Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Willian, 34, has started 20 Premier League games for Fulham this season

TEAM NEWS

Fulham will assess Willian, who missed Tuesday's defeat at Aston Villa after injuring his hamstring in the warm-up.

Fellow winger Harry Wilson is expected to be fit despite being withdrawn after 17 minutes in midweek due to illness but Aleksandar Mitrovic remains banned.

Nathan Ake is still out for Manchester City but manager Pep Guardiola says the defender is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The Dutchman is expected to be City's only absentee on Sunday.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I think the general consensus is that the Premier League title race is done and Manchester City are going to win it for the fifth time in six seasons.

The only real doubt I have now is whether City can get the balance right when they make changes.

That will be most important in the league games around their Champions League semi-final games against Real Madrid on 9 and 17 May, but they will probably rotate here too.

I wrongly accused Fulham of being on the beach when they were on a dreadful run of form a few weeks ago and I think they will score on Sunday - I just think City will score three. They are going to slip up at some point, just because of their schedule - but not this time.

Prediction: 1-3

Sutton's full predictions v rapper Blanco

De Bruyne has scored three goals and assisted a further four in his previous four league appearances

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won their last 13 games against Fulham in all competitions.

Fulham won 3-1 at the Etihad on 12 April 2009 but are winless in 15 subsequent league meetings (D3, L12).

The Londoners have failed to keep a clean sheet in all 14 of their Premier League home games versus City.

Fulham

Marco Silva's side have lost five of their past seven Premier League games, one more defeat than in their previous 16 fixtures.

Fulham have gone eight league matches without keeping a clean sheet, conceding 13 goals.

They have lost all six of their league fixtures this term against sides currently in the top four, conceding 14 goals and scoring four.

Manchester City

Victory would ensure Manchester City go top of the Premier League for the first time since 17 February.

They have won their previous seven top-flight games, their best run since a 12-match streak between November 2021 and January 2022.

Pep Guardiola has won two-thirds of his Premier League away fixtures against London sides (25 of 38), the highest win rate of any visiting manager to take charge of at least 10 such matches.

All eight of Guardiola's top-flight losses in the capital have come against either Tottenham (five defeats) or Chelsea (three).

Erling Haaland's haul of 33 Premier League goals is a record in a 38-game season and one shy of the highest ever total scored by Andrew Cole (1993-94) and Alan Shearer (1994-95) in 42-match campaigns.

My Fulham line-up Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester City line-up Predict Manchester City's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team