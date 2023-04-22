Close menu
German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund4FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Dortmund go top of the Bundesliga as they thrash Frankfurt

From the section European Football

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate
Borussia Dortmund are Bundesliga leaders at this stage of a season for the first time since 2011/12, when they last won the title

Jude Bellingham was among the scorers as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt to go top of the Bundesliga.

England midfielder Bellingham opened the scoring for the home side, finishing into the corner following Julian Brandt's pass.

Donyell Malen doubled Dortmund's lead five minutes later and Mats Hummels scored a third just before half-time.

Malen got his second goal of the game in the 66th minute as Dortmund stormed to victory.

Bayern lost 3-1 earlier in the day and are now second behind their rivals.

With five games remaining, Dortmund are looking to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 26Ryerson
  • 15Hummels
  • 4SchlotterbeckSubstituted forSüleat 25'minutes
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forWolfat 70'minutes
  • 22BellinghamBooked at 54minsSubstituted forÖzcanat 77'minutes
  • 23Can
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forReusat 70'minutes
  • 21Malen
  • 9HallerSubstituted forMoukokoat 77'minutes
  • 27AdeyemiBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 6Özcan
  • 7Reyna
  • 11Reus
  • 17Wolf
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Modeste
  • 25Süle
  • 33Meyer
  • 43Bynoe-Gittens

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 35Silva Melo
  • 20HasebeSubstituted forGebuhrat 70'minutes
  • 25LenzBooked at 13mins
  • 24Ulineia Buta
  • 17RodeBooked at 49minsSubstituted forBorréat 52'minutes
  • 8Sow
  • 36KnauffSubstituted forKamadaat 45'minutes
  • 26EbimbeSubstituted forAlidouat 84'minutes
  • 27Götze
  • 9Kolo MuaniBooked at 23minsSubstituted forAaronsonat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Alidou
  • 15Kamada
  • 18Touré
  • 19Borré
  • 21Alario
  • 22Chandler
  • 30Aaronson
  • 40Ramaj
  • 46Gebuhr
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.

  3. Post update

    Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Christopher Lenz tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund).

  7. Post update

    Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Faride Alidou replaces Éric Ebimbe.

  9. Post update

    Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssoufa Moukoko.

  13. Booking

    Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund).

  16. Post update

    Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Salih Özcan replaces Jude Bellingham.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Sébastien Haller.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Dario Gebuhr tries a through ball, but Paxten Aaronson is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund29193766392760
2Bayern Munich29178479334659
3Union Berlin28157643311252
4RB Leipzig28156753351851
5Freiburg2814864137450
6Mainz2912984940945
7B Leverkusen281351051411044
8Wolfsburg291110851371443
9Frankfurt2911994945442
10B Mgladbach2899104345-236
11Köln29811104047-735
12Werder Bremen29105144756-935
13Augsburg2986153854-1630
14Hoffenheim2985163950-1129
15VfL Bochum2983183266-3427
16Stuttgart29510143651-1525
17Schalke2859142652-2624
18Hertha Berlin2957173559-2422
View full German Bundesliga table

