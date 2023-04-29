Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's remarkable Scottish Cup run will end in June's final after the Championship side dispatched third-tier Falkirk in a ruthless last-four showing at Hampden.

In a repeat of the 2015 final, the Highlanders triumphed again as Billy Mckay's early penalty - given for a harsh handball after a VAR check - and Daniel MacKay's precise header earned a two-goal first-half lead.

And the tie was put beyond the League 1 club when Mckay cushioned in his 100th goal for the club and their third of the day.

The semi-final success rounds off an incredible journey to June's showpiece occasion for Billy Dodds' men, who were eliminated from the competition by Queen's Park in the fourth round before being reinstated after their opponents had fielded an ineligible player.

Dodds' side went on to beat two top-flight sides - Livingston and Kilmarnock - to reach Hampden, and they will have to beat a third to claim the trophy as they will face either Rangers or Celtic in an almighty task.

As for Falkirk, who dominated for spells at Hampden but lacked cutting edge, their attention turns to a promotion push via the play-offs as they aim to make a return to the second tier.

Despite being about a third full, both sets of fans provided a fitting atmosphere as their sides walked on to the Hampden turf.

But as the smoke from the pre-match pyrotechnics had just about descended, all eyes were off the pitch as referee Nick Walsh could be seen heading towards the monitor to check a possible penalty for a handball on Leon McCann.

It was a harsh call given the left-back's close proximity to the ball, but his arm was outstretched. Welcome to the world of VAR, Bairns. Mckay steered home for a confident finish.

Nevertheless, Falkirk's response was one of calm and patience. The same couldn't be said for Inverness keeper Mark Ridgers, who made a mess of a rushed clearance, allowing Calumn Morrison to roll an effort off the base of the far post from distance but with the goal gaping.

Inverness then had to rely on some last-ditch defending from their backline to keep the tie level, but in the blink of an eye their attack were returning the favour when MacKay planted in a header from a gorgeous Jay Henderson cross.

That goal sucked the life out of John McGlynn's men, who were dead and buried on the 57th minute when Mckay peeled off at the back post to guide in a cushioned volley.

Falkirk somehow failed to pull one back when Gary Oliver rounded Ridgers before seeing two efforts blocked by a heroic Caley Thistle defence, but the third-tier side were also lucky not to concede a fourth as Nathan Shaw crashed an effort off the woodwork.

But three it would finish for an Inverness side who lapped up the post-match celebrations, with an emotional Dodds leading the way.

Player of the match - Billy Mckay

Scored the first. Scored the last. The difference-maker yet again, Nineteen up for the season. A century up for the club. What a day for the 34-year-old.

Live Text Line-ups Falkirk Formation 4-3-3 17 Kinnear 2 Williamson 6 Donaldson 22 McKay 15 McCann 5 Henderson 4 McGinn 23 Kucheriavyi 73 Kennedy 19 Burrell 7 Morrison 17 Kinnear

2 Williamson Substituted for Yeats at 67' minutes

6 Donaldson

22 McKay

15 McCann

5 Henderson Substituted for Lawal at 77' minutes

4 McGinn

23 Kucheriavyi Substituted for Nesbitt at 61' minutes

73 Kennedy

19 Burrell Substituted for Oliver at 61' minutes

7 Morrison Substituted for Wright at 61' minutes Substitutes 1 Morrison

10 Nesbitt

11 McGuffie

14 Yeats

16 Wright

18 Oliver

21 Lawal

26 Mackie

44 Watson Inverness CT Formation 4-4-1-1 1 Ridgers 2 Duffy 6 Devine 5 Deas 3 Harper 20 Henderson 18 Allardice 4 Welsh 17 Mackay 22 Shaw 9 Mckay 1 Ridgers

2 Duffy Substituted for Delaney at 79' minutes

6 Devine

5 Deas Booked at 45mins

3 Harper

20 Henderson Substituted for Boyd at 84' minutes

18 Allardice

4 Welsh

17 Mackay Substituted for Doran at 73' minutes

22 Shaw Substituted for Hyde at 85' minutes

9 Mckay Substituted for Samuels at 78' minutes Substitutes 10 Doran

12 MacGregor

15 Ram

16 Hyde

21 MacKay

23 Delaney

24 Samuels

28 Woods

