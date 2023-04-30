Close menu
Premier League
NewcastleNewcastle United3SouthamptonSouthampton1

Newcastle United 3-1 Southampton: Callum Wilson scores twice as hosts fight back for win

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle
Newcastle now have 65 points after 33 games as they close in on a Champions League spot

Callum Wilson took his Premier League tally to 15 goals for the season as Newcastle fought back to beat bottom club Southampton at St James' Park and strengthen their place in the top four.

Saints, who started the day six points adrift of safety, took a surprise lead in the first half when Stuart Armstrong turned in Kamaldeen Sulemana's low ball following a swift counter.

Newcastle sent on Wilson, who scored twice in the 4-1 win at Everton last Thursday, at half-time and he made an almost immediate impact when he poked in from close range following a free-kick nine minutes after the break.

Wilson then saw a header tipped over before a second was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee for offside.

But Newcastle completed the turnaround when Theo Walcott deflected a corner into his own net and Wilson finally got his second when he showed great composure to round the goalkeeper and slot in.

Wilson came close to his third in the final few seconds when he hit the bar, but the victory means Newcastle are third, 11 points clear of Tottenham with five games remaining.

Southampton, meanwhile, remain six points adrift at the bottom of the table and staring relegation to the Championship in the face.

On-fire Wilson leading Newcastle charge

The arrival of £60m forward Alexander Isak back in August left Wilson's long-term future at Newcastle in some doubt, as Eddie Howe's side spent big to give them the quality to compete at the top end of the table.

But Wilson has risen to the challenge of his place being under threat and while a start is never guaranteed for him this season, he has done the business whether in the first XI or initially on the bench.

He scored twice in the thrashing of Everton at Goodison Park but was among the substitutes in this game with Isak preferred in attack.

After a fairly below-par display by Newcastle in the first half, Howe turned to Wilson and his arrival on the pitch completely changed the home side's attack.

For the second game in a row he could easily have finished with a hat-trick but his two goals continued his incredible run of form in front of goal - he has now scored eight goals in his last seven games.

Saints overwhelmed after showing fight

It now appears to be a matter of when, not if, Southampton will be relegated as a 22nd defeat of the season leaves them needing two wins just to draw level with Nottingham Forest, who occupy the final place above the relegation zone.

In a season that has had little cheer, there has been some encouragement from the Saints' recent performances that could give the fans hope for the future, which now looks most likely to be as a Championship club.

Three games ago, they were denied a famous victory at then league leaders Arsenal by a late Bukayo Saka goal and although they suffered a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Bournemouth last week, they showed fight in this game, at least until the threat of the in-form Wilson overwhelmed them.

Player of the match

WilsonCallum Wilson

with an average of 8.41

Newcastle United

Line-ups

Newcastle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Pope
  • 2Trippier
  • 5Schär
  • 4Botman
  • 33Burn
  • 7JoelintonBooked at 79mins
  • 39Bruno Guimarães
  • 28WillockSubstituted forAndersonat 90+2'minutes
  • 23MurphySubstituted forAlmirónat 69'minutes
  • 14IsakSubstituted forRitchieat 90+2'minutes
  • 8GordonSubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dúbravka
  • 3Dummett
  • 9Wilson
  • 11Ritchie
  • 12Lewis
  • 13Targett
  • 19Manquillo
  • 24Almirón
  • 32Anderson

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCarthy
  • 4LyancoSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 70'minutes
  • 35BednarekBooked at 4mins
  • 37Bella-Kotchap
  • 2Walker-PetersBooked at 56mins
  • 19DjenepoSubstituted forWalcottat 64'minutes
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 45LaviaBooked at 72mins
  • 17S ArmstrongBooked at 71minsSubstituted forElyounoussiat 71'minutes
  • 20SulemanaSubstituted forA Armstrongat 70'minutes
  • 26AlcarazSubstituted forAdamsat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Maitland-Niles
  • 6Caleta-Car
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 10Adams
  • 18Mara
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 27Diallo
  • 31Bazunu
  • 32Walcott
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
52,234

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home22
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Newcastle United 3, Southampton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Newcastle United 3, Southampton 1.

  3. Post update

    Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Fabian Schär with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Guimarães.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Newcastle United. Elliot Anderson replaces Joe Willock.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Newcastle United. Matt Ritchie replaces Alexander Isak.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Willock (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joelinton.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Fabian Schär (Newcastle United).

  13. Post update

    Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Theo Walcott.

  15. Post update

    Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Adam Armstrong (Southampton).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Newcastle United 3, Southampton 1. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

  18. Booking

    Joelinton (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  19. Goal!

    Own Goal by Theo Walcott, Southampton. Newcastle United 2, Southampton 1.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sven Botman (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

695 comments

  • Comment posted by macca, at 16:10 30 Apr

    Newcastle under Eddie Howe have been an absolute credit , I’m not a Newcastle fan but you can only admire what he his staff and team have done , 👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by non offensive user, at 16:24 30 Apr

      non offensive user replied:
      money(bonuses) is a good motivator

  • Comment posted by jamois, at 16:01 30 Apr

    Poor Newcastle, only scoring three goals today. Must feel like a loss lads! Suffering QPR supporter here, love seeing you do so well👍🏼

    • Reply posted by TC, at 17:13 30 Apr

      TC replied:
      Thanks. Best of luck to you's

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, at 16:09 30 Apr

    Well done Saints to limited a team that put 6 past shoddy Spurs last week, to just 3 goals, hope you Geordies go on and clinch champions league place, well played, Saints fan😇

    • Reply posted by pendoirs, at 16:11 30 Apr

      pendoirs replied:
      Nice words. Good luck for rest of season.

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, at 16:16 30 Apr

    You Geordies ignore all the snide remarks that are bound to follow, re your owners and oil money, just jealousy, well done Saints fan

    • Reply posted by No 8, at 16:23 30 Apr

      No 8 replied:
      Cheers, laurence. There are a few PL teams I’d see relegated and Southampton are not one of them. All the best!

  • Comment posted by janem1, at 16:08 30 Apr

    I’ve supported the lads for nearly 50 years. Some years have been horrible. Some have been wonderful. If we dial back 18 months, this year is wonderful. Eddie Howe is an excellent tactician and man manger. HTL 🖤🤍

    • Reply posted by Camazat, at 16:31 30 Apr

      Camazat replied:
      I’ve supported the Toon for 71 of my 78 years and as you say some years have been horrible also some I would add some have been dreadful and maybe 15 years of not bad and the Keegan, Robson and the Pardew ‘s one season were wonderful.
      Still, we wouldn’t support any other team. Isn’t wonderful to be lucky enough to be a TOON supporter. Eddie how is No1.

  • Comment posted by laurie103, at 16:00 30 Apr

    Don’t care what anybody says NUFC are playing some Amazing Football 💪

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, at 16:12 30 Apr

      Julio Laker replied:
      Isaak's feet are mesmerising at times!

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, at 16:06 30 Apr

    Longstaff was a big miss today. Just shows how good a player he really is.

    • Reply posted by janem1, at 16:13 30 Apr

      janem1 replied:
      Agreed. Another example of Howes leadership and ability to refine a player and get the most from them. As a leader in education I’ve used his ethos to try and make changes in my role and myself- he’s phenomenal

  • Comment posted by Les, at 16:00 30 Apr

    Southampton worked hard in the first half and we’re good value for their lead.

    Newcastle are just relentless though, they come at you time and again from all angles and although they didn’t really have their shooting boots on it was pretty one way in the 2nd half.

    • Reply posted by laurence morey, at 16:22 30 Apr

      laurence morey replied:
      Thanks for not giving us our annual 9-0 defeat, probably come next week

  • Comment posted by andy, at 16:12 30 Apr

    As a saints fan. Delighted to see we got a ball in the net thingy! Sorry I forget the correct term for it. But in my defence its been a while and my memory isn't what it once was!

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 16:16 30 Apr

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      I think it's called a 'basket'. Or a 'hoop'. Or is it 'the house'? I agree, well done to the lads in choosing the right clubs for a few minutes.

  • Comment posted by lowehigh0, at 16:03 30 Apr

    Long way home for Saints fans; they came to play and gave us a good fight in the first half.

    • Reply posted by Ourlad, at 17:32 30 Apr

      Ourlad replied:
      Safe journey home, or why not make the most of the bank holiday in Newcastle our supporters are a friendly lot. Enjoy.

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, at 16:00 30 Apr

    Must say Newcastle have been like a breath of fresh air, so nice to see another team near the top ! [From a Palace fan]

  • Comment posted by andyw, at 16:09 30 Apr

    Another good start by Saints that couldn't be turned into a result. Situation looks dire with games running out. Fair play Toon, they got the job done again. Wish them well in Europe next year.

    • Reply posted by janem1, at 16:11 30 Apr

      janem1 replied:
      The passion that Saints shows today contrasts sharply with how Everton responded mid week. If passion was enough then Saints would stay up

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, at 16:13 30 Apr

    Said before, King Kev has been replaced by Emperor Eddie, brilliant job, Saints fan

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 17:25 30 Apr

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      I would give up Saints and take up supporting The Magpies the way you are sucking up to them.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 16:00 30 Apr

    Convert those draws into wins and free scoring newcastle should be man city's main rivals next season

    • Reply posted by John, at 16:02 30 Apr

      John replied:
      Deluded. Newcastle will never win the league

  • Comment posted by lcfc2016champs, at 17:22 30 Apr

    For years I've said if there was one team I'd buy if I had mega dosh would be Newcastle. Cracking set of fans and a proper club. Go put north east on the map and show the usual so called big lot how it's done without fake plastic fans. Leicester fan