Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.
Jude Bellingham was among the scorers as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt to go top of the Bundesliga.
England midfielder Bellingham opened the scoring for the home side, finishing into the corner following Julian Brandt's pass.
Donyell Malen doubled Dortmund's lead five minutes later and Mats Hummels scored a third just before half-time.
Malen got his second goal of the game in the 66th minute as Dortmund stormed to victory.
Bayern lost 3-1 earlier in the day and are now second behind their rivals.
With five games remaining, Dortmund are looking to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 26Ryerson
- 15Hummels
- 4SchlotterbeckSubstituted forSüleat 25'minutes
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forWolfat 70'minutes
- 22BellinghamBooked at 54minsSubstituted forÖzcanat 77'minutes
- 23Can
- 19BrandtSubstituted forReusat 70'minutes
- 21Malen
- 9HallerSubstituted forMoukokoat 77'minutes
- 27AdeyemiBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 6Özcan
- 7Reyna
- 11Reus
- 17Wolf
- 18Moukoko
- 20Modeste
- 25Süle
- 33Meyer
- 43Bynoe-Gittens
Frankfurt
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Trapp
- 35Silva Melo
- 20HasebeSubstituted forGebuhrat 70'minutes
- 25LenzBooked at 13mins
- 24Ulineia Buta
- 17RodeBooked at 49minsSubstituted forBorréat 52'minutes
- 8Sow
- 36KnauffSubstituted forKamadaat 45'minutes
- 26EbimbeSubstituted forAlidouat 84'minutes
- 27Götze
- 9Kolo MuaniBooked at 23minsSubstituted forAaronsonat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Alidou
- 15Kamada
- 18Touré
- 19Borré
- 21Alario
- 22Chandler
- 30Aaronson
- 40Ramaj
- 46Gebuhr
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.
Post update
Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Christopher Lenz tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Faride Alidou replaces Éric Ebimbe.
Post update
Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssoufa Moukoko.
Booking
Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Foul by Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Salih Özcan replaces Jude Bellingham.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Sébastien Haller.
Post update
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Dario Gebuhr tries a through ball, but Paxten Aaronson is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund).