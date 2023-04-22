Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Ryan Allsop has kept 12 clean sheets for Cardiff City this season

Cardiff City's first-choice goalkeeper Ryan Allsop is set to miss the rest of the season with an adductor injury, says manager Sabri Lamouchi.

Allsop was taken off in the 67th minute of Cardiff's 1-1 draw at home against Stoke City on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has started in all but one of the Bluebirds' Championship games this season, missing one through suspension.

"He has a pain in his adductor," confirmed Lamouchi.

"But with Jak [Alnwick] we have an experienced goalkeeper so we don't have a problem."

Alnwick played the last 20 minutes against Stoke in place of Allsop, but was not forced into any late saves.

The former St Mirren goalkeeper is now in line to take Allsop's starting place, while Rohan Luthra will likely be called up to the bench.

Asked if the injury will see Allsop miss the remaining three games of the season, Lamouchi said: "Probably, but as you know I am not a doctor, so we will have to check tomorrow,

"But after six games in three weeks it is a lot for the players, they are all tired.

"All teams are in the same situation. It is like this in the Championship, it is terrible."

Cardiff, who are three points above the drop zone in 20th place, travel to face Rotherham on Thursday before hosting fellow strugglers Huddersfield - currently two points below them - next Sunday.

The Bluebirds conclude their campaign at champions-elect Burnley.