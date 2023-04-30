Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women4Reading WomenReading Women1

Manchester City 4-1 Reading: Hosts survive scare to return to second in WSL

By Ben MillerBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chloe Kelly celebrates a goal for Manchester City women
Chloe Kelly scored for a second consecutive match and helped Manchester City to successive wins with a first-half goal against Reading

Khadija Shaw became the outright top scorer in the Women's Super League with her 18th goal of the season as Manchester City came from behind to rout Reading and keep up their pursuit of Manchester United in the title race.

City fell a goal behind when Sanne Troelsgaard curled a classy strike beyond returning goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck in the first minute, but the hosts were almost completely dominant after their surprise early setback.

Chloe Kelly pounced to fire in a 15th-minute equaliser after the persistently threatening Shaw had caused uncertainty inside Reading's penalty area, and the Jamaica striker doubled the lead within 10 minutes by powerfully heading in Alex Greenwood's corner via Grace Moloney's gloves.

Lauren Hemp put City firmly on course to reduce United's lead to three points by sliding in Kelly's cross two minutes after the break, and the England forward also hit the woodwork with a half-volley before captain Steph Houghton curled in a free-kick from a central position on the edge of the penalty area with 20 minutes remaining.

On a predictably busy afternoon for Moloney, City served 12 shots during the opening 33 minutes and were denied when the goalkeeper produced a fine save to deny Laura Coombs, with Hemp also blasting a shot over the crossbar as part of a procession of chances.

A game Reading side came close to equalising courtesy of a first-half blunder from Roebuck, who redeemed herself with a smart stop when Troelsgaard charged down her attempted clearance.

The result keeps City in touch with United, who scored a last-gasp winner to secure victory at Aston Villa on Friday, and moves them four points above Chelsea, who have three games in hand.

Reading remain bottom and are two points behind Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City with three matches of their campaign left, having played a game more than both of the teams immediately above them.

City stay in chase

After watching United twice fall behind in their dramatic 3-2 defeat of Villa, City entered this game knowing anything other than a win would leave their title challenge hanging precariously beyond their control.

If conceding almost instantly represented the worst possible start, their response was emphatic: by the time Kelly's fifth goal of the season brought them level, they had held more than 82% of possession to make their equaliser seem an inevitability.

City wingers Kelly (7.67) and Hemp (5.31) ranked first and second for expected assists before the game, so it was little surprise to see the pair directly contribute to three goals between them.

Shaw was menacing, capitalising on a cross again for the team who have profited most from deliveries in open play in the top flight this season.

The 26-year-old's eighth goal in six WSL games puts her one ahead of Aston Villa's Rachel Daly - the only other player in the top flight to have scored more than 10 times this season.

United's considerable goal difference means their neighbours almost certainly still need Marc Skinner's side to slip up if they are to overhaul them, but their game at United on 21 May looms as a tantalising chance to supercharge their challenge, while they must also hope Chelsea do not overtake them by winning two of their games in hand.

Either side of meeting United, City will see their trip to Liverpool next Sunday and the visit of Everton in their final fixture as winnable.

Those games are unlikely to be as straightforward as the second half of this comfortable win became, earning Gareth Taylor's players an 18th WSL home game without defeat and a 15th triumph along the way.

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 6Houghton
  • 5GreenwoodSubstituted forOuahabiat 76'minutes
  • 14Morgan
  • 25HasegawaSubstituted forFowlerat 76'minutes
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 9Kelly
  • 7CoombsSubstituted forCastellanosat 75'minutes
  • 11HempSubstituted forRasoat 66'minutes
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 8Fowler
  • 10Castellanos
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 35Keating
  • 42Dahou

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 9Eikeland
  • 16Mayi Kith
  • 17CaldwellBooked at 82mins
  • 3Mukandi
  • 12HarriesSubstituted forWadeat 73'minutes
  • 27VanhaevermaetSubstituted forPerryat 87'minutes
  • 23Rowe
  • 7Wellings
  • 51TroelsgaardSubstituted forHendrixat 87'minutes
  • 37PrimmerBooked at 4minsSubstituted forMooreat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 5Evans
  • 11Wade
  • 15Hendrix
  • 18Jane
  • 19Alexander
  • 20Moore
  • 30Poulter
  • 34Perry
Referee:
Amy Fearns
Attendance:
3,102

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home37
Away7
Shots on Target
Home13
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 4, Reading Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 4, Reading Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Brooke Hendrix.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mary Fowler.

  5. Post update

    Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lauren Wade (Reading Women).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Brooke Hendrix replaces Sanne Troelsgaard.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Madison Perry replaces Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mary Fowler.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Booking

    Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Diane Caldwell (Reading Women).

  18. Post update

    Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Emma Mukandi (Reading Women).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hayley Raso.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women19152250113947
2Man City Women19142345192644
3Chelsea Women16131242142840
4Arsenal Women17122340112938
5Aston Villa Women199373734330
6Everton Women188372421327
7Liverpool Women185491832-1419
8West Ham Women1852111936-1717
9Tottenham Women1942132541-1614
10Leicester City Women1841131339-2613
11Brighton Women1834112456-3213
12Reading Women1932142245-2311
View full The FA Women's Super League table

