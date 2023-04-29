Match ends, Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 3.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's remarkable Scottish Cup run will end in June's final after the Championship side dispatched third-tier Falkirk in a ruthless last-four showing at Hampden.
In a repeat of the 2015 final, the Highlanders triumphed again as Billy Mckay's early penalty - given for a harsh handball after a VAR check - and Daniel MacKay's precise header earned a two-goal first-half lead.
And the tie was put beyond the League 1 club when Mckay cushioned in his 100th goal for the club and their third of the day.
The semi-final success rounds off an incredible journey to June's showpiece occasion for Billy Dodds' men, who were eliminated from the competition by Queen's Park in the fourth round before being reinstated after their opponents had fielded an ineligible player.
Dodds' side went on to beat two top-flight sides - Livingston and Kilmarnock - to reach Hampden, and they will have to beat a third to claim the trophy as they will face either Rangers or Celtic in an almighty task.
As for Falkirk, who dominated for spells at Hampden but lacked cutting edge, their attention turns to a promotion push via the play-offs as they aim to make a return to the second tier.
Despite being about a third full, both sets of fans provided a fitting atmosphere as their sides walked on to the Hampden turf.
But as the smoke from the pre-match pyrotechnics had just about descended, all eyes were off the pitch as referee Nick Walsh could be seen heading towards the monitor to check a possible penalty for a handball on Leon McCann.
It was a harsh call given the left-back's close proximity to the ball, but his arm was outstretched. Welcome to the world of VAR, Bairns. Mckay steered home for a confident finish.
Nevertheless, Falkirk's response was one of calm and patience. The same couldn't be said for Inverness keeper Mark Ridgers, who made a mess of a rushed clearance, allowing Calumn Morrison to roll an effort off the base of the far post from distance but with the goal gaping.
Inverness then had to rely on some last-ditch defending from their backline to keep the tie level, but in the blink of an eye their attack were returning the favour when MacKay planted in a header from a gorgeous Jay Henderson cross.
That goal sucked the life out of John McGlynn's men, who were dead and buried on the 57th minute when Mckay peeled off at the back post to guide in a cushioned volley.
Falkirk somehow failed to pull one back when Gary Oliver rounded Ridgers before seeing two efforts blocked by a heroic Caley Thistle defence, but the third-tier side were also lucky not to concede a fourth as Nathan Shaw crashed an effort off the woodwork.
But three it would finish for an Inverness side who lapped up the post-match celebrations, with an emotional Dodds leading the way.
Player of the match - Billy Mckay
More to follow.
Line-ups
Falkirk
Formation 4-3-3
- 17Kinnear
- 2WilliamsonSubstituted forYeatsat 67'minutes
- 6Donaldson
- 22McKay
- 15McCann
- 5HendersonSubstituted forLawalat 77'minutes
- 4McGinn
- 23KucheriavyiSubstituted forNesbittat 61'minutes
- 73Kennedy
- 19BurrellSubstituted forOliverat 61'minutes
- 7MorrisonSubstituted forWrightat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Morrison
- 10Nesbitt
- 11McGuffie
- 14Yeats
- 16Wright
- 18Oliver
- 21Lawal
- 26Mackie
- 44Watson
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 2DuffySubstituted forDelaneyat 79'minutes
- 6Devine
- 5DeasBooked at 45mins
- 3Harper
- 20HendersonSubstituted forBoydat 84'minutes
- 18Allardice
- 4Welsh
- 17MackaySubstituted forDoranat 73'minutes
- 22ShawSubstituted forHydeat 85'minutes
- 9MckaySubstituted forSamuelsat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Doran
- 12MacGregor
- 15Ram
- 16Hyde
- 21MacKay
- 23Delaney
- 24Samuels
- 28Woods
- 30Boyd
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Hyde (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gary Oliver (Falkirk) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Post update
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Falkirk).
Post update
Attempt missed. Aidan Nesbitt (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aidan Nesbitt (Falkirk).
Post update
Attempt saved. Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Lewis Hyde replaces Nathan Shaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Steven Boyd replaces Jay Henderson.
Post update
Ola Lawal (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ola Lawal (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Zak Delaney replaces Wallace Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Austin Samuels replaces Billy Mckay.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ola Lawal (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Ola Lawal replaces Liam Henderson.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Falkirk
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameKinnearAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number2Player nameWilliamsonAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number6Player nameDonaldsonAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number22Player nameMcKayAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number15Player nameMcCannAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number5Player nameHendersonAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number4Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number23Player nameKucheriavyiAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number73Player nameKennedyAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number19Player nameBurrellAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number7Player nameMorrisonAverage rating
5.43
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameNesbittAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number14Player nameYeatsAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number16Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number18Player nameOliverAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number21Player nameLawalAverage rating
6.17
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRidgersAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number2Player nameDuffyAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number6Player nameDevineAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number5Player nameDeasAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number3Player nameHarperAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number20Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number18Player nameAllardiceAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number4Player nameWelshAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number17Player nameMackayAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number22Player nameShawAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number9Player nameMckayAverage rating
7.42
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameDoranAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number16Player nameHydeAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number23Player nameDelaneyAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number24Player nameSamuelsAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number30Player nameBoydAverage rating
5.83