Marcus Tavernier's winner against Southampton sent Bournemouth seven points clear of the relegation zone but he was later forced off

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier is a doubt after suffering hamstring pain in Thursday's win at Southampton.

The Cherries will also monitor Matias Vina and Marcos Senesi, who suffered from cramp in midweek, while Jack Stephens returns after being ineligible against his parent club.

Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas and Hamed Traore are likely to remain out.

Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra will miss the rest of the season after injuring his ankle against Leicester.

Max Wober is doubtful after missing Tuesday's match through injury, while Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I was at St Mary's Stadium on Thursday and Bournemouth really impressed me with their performance against Southampton.

As I've mentioned before, I haven't backed them often this season but they are a really well-balanced side and they should have won by a bigger margin than 2-1.

Leeds, meanwhile, are in desperate need of a win after taking only one point from their past four games. Where will it come from though?

Javi Gracia's team are such a patchy side, and it's hard to make a case for them playing well for long enough to win, but they might come up with enough to grab a draw if the Cherries take their foot off the gas.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have won 10 of 13 league games against Bournemouth in their history, including nine of the previous 10.

Bournemouth last hosted Leeds in September 2014, losing 3-1 in a Championship fixture.

Bournemouth

Gary O'Neil's team have won six of their past 11 Premier League matches, losing the other five.

Defeats by Brighton and West Ham have left the Cherries in danger of losing three consecutive top-flight home games, a sequence they have recorded only twice before (in 2016 and 2019).

Bournemouth have lost 22 of their 30 Premier League matches played on Sundays (W6, D2), including their only such fixture this season - last weekend's 4-0 loss to West Ham.

Each of their last six Premier League home goals has been scored by a different player.

Dominic Solanke scored 17 goals in 23 home league games for Bournemouth last season but has netted just once in 14 top-flight appearances at the Vitality Stadium in the current campaign.

Leeds United

The Whites have earned nine Premier League away points this season - only Nottingham Forest have a worse record, with six.

Leeds' 0-0 draw at Newcastle on 31 December is their only clean sheet in 18 top-flight away fixtures.

They have scored and conceded in each of their past eight league matches, their longest such run since a streak of nine in 1987.

Leeds won nine of their first 10 Premier League games against newly promoted sides after returning to the top flight in 2020 but have lost three of five such matches this season.

They could lose all three fixtures away to newly-promoted opposition in a Premier League season for the third time, having previously done so in 1992-93 and 2003-04.

