Pascal Gross's second goal of the game will go down as one of the strikes of the season

Brighton reignited their push for a place in Europe next season by recording their biggest-ever top-flight victory at the expense of woeful Wolves.

The Seagulls remain eighth in the Premier League but are now just a point behind Liverpool in seventh and two behind fifth-placed Tottenham, who have played two games more than Roberto de Zerbi's side.

Deniz Undav broke the deadlock with his first Premier League goal, before Pascal Gross made it 2-0 with an easy finish following Julio Enciso's driving run and pass.

Gross doubled his personal tally in sensational fashion midway through the first half, controlling Enciso's square ball before sending a swerving strike past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa into the corner.

Danny Welbeck's close-range header from Pervis Estupinan's cross made it 4-0 before half-time, and the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward grabbed his second early in the second half after intercepting Nathan Collins' misplaced pass.

Undav completed the scoring with another fabulous effort, dispossessing Matheus Nunes on the edge of the area and lifting a perfectly weighted chip over Sa.

Wolves remain eight points clear of the relegation zone, but manager Julen Lopetegui will be alarmed at the manner of his team's collapse on the south coast.

Brighton back with a bang

The emphatic victory ensures a positive end to a difficult week for Brighton, who lost on penalties to Manchester United in their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday before being beaten by struggling Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in midweek.

Manager De Zerbi responded to his team's jaded performance at the City Ground by making five changes, leaving key players Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo on the bench and handing rare starts to Undav and Billy Gilmour.

To say the Italian's selection paid off is an understatement.

Brighton were able to carve Wolves open at will, forcing the visitors into errors and fashioning several opportunities to give themselves an even healthier cushion before the interval.

Welbeck was denied by Sa one-on-one before a dreadful pass by the Portuguese goalkeeper was slammed over the bar by the Seagulls striker.

Sa atoned for that error by keeping out Enciso's curling strike from the corner of the area, while Solly March blazed narrowly over the crossbar as Brighton maintained their relentless assault on the Wolves goal.

Estupinan and Undav both had efforts blocked by Wolves defenders in the second half, while Gilmour was denied a first goal of the season when he struck the foot of the post.

The only sour note from Brighton's perspective was a second-half injury to Joel Veltman, who left the pitch in tears alongside head physio Adam Brett.

With games in hand on fellow European hopefuls Liverpool, Aston Villa and Spurs, Brighton are well-placed to secure continental football for the first time in the club's near-122-year history.

Nightmare afternoon for Wolves and Lopetegui

When Brighton won 3-2 at Molineux in November - hours after it was announced Lopetegui would replace the sacked Bruno Lage - Wolves were joint-bottom of the Premier League with 10 points from 14 games.

While the improvement since then has been stark, this was by far Wolves' worst performance during the Spaniard's stewardship.

Operating in a 4-3-3 system, the visitors were passive, disjointed and desperately poor in possession - and Brighton took full advantage in a startlingly one-sided first half.

Lopetegui brought on Hwang Hee-chan, Toti and Collins at half-time in an effort to stem the flow of goals, but there was little in the way of a response.

Both Brighton's second-half efforts were appalling from the visitors' perspective, with Collins and Nunes guilty of surrendering possession on the edge of their own box.

It would take an almighty collapse - and a vast improvement from several teams below - for Wolves to get dragged back into the relegation quagmire, but this was a defeat that will leave a sour taste for some time to come.

Player of the match Welbeck Danny Welbeck with an average of 7.96 Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 7.96 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 7.78 Squad number 20 Player name Enciso Average rating 7.64 Squad number 21 Player name Undav Average rating 7.44 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 7.27 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 7.26 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 7.22 Squad number 23 Player name Steele Average rating 7.14 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 7.12 Squad number 7 Player name March Average rating 6.73 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 6.68 Squad number 27 Player name Gilmour Average rating 6.54 Squad number 40 Player name Buonanotte Average rating 6.47 Squad number 22 Player name Mitoma Average rating 6.31 Squad number 26 Player name Ayari Average rating 6.27 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 6.25 Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 3.65 Squad number 7 Player name Pedro Neto Average rating 3.31 Squad number 29 Player name Diego Costa Average rating 3.30 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 3.19 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 3.13 Squad number 35 Player name João Gomes Average rating 3.02 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 2.99 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 2.93 Squad number 64 Player name Bueno Average rating 2.92 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 2.88 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 2.88 Squad number 5 Player name Lemina Average rating 2.87 Squad number 24 Player name Toti Average rating 2.81 Squad number 4 Player name Collins Average rating 2.76 Squad number 27 Player name Matheus Nunes Average rating 2.74 Squad number 11 Player name Hwang Hee-chan Average rating 2.72

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 23 Steele 34 Veltman 4 Webster 5 Dunk 30 Estupiñán 13 Groß 27 Gilmour 7 March 21 Undav 20 Enciso 18 Welbeck 23 Steele

34 Veltman Booked at 45mins Substituted for Caicedo at 65' minutes

4 Webster

5 Dunk

30 Estupiñán

13 Groß

27 Gilmour

7 March Substituted for Buonanotte at 56' minutes

21 Undav Substituted for Ayari at 80' minutes

20 Enciso Substituted for Mac Allister at 65' minutes

18 Welbeck Substituted for Mitoma at 56' minutes Substitutes 1 Sánchez

6 Colwill

10 Mac Allister

22 Mitoma

25 Caicedo

26 Ayari

29 van Hecke

40 Buonanotte

42 Offiah Wolves Formation 4-4-2 1 Sá 22 Nélson Semedo 15 Dawson 23 Kilman 64 Bueno 35 João Gomes 8 Neves 5 Lemina 27 Nunes 7 Neto 29 Diego Costa 1 Sá

22 Nélson Semedo Substituted for Podence at 45+1' minutes

15 Dawson Substituted for Hwang Hee-chan at 45' minutes

23 Kilman

64 Bueno

35 João Gomes Substituted for Gomes at 45' minutes

8 Neves

5 Lemina

27 Nunes

7 Neto Substituted for Traoré at 83' minutes Booked at 90mins

29 Diego Costa Substituted for Collins at 45' minutes Substitutes 4 Collins

10 Podence

11 Hwang Hee-chan

12 Matheus Cunha

21 Sarabia

24 Gomes

25 Bentley

28 João Moutinho

37 Traoré Referee: David Coote Attendance: 31,584 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 6, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 6, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Post update Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Booking Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán. Post update Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Post update Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yasin Ayari. Post update Attempt blocked. Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister. Post update Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán. Post update Yasin Ayari (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Adama Traoré replaces Pedro Neto. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nathan Collins. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Yasin Ayari replaces Deniz Undav. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward