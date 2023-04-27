Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Inverness Caley Thistle beat Kilmarnock in the quarter-finals and also toppled Livingston

Scottish Cup semi-final: Falkirk v Inverness CT Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-off: 12:15 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Manager Billy Dodds insists there are "no huge favourites" as Inverness Caledonian Thistle prepare to meet Falkirk in Saturday's surprise Scottish Cup semi-final.

Caley Thistle sit third in the Championship, while Falkirk are second in League 1.

The winners will be huge underdogs against either Celtic or Rangers in the final.

"We've got to realise how great an opportunity it is but Falkirk will be saying the same thing," said Dodds.

"Yes, we are the league above but Falkirk are going to have a bigger crowd than us, so that can be a leveller, and it's on the day.

"There are no huge favourites in this one, it is not as if one of the Old Firm are playing a club from League 2 or something like that, so it's going to be tight, it's going to be a nervous affair.

"We just have to make sure that we handle the occasion and, if we do, we've got a great chance."

Caley Thistle at Hampden after 'loss'

The Highlanders' cup journey looked to be over at the second hurdle following a fourth round defeat at home to Queen's Park in January.

However, they were restored to the competition when their Championship rivals were ejected for fielding an ineligible player and have made the most of that remarkable reprieve by beating top flight sides Livingston and Kilmarnock.

"You do look back and think 'we were out' but we have grabbed the opportunity and that is what fairy tales are made of and we hope to continue it," added Dodds.

Inverness CT have surged into the play-off places after winning six and drawing one of their past seven games.

Falkirk have won just twice in eight league games since beating Ayr United in the quarter-finals.

Falkirk stop the rot and start to look up

Manager John McGlynn celebrates after Falkirk come from behind to Championship side Ayr United in the last eight

But midfielder Stephen McGinn is sure the club is going in the right direction following a torrid few years.

"When I signed up I wasn't thinking I'd be playing in a Scottish Cup semi-final and potentially the final but it's been good just to put the club back in these big games and get the town buzzing about the club again," said the 34-year-old.

"A kind of rot had set in. The club wasn't winning games. As a Scottish football fan, you're wondering why it's not happening for a big club like Falkirk.

"It's been tough but I think slowly but surely we've got it back onside. We're all working together to get the club going again."

Falkirk's cup route started with a 6-0 win away to Wick Academy in November and also included a 5-1 win at Darvel, who famously dumped Aberdeen out.

"We've been fortunate to avoid the bigger teams, but that's the beauty of the Scottish Cup," said defender Brad McKay, who spent five years at Caley Thistle.

"We've not had the toughest run to get to a semi-final that you'll ever see but you've still got to beat what's in front of you.

"It feels like a 50-50 game and I think that's why it's exciting for both sides. They're in the league above us but I know they wouldn't take us lightly."

First VAR experience for both teams

Both sides will be experiencing VAR for the first time at the national stadium, with Falkirk boss John McGlynn hammering home a play to the whistle message.

"Our guys are used to the referees blowing and making a decision where we need to recognise we need to play on because it could cost you," he said.

Dodds admitted to having concerns, saying: "Hopefully it doesn't have a big impact on the game.

"As a guy looking after my team, you can't help but worry about it. Let's just hope it runs nice and smoothly."