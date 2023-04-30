Close menu
Championship
CardiffCardiff City1HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2

Cardiff City 1-2 Huddersfield Town: Terriers take giant stride to safety

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Jack Simpson scores own goal
Jack Simpson's own-goal means Cardiff are now winless in their last five home games

Huddersfield Town took a giant stride towards Championship safety by beating a lacklustre Cardiff City 2-1.

The Terriers are now three points clear of the drop zone and know a point from their last two games will be enough to keep them in the Championship.

Joseph Hungo fired the visitors ahead after a mistake, before a Jack Simpson own-goal made the points safe.

Cardiff responded with a goal from sub Isaak Davies but Huddersfield held on for a deserved victory.

The visitors also struck the woodwork twice as they dominated Cardiff after the interval to earn one of their most important wins of the entire campaign.

The result lifts the Terriers to 20th and they know just a draw from their two final games - at home to Sheffield United and at home to Reading - will secure their Championship survival.

A few weeks ago, even a few days ago, this looked like being a high-stakes contest for both sides after a season where both clubs have struggled.

However, that danger had dissipated for the Bluebirds who came into their final home game knowing their Championship status is secured for another season.

Unquestionably this was a bigger game for the visitors, with Huddersfield only outside of the bottom three on goal difference as Terriers boss Neil Warnock returned to one of his former clubs.

Warnock enjoyed huge success at Cardiff City, leading the club to the Premier League, and he will feel vindicated by his decision to reverse his retirement to keep the Terriers up, with that job now close to completion.

There was certainly no mistaking this was a game between two struggling sides in a first half high on effort and short on quality, underlining exactly why Cardiff and Huddersfield have averaged less than a goal per game all season.

Indeed, a shot from former Cardiff striker Danny Ward that was well saved by Jac Alnwick in the third minute was the only effort on target from either side until the 40th minute, when Josh Koroma also forced Alnwick to push the ball to safety.

Cardiff did threaten a couple of times with Romaine Sawyers and Jaden Philogene missing the target, while Sawyers did well to block Jack Rudoni's effort, but the score was unsurprisingly 0-0 at the interval.

The contest was so lacking in quality it seemed almost certain that only a mistake would lead to the deadlock being broken and that is exactly what transpired.

The opening goal was entirely of Cardiff's making as Sawyers was caught in possession as he attempted an under-hit backpass which Hungbo intercepted, with the sub showing great composure to beat Cedric Kipre's challenge and fire into the roof of the net.

The visitors doubled their advantage when home defender Simpson inadvertently touched home Matty Pearson's header as the Bluebirds failed to deal with a routine free-kick.

It was the visitors who looked likely to add to the scoring, with Koroma cracking the post and Jaheim Headley hitting the crossbar from the rebound, before Jordan Rhodes and Tom Lees both headed off target.

The Terriers were rampant but they ended the game nervously as Davies cleverly flicked home from a short-corner routine.

However, it was not to be for Cardiff who suffered further disappointment as Joe Ralls was forced off through injury in the second half on his 350th appearance for the Bluebirds.

Cardiff simply never looked like responding to Huddersfield's frantic 10 minutes in the second half as they continue their dismal home form this season.

The Bluebirds have won just two of their last 15 home league games and are now winless in five at the Cardiff City Stadium where they only won six times times all season.

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Alnwick
  • 5McGuinnessBooked at 68mins
  • 23KipréSubstituted forRinomhotaat 74'minutes
  • 26Simpson
  • 2RomeoSubstituted forColwillat 74'minutes
  • 19SawyersSubstituted forWickhamat 73'minutes
  • 6Wintle
  • 8RallsSubstituted forDaviesat 55'minutes
  • 10Ojo
  • 9EteteSubstituted forKabaat 14'minutes
  • 25Philogene

Substitutes

  • 27Colwill
  • 28Luthra
  • 31Wickham
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 38Ng
  • 39Davies
  • 48Kaba

Huddersfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 14Ruffels
  • 6Hogg
  • 22Rudoni
  • 10KoromaSubstituted forKasumuat 82'minutes
  • 35DiarraSubstituted forHungboat 45'minutes
  • 48Headley
  • 25WardSubstituted forRhodesat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclík
  • 9Rhodes
  • 16Hungbo
  • 18Kasumu
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 30Jackson
  • 49Waghorn
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
26,804

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home8
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home2
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cardiff City 1, Huddersfield Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Huddersfield Town 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Wintle following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Connor Wickham (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town).

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Connor Wickham (Cardiff City).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andy Rinomhota with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jaden Philogene (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andy Rinomhota.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Mark McGuinness.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Cardiff City 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Isaak Davies (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jaden Philogene with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tom Lees.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. David Kasumu replaces Josh Koroma.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Koroma with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sheyi Ojo.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Rudoni with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Mark McGuinness.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley452814384354998
2Sheff Utd442771071373488
3Luton442115856381878
4Middlesbrough442281483542974
5Coventry4518151257451269
6Millwall451911155446868
7Sunderland4517151365551066
8West Brom451812155750766
9Blackburn44198174750-365
10Swansea451712166562363
11Preston451712164556-1163
12Norwich451711175753462
13Watford451515155453160
14Hull451415165161-1057
15Bristol City451414175356-356
16Stoke451411205552353
17Birmingham451411204656-1053
18QPR451311214469-2550
19Cardiff451310224155-1449
20Huddersfield441211214462-1847
21Rotherham441016184860-1246
22Reading451311214666-2044
23Blackpool451011244772-2541
24Wigan451014213865-2741
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport