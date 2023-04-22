Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lamine Yamal, centre, has played for Spain at under-15 to under-19 level

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has called 15-year-old winger Lamine Yamal "fearless" after including him in the squad for the first time to face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The La Masia academy product, who turns 16 in July, could become the youngest Barcelona player of all time.

He is the youngest ever player to be part of a Barcelona squad for an official game.

"He's a player who can help us because he is talented," Xavi said.

"He's got a lot of personality, talent, he can play the final ball, take players on, he's strong, we're talking about a player who can mark an era at the club."

Yamal, who has a Moroccan father and mother from Equatorial Guinea, was born on 13 July 2007 and has been at Barca since he was five.

He will be 15 years and 285 days old if he makes an appearance on Sunday.

Armand Martinez Sagi is the current record holder. He was 15 years, 11 months and five days old when he played against Real Gijon on April 2, 1922.

Xavi, also a former Barcelona youth product, said it was difficult to compare Yamal to other players.

"He's an innate talent, the new generations, the difference with my era is that they have no fear," he said.

"Lamine is different... he has attributes from various players, I don't see a direct comparison."

Barcelona are 11 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, but have played out goalless draws in their last two matches against Getafe and Girona.

Xavi has also been able to include midfielders Pedri and Frenkie de Jong in the squad after injury for the league game against Atletico Madrid at the Nou Camp.