Robertson was shown a yellow card for dissent after his clash with assistant referee Hatzidakis

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis returned to officiating for the first time since the incident with Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson.

Hatzidakis was the assistant referee in the 1-1 draw between Preston and Blackburn at Deepdale on Saturday.

The official was stood down pending an investigation, but cleared of any wrongdoing by the Football Association.

He will also be the assistant VAR when Leeds United host Leicester City in a key relegation game on Tuesday.

Robertson approached the official at the end of the first half of Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Arsenal on 9 April and television footage appeared to suggest Hatzidakis' elbow made contact with the Scotland captain's chin.

Hatzidakis said he had apologised to Robertson on a Zoom call and the FA decided to take no further action.