsea32109133035-539
13Bournemouth34116173664-2839
14Wolves34107172950-2137
15West Ham3397173747-1034
16Leeds3479184367-2430
17Nottm Forest3479183062-3230
18Leicester3385204457-1329
19Everton33610172550-2528
20Southampton3466222860-3224
View full Premier League table

