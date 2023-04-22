Brechin to play Spartans in SPFL Pyramid play-off semi-final
Brechin City will play Spartans in the SPFL Pyramid play-off semi-final after winning the Highland League in a final-day title decider with Buckie Thistle.
Buckie held a one-point lead at the top going into Saturday's crunch game, but a 2-0 win for visitors Brechin clinched them the title in dramatic circumstances.
They will now face Lowland League champions Spartans over two legs, with the winners facing the bottom-placed League 2 side for a spot in next season's fourth tier.
Albion Rovers currently sit bottom of League 2 with two games remaining.