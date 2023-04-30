Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women0Reading WomenReading Women1

Manchester City Women v Reading Women

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Roebuck
  • 14Morgan
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 2Casparij
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 9Kelly
  • 7Coombs
  • 11Hemp
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 8Fowler
  • 10Castellanos
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 35Keating
  • 42Dahou

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 9Eikeland
  • 16Mayi Kith
  • 17Caldwell
  • 3Mukandi
  • 23Rowe
  • 12Harries
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 7Wellings
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 37PrimmerBooked at 4mins

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 5Evans
  • 11Wade
  • 15Hendrix
  • 18Jane
  • 19Alexander
  • 20Moore
  • 30Poulter
  • 34Perry
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home85%
Away15%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).

  2. Post update

    Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Diane Caldwell (Reading Women).

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Charlie Wellings (Reading Women).

  6. Booking

    Tia Primmer (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Grace Moloney (Reading Women).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 0, Reading Women 1. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women19152250113947
2Man City Women19132441192241
3Chelsea Women16131242142840
4Arsenal Women17122340112938
5Aston Villa Women199373734330
6Everton Women188372421327
7Liverpool Women185491832-1419
8West Ham Women1852111936-1717
9Tottenham Women1942132541-1614
10Reading Women1942132241-1914
11Leicester City Women1841131339-2613
12Brighton Women1834112456-3213
View full The FA Women's Super League table

