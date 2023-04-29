Close menu
Scottish Cup - Semi-finals
FalkirkFalkirk0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle3

Falkirk 0-3 Inverness CT: Championship side reach final in remarkable run after clinical semi-final display

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's remarkable Scottish Cup run will end in June's final after the Championship side dispatched third-tier Falkirk in a ruthless last-four showing at Hampden.

In a repeat of the 2015 final, the Highlanders triumphed again as Billy Mckay's early penalty - given for a harsh handball after a VAR check - and Daniel MacKay's precise header earned a two-goal first-half lead.

And the tie was put beyond the League 1 club when Mckay cushioned in his 100th goal for the club and their third of the day.

The semi-final success rounds off an incredible journey to June's showpiece occasion for Billy Dodds' men, who were eliminated from the competition by Queen's Park in the fourth round before being reinstated after their opponents had fielded an ineligible player.

Dodds' side went on to beat two top-flight sides - Livingston and Kilmarnock - to reach Hampden, and they will have to beat a third to claim the trophy as they will face either Rangers or Celtic in an almighty task.

As for Falkirk, who dominated for spells at Hampden but lacked cutting edge, their attention turns to a promotion push via the play-offs as they aim to make a return to the second tier.

Despite being about a third full, both sets of fans provided a fitting atmosphere as their sides walked on to the Hampden turf.

But as the smoke from the pre-match pyrotechnics had just about descended, all eyes were off the pitch as referee Nick Walsh could be seen heading towards the monitor to check a possible penalty for a handball on Leon McCann.

It was a harsh call given the left-back's close proximity to the ball, but his arm was outstretched. Welcome to the world of VAR, Bairns. Mckay steered home for a confident finish.

Nevertheless, Falkirk's response was one of calm and patience. The same couldn't be said for Inverness keeper Mark Ridgers, who made a mess of a rushed clearance, allowing Calumn Morrison to roll an effort off the base of the far post from distance but with the goal gaping.

Inverness then had to rely on some last-ditch defending from their backline to keep the tie level, but in the blink of an eye their attack were returning the favour when MacKay planted in a header from a gorgeous Jay Henderson cross.

That goal sucked the life out of John McGlynn's men, who were dead and buried on the 57th minute when Mckay peeled off at the back post to guide in a cushioned volley.

Falkirk somehow failed to pull one back when Gary Oliver rounded Ridgers before seeing two efforts blocked by a heroic Caley Thistle defence, but the third-tier side were also lucky not to concede a fourth as Nathan Shaw crashed an effort off the woodwork.

But three it would finish for an Inverness side who lapped up the post-match celebrations, with an emotional Dodds leading the way.

Player of the match - Billy Mckay

Billy Mckay killed the tie after cushioning in Inverness' third goal after the break
Scored the first. Scored the last. The difference-maker yet again, Nineteen up for the season. A century up for the club. What a day for the 34-year-old.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Falkirk

Formation 4-3-3

  • 17Kinnear
  • 2WilliamsonSubstituted forYeatsat 67'minutes
  • 6Donaldson
  • 22McKay
  • 15McCann
  • 5HendersonSubstituted forLawalat 77'minutes
  • 4McGinn
  • 23KucheriavyiSubstituted forNesbittat 61'minutes
  • 73Kennedy
  • 19BurrellSubstituted forOliverat 61'minutes
  • 7MorrisonSubstituted forWrightat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Morrison
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 11McGuffie
  • 14Yeats
  • 16Wright
  • 18Oliver
  • 21Lawal
  • 26Mackie
  • 44Watson

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2DuffySubstituted forDelaneyat 79'minutes
  • 6Devine
  • 5DeasBooked at 45mins
  • 3Harper
  • 20HendersonSubstituted forBoydat 84'minutes
  • 18Allardice
  • 4Welsh
  • 17MackaySubstituted forDoranat 73'minutes
  • 22ShawSubstituted forHydeat 85'minutes
  • 9MckaySubstituted forSamuelsat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Doran
  • 12MacGregor
  • 15Ram
  • 16Hyde
  • 21MacKay
  • 23Delaney
  • 24Samuels
  • 28Woods
  • 30Boyd
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Hyde (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gary Oliver (Falkirk) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  5. Post update

    Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Stephen McGinn (Falkirk).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aidan Nesbitt (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  8. Post update

    Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Nesbitt (Falkirk).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Brad McKay.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Lewis Hyde replaces Nathan Shaw.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Steven Boyd replaces Jay Henderson.

  14. Post update

    Ola Lawal (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ola Lawal (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Zak Delaney replaces Wallace Duffy.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Austin Samuels replaces Billy Mckay.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ola Lawal (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Ola Lawal replaces Liam Henderson.

