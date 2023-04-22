Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lucy Bronze played all six games in England's Euro 2022 victory

England defender Lucy Bronze is feeling "really good" despite limping off the pitch in Barcelona's Champions League semi-final first leg win over Chelsea, says Barca coach Jonatan Giraldez.

The 31-year-old went down off the ball in the 66th minute and was substituted immediately at Stamford Bridge.

"It was something in her knee, but now she is fine," said Giraldez.

The scare comes a day after England captain Leah Williamson was ruled out of the World Cup with an ACL injury.

"In the moment we made the substitution because it looked bad, but in this moment the feeling is really good," added Giraldez.

The Lionesses' World Cup campaign begins on 22 July when they face Haiti in Group D.

Bronze played in all six of England's games in their European Championship victory in 2022.

Giraldez's comments will come as a relief for Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman, who is already without several key players for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Along with skipper Williamson, Wiegman will be missing winger Beth Mead, who was the tournament's top scorer last summer, because of an ACL injury.

There are doubts over Chelsea forward Fran Kirby's availability, having been out of action since February.

And Chelsea defender Millie Bright has been ruled out for several more weeks following the knee injury she sustained in March.

Bronze's Barcelona side will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their last-four tie with Chelsea on Thursday, 27 April.

Barcelona have been in prime form this season and are unbeaten in the Spanish top flight, 13 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the Primera with five games remaining.

Williamson injury on supporters' minds

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

The initial reaction from Bronze and her team-mates was concerning as she looked in pain when she got to her feet, hobbling immediately down the tunnel.

The image of England team-mate Williamson doing the same just days earlier was in the minds of every England supporter.

But Bronze gave more encouraging signs at full-time when she returned the pitch with a smile on her face to shake hands with her Chelsea opponents and applaud the travelling fans.

Another loss to England's World Cup-bound squad would have been a huge blow to Wiegman in a week in which she has received plenty of bad news.

Bronze, a former Fifa Best Player of the Year, is England's preferred right-back and started every game at Euro 2022, offering an effective attacking outlet out wide.

She will be a loss to Barcelona in the second leg if she is forced to miss out but initial fears for Lionesses' fans have been softened by Bronze's full-time appearance on the pitch.