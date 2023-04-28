Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Diogo Jota "should be alright" to recover in time to face Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is available after missing the win at West Ham United to allow recovery time, while Naby Keita is back in training.

Diogo Jota should feature despite being forced off at London Stadium after sustaining a blow to his back but Roberto Firmino remains out.

Tottenham Hotspur have no new injury concerns for the trip to Anfield.

Captain Hugo Lloris is still sidelined due to the hip problem sustained against Newcastle United.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

In some ways Liverpool's approach will suit Tottenham because Jurgen Klopp's side will dominate the ball and Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave gaps behind him when he goes into the centre of midfield, as he does in his new inverted role.

Spurs showed a bit of character to fight back for a draw against Manchester United but I really can't back them to get anything here because they have been so disappointing all season.

Liverpool are on a roll, with three successive wins, and they still want a top-four spot.

To have any chance of that, the Reds need to win every game they have left, and even that probably won't be enough.

Prediction: 3-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have lost just one of their past 20 Premier League games against Spurs, while they are unbeaten in 10 meetings since a 4-1 loss at Wembley in October 2017.

Spurs have won on just two of their last 35 league visits to Anfield, most recently in May 2011.

Liverpool

Liverpool have earned three straight league wins, despite conceding in each game.

They have conceded four goals in their past two Premier League home matches, as many as they had in their previous nine fixtures at Anfield.

The Reds could let in two or more goals in three consecutive league games at Anfield for the first time since September 2012.

Mohamed Salah has scored seven Premier League goals versus Tottenham since joining Liverpool in 2017 - the highest tally by any player during this period. He scored both goals in Liverpool's 2-1 win at Spurs in the reverse fixture this season.

Cody Gakpo has been directly involved in 28 goals in 29 league appearances for PSV and Liverpool this season, scoring 15 and assisting 13.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided five assists in his past four Premier League appearances, one more than in his previous 40 top-flight matches. All five of his assists have come in April, the most in a single Premier League month by any Liverpool player.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are winless in five Premier League away games, losing three - the same tally of defeats as in their previous 16 matches on the road.

Spurs have conceded 31 away league goals this season, their most in a single campaign since letting in 35 in 2008-09. They've only kept two league clean sheets outside of London this season, doing so in victories at Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Six of Tottenham's last seven Premier League goals against Liverpool have been scored by either Harry Kane (3) or Son Heung-min (3). Overall, Kane has scored eight times against Liverpool in the division, a figure only surpassed by Andy Cole's tally of 11.

Harry Kane has scored in each of his last three Premier League away games, with Spurs failing to win all three. The last player to score in four consecutive away appearances without winning was Steven Fletcher between April and September 2012.

