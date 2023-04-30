Manchester City Women v Reading Women

Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Roebuck
- 14Morgan
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 2Casparij
- 25Hasegawa
- 12Angeldahl
- 9Kelly
- 7Coombs
- 11Hemp
- 21Shaw
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 8Fowler
- 10Castellanos
- 13Raso
- 15Ouahabi
- 35Keating
- 42Dahou
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moloney
- 9Eikeland
- 16Mayi Kith
- 17Caldwell
- 3Mukandi
- 23Rowe
- 12Harries
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 7Wellings
- 51Troelsgaard
- 37PrimmerBooked at 4mins
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 5Evans
- 11Wade
- 15Hendrix
- 18Jane
- 19Alexander
- 20Moore
- 30Poulter
- 34Perry
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home85%
- Away15%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diane Caldwell (Reading Women).
Hand ball by Charlie Wellings (Reading Women).
Booking
Tia Primmer (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Grace Moloney (Reading Women).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 0, Reading Women 1. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.