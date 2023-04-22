Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea, seeking a Treble this season, have never won the Women's Champions League

Two years ago Barcelona went down the tunnel at half-time knowing they were European champions having crushed Chelsea's dreams within 36 minutes.

Chelsea lost their first Women's Champions League final 4-0 - with all four goals coming in that first-half demolition by Barcelona.

Memories of that night came to mind after four minutes of the sides' reunion in the semi-final on Saturday as Chelsea fell behind following a superb strike by Caroline Graham Hansen.

But this time was different. Chelsea showed resilience, putting in a gutsy second-half defensive display to keep Barcelona's lead to just one goal going into the second leg next week.

"I'm grateful to be in a position where the tie wasn't over after 36 minutes," said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, referencing that horror final two years ago.

"I wanted to be in the tie and we're in the tie. We have to prepare again for another game. Now players have experienced that and it's important we learn and stay in the tie.

"That was my big message - stay in the tie."

With preferred centre-back duo Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan still out injured, strong displays were needed from captain Magdalena Eriksson, Maren Mjelde and Jess Carter at the back for Chelsea.

Strong displays were produced; they blocked shots, won countless headers and tracked tirelessly as part of a solid Chelsea defence that denied Barcelona further joy despite 70% possession and 16 efforts on goal.

"The team as a whole defended as well as we could and they executed everything we asked for eventually," added Hayes.

"Jess [Carter] learnt a lot that night [in 2021] and she is still learning but I think the back three can all be proud of their performance. They did the best they could."

Barcelona 'confident for second leg'

Barcelona also hit the post in the second half through substitute Marta Torrejon

Barcelona's pedigree is no secret, given they are chasing a third European final in four years.

Having dominated at Stamford Bridge, they go into Thursday's second leg in Spain with a lead that will fill them with confidence.

Barcelona have won all five of their Champions League games at the Nou Camp during the past two seasons, scoring 24 goals and conceding just four.

"We were very intense. The first minutes were very good. They changed their attacking plan but we were very calm and it went well the whole game from the beginning to the end," said manager Jonatan Giraldez.

"We played well and had chances. It's still very open for the second leg and from here I would like to call on our fans."

Barcelona's England midfielder Keira Walsh said Stamford Bridge is "not an easy place" to visit and that her side put in a "strong display".

"Chelsea are not an easy team to beat. We can be confident going into the second leg now," said Walsh.

"These are the games you want to be playing in. Playing with this Barcelona team and so many talented players, I feel lucky to be here.

"We felt good in the game. Going into the second leg we will be looking to take those opportunities a little bit more."

'An uphill climb for Chelsea'

Former England defender Gilly Flaherty told BBC Radio 5 Live that Hayes "may be fearful" going into the second leg knowing they must score and with the 2021 defeat in the back of her mind.

"Chelsea did well defensively," added former Leeds United striker Lucy Ward on DAZN. "They pressed really well in the first half. They conceded early but didn't really let it affect them.

"As far as Barcelona are concerned it was a composed performance and they never really got out of second or third gear.

"They will have the confidence they can finish it off. It's a big uphill climb for Chelsea now."

Former Chelsea striker Pat Nevin feels Hayes will have been more cautious than usual given the threat posed by their high-class opponents.

"Hayes is one of the best coaches around, and I mean anywhere," he added on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I was maybe slightly surprised she didn't change it at any point [to be more attacking], personnel changes aside.

"It's not a terrible result. Chelsea were playing against a very, very, very good side. But at some point, you've got to let loose."