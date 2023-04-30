Match ends, Newcastle United 3, Southampton 1.
Callum Wilson took his Premier League tally to 15 goals for the season as Newcastle fought back to beat bottom club Southampton at St James' Park and strengthen their place in the top four.
Saints, who started the day six points adrift of safety, took a surprise lead in the first half when Stuart Armstrong turned in Kamaldeen Sulemana's low ball following a swift counter.
Newcastle sent on Wilson, who scored twice in the 4-1 win at Everton last Thursday, at half-time and he made an almost immediate impact when he poked in from close range following a free-kick nine minutes after the break.
Wilson then saw a header tipped over before a second was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee for offside.
But Newcastle completed the turnaround when Theo Walcott deflected a corner into his own net and Wilson finally got his second when he showed great composure to round the goalkeeper and slot in.
Wilson came close to his third in the final few seconds when he hit the bar, but the victory means Newcastle are third, 11 points clear of Tottenham with five games remaining.
Southampton, meanwhile, remain six points adrift at the bottom of the table and staring relegation to the Championship in the face.
- Follow Sunday's Premier League action
- How did you rate Newcastle's performance? Have your say here
- What did you make of Southampton's display? Send us your views here
On-fire Wilson leading Newcastle charge
The arrival of £60m forward Alexander Isak back in August left Wilson's long-term future at Newcastle in some doubt, as Eddie Howe's side spent big to give them the quality to compete at the top end of the table.
But Wilson has risen to the challenge of his place being under threat and while a start is never guaranteed for him this season, he has done the business whether in the first XI or initially on the bench.
He scored twice in the thrashing of Everton at Goodison Park but was among the substitutes in this game with Isak preferred in attack.
After a fairly below-par display by Newcastle in the first half, Howe turned to Wilson and his arrival on the pitch completely changed the home side's attack.
For the second game in a row he could easily have finished with a hat-trick but his two goals continued his incredible run of form in front of goal - he has now scored eight goals in his last seven games.
Saints overwhelmed after showing fight
It now appears to be a matter of when, not if, Southampton will be relegated as a 22nd defeat of the season leaves them needing two wins just to draw level with Nottingham Forest, who occupy the final place above the relegation zone.
In a season that has had little cheer, there has been some encouragement from the Saints' recent performances that could give the fans hope for the future, which now looks most likely to be as a Championship club.
Three games ago, they were denied a famous victory at then league leaders Arsenal by a late Bukayo Saka goal and although they suffered a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Bournemouth last week, they showed fight in this game, at least until the threat of the in-form Wilson overwhelmed them.
Player of the match
WilsonCallum Wilson
Newcastle United
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameWilsonAverage rating
8.41
- Squad number14Player nameIsakAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number24Player nameAlmirónAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number7Player nameJoelintonAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number32Player nameAndersonAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number28Player nameWillockAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number39Player nameBruno GuimarãesAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number2Player nameTrippierAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number11Player nameRitchieAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number4Player nameBotmanAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number33Player nameBurnAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number22Player namePopeAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number5Player nameSchärAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number23Player nameMurphyAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number8Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.56
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number45Player nameLaviaAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number20Player nameSulemanaAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number26Player nameAlcarazAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number19Player nameDjenepoAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number37Player nameBella-KotchapAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number1Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number3Player nameMaitland-NilesAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number32Player nameWalcottAverage rating
3.72
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
3.62
Line-ups
Newcastle
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Pope
- 2Trippier
- 5Schär
- 4Botman
- 33Burn
- 7JoelintonBooked at 79mins
- 39Bruno Guimarães
- 28WillockSubstituted forAndersonat 90+2'minutes
- 23MurphySubstituted forAlmirónat 69'minutes
- 14IsakSubstituted forRitchieat 90+2'minutes
- 8GordonSubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dúbravka
- 3Dummett
- 9Wilson
- 11Ritchie
- 12Lewis
- 13Targett
- 19Manquillo
- 24Almirón
- 32Anderson
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCarthy
- 4LyancoSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 70'minutes
- 35BednarekBooked at 4mins
- 37Bella-Kotchap
- 2Walker-PetersBooked at 56mins
- 19DjenepoSubstituted forWalcottat 64'minutes
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 45LaviaBooked at 72mins
- 17S ArmstrongBooked at 71minsSubstituted forElyounoussiat 71'minutes
- 20SulemanaSubstituted forA Armstrongat 70'minutes
- 26AlcarazSubstituted forAdamsat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Maitland-Niles
- 6Caleta-Car
- 9A Armstrong
- 10Adams
- 18Mara
- 24Elyounoussi
- 27Diallo
- 31Bazunu
- 32Walcott
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 52,234
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 3, Southampton 1.
Post update
Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Fabian Schär with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Guimarães.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Elliot Anderson replaces Joe Willock.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Matt Ritchie replaces Alexander Isak.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton).
Post update
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Willock (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joelinton.
Post update
Foul by Fabian Schär (Newcastle United).
Post update
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Theo Walcott.
Post update
Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Armstrong (Southampton).
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 3, Southampton 1. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Joelinton (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Own Goal by Theo Walcott, Southampton. Newcastle United 2, Southampton 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sven Botman (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Newcastle are just relentless though, they come at you time and again from all angles and although they didn’t really have their shooting boots on it was pretty one way in the 2nd half.