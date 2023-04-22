Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Leicester ended a run of nine Premier League games without a win to move out of the relegation zone

Leicester moved out of the Premier League's bottom three with victory over Wolves but manager Dean Smith says it "means nothing" as they remain locked in a relegation battle.

A Kelechi Iheanacho penalty and Timothy Castagne's 75th-minute strike saw the Foxes end a nine-game winless run.

They move up to 17th, above Everton on goal difference.

"It's a massive win, one we've needed," Smith said.

"It shows an awful lot of character to come from a goal down and a mistake which led to a goal. Mentally it will give all the players a lift."

On moving out of the relegation zone, he added: "It means nothing, we need to keep climbing out of there and separate ourselves as much as we can.

"We will enjoy this moment and how it feels to win a game after a while and get ready for Tuesday and Leeds.

"I think there's relief because of the run we've been on. I've just addressed them in the dressing room and said, 'enjoy it but don't get too high because we've got another big game on Tuesday' and recovery is the most important thing for them now."

The win comes at the start of a crucial run for Leicester in which they will face three of their relegation rivals in the space of nine days.

Having beaten Wolves, Leicester travel to Elland Road to face 16th-placed Leeds on Tuesday evening before they welcome Everton to the King Power Stadium six days later.

"We've got a big week and [winning] gives everybody a lift. It gives them confidence, it gives them belief," Smith told BBC Match of the Day.

Despite the win, Leicester remain the only side of 98 in Europe's top five leagues without a clean sheet since the World Cup break and they will be keen to put that right, with each of their past three wins having come after conceding the first goal.

"People have questioned the spirit," Smith added. "I thought the spirit was there for all to see today."