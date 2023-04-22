Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Eilidh Adams (number nine) put Hibs in front

Hearts and Hibernian drew 1-1 for the third time in this season's SWPL.

Eilidh Adams forced Hibs' first-half opener after Ellis Notley's shot had been saved and Notley's header clipped the crossbar in the second half.

The visitors came close to an equaliser when Georgia Timms' shot was cleared off the line by Joelle Murray.

However, Adams was penalised for a trip on Cailin Michie and Ciara Grant converted the resulting spot-kick, with Timms later having a header saved.

Hibernian, fifth, remain eight points behind Hearts and move five points clear of Partick Thistle.