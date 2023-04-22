Close menu
German Bundesliga
MainzMainz 053Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Mainz 05 3-1 Bayern Munich: Leaders Bayern stunned after suffering away defeat to Mainz

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ludovic Ajorque
Ludovic Ajorque equalised for Mainz as they stunned Bayern Munich by scoring three goals in 14 minutes

Leaders Bayern Munich suffered only their fourth Bundesliga defeat of the season at Mainz.

Three goals in 14 minutes from Ludovic Ajorque, Leandro Barreiro and Aaron Caricol saw the hosts stun Thomas Tuchel's side.

Bayern took the lead in the first half through Sadio Mane's header after he got on the end of Joao Cancelo's cross.

Borussia Dortmund have the chance to go top of the league when they face Frankfurt later on Saturday.

Ajorque equalised for Mainz after he headed home from close range when Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer couldn't keep hold of Lee Jae-sung's effort.

Barreiro slotted past Sommer after getting on the end of Karim Onisiwo's pass before Caricol sealed the victory as he finished into the bottom corner from Andreas Hanche-Olsen's lay-off.

Mane, who returned to the starting line-up following suspension, also had an effort ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

Line-ups

Mainz

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 27Zentner
  • 25Hanche-Olsen
  • 16Bell
  • 20FernandesSubstituted forHackat 83'minutes
  • 30Widmer
  • 8Barreiro
  • 31KohrBooked at 60minsSubstituted forStachat 64'minutes
  • 19CaciSubstituted forMartínat 45'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 9Onisiwo
  • 7Lee Jae-sungSubstituted forBarkokat 77'minutes
  • 17AjorqueSubstituted forIngvartsenat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dahmen
  • 3Martín
  • 4Barkok
  • 6Stach
  • 11Ingvartsen
  • 21da Costa
  • 37Burgzorg
  • 42Hack
  • 44Weiper

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 27Sommer
  • 44Stanisic
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de Ligt
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forGravenberchat 75'minutes
  • 22Cancelo
  • 8Goretzka
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forGnabryat 80'minutes
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forMazraouiat 9'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forTelat 75'minutes
  • 17ManéSubstituted forSanéat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 10Sané
  • 11Coman
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
33,305

Match Stats

Home TeamMainzAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, FC Bayern München 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Alexander Hack replaces Edimilson Fernandes because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  8. Post update

    Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Jamal Musiala.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leroy Sané replaces Sadio Mané.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, FC Bayern München 1. Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreas Hanche-Olsen.

  13. Post update

    Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Josip Stanisic.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aymen Barkok.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Marcus Ingvartsen replaces Ludovic Ajorque.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Aymen Barkok replaces Lee Jae-Sung.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Joshua Kimmich.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Thomas Müller.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 2, FC Bayern München 1. Leandro Barreiro (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Onisiwo.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München).

Page 1 of 5








  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 17:19

    It is in Dortmund's hands now.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich29178479334659
2B Dortmund28183762392357
3Union Berlin28157643311252
4RB Leipzig28156753351851
5Freiburg2814864137450
6Mainz2912984940945
7B Leverkusen281351051411044
8Wolfsburg291110851371443
9Frankfurt2811984941842
10B Mgladbach2899104345-236
11Köln29811104047-735
12Werder Bremen29105144756-935
13Augsburg2986153854-1630
14Hoffenheim2985163950-1129
15VfL Bochum2983183266-3427
16Stuttgart29510143651-1525
17Schalke2859142652-2624
18Hertha Berlin2957173559-2422
View full German Bundesliga table

