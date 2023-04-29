Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion6WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0

Brighton 6-0 Wolves: Seagulls boost European ambitions with biggest-ever top-flight win

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments520

Pascal Gross scores Brighton's third goal in a resounding victory over Wolvers at Amex Stadium
Pascal Gross's second goal of the game will go down as one of the strikes of the season

Brighton reignited their push for a place in Europe next season by recording their biggest-ever top-flight victory at the expense of woeful Wolves.

The Seagulls remain eighth in the Premier League but are now just a point behind Liverpool in seventh and two behind fifth-placed Tottenham, who have played two games more than Roberto de Zerbi's side.

Deniz Undav broke the deadlock with his first Premier League goal, before Pascal Gross made it 2-0 with an easy finish following Julio Enciso's driving run and pass.

Gross doubled his personal tally in sensational fashion midway through the first half, controlling Enciso's square ball before sending a swerving strike past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa into the corner.

Danny Welbeck's close-range header from Pervis Estupinan's cross made it 4-0 before half-time, and the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward grabbed his second early in the second half after intercepting Nathan Collins' misplaced pass.

Undav completed the scoring with another fabulous effort, dispossessing Matheus Nunes on the edge of the area and lifting a perfectly weighted chip over Sa.

Wolves remain eight points clear of the relegation zone, but manager Julen Lopetegui will be alarmed at the manner of his team's collapse on the south coast.

Brighton back with a bang

The emphatic victory ensures a positive end to a difficult week for Brighton, who lost on penalties to Manchester United in their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday before being beaten by struggling Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in midweek.

Manager De Zerbi responded to his team's jaded performance at the City Ground by making five changes, leaving key players Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo on the bench and handing rare starts to Undav and Billy Gilmour.

To say the Italian's selection paid off is an understatement.

Brighton were able to carve Wolves open at will, forcing the visitors into errors and fashioning several opportunities to give themselves an even healthier cushion before the interval.

Welbeck was denied by Sa one-on-one before a dreadful pass by the Portuguese goalkeeper was slammed over the bar by the Seagulls striker.

Sa atoned for that error by keeping out Enciso's curling strike from the corner of the area, while Solly March blazed narrowly over the crossbar as Brighton maintained their relentless assault on the Wolves goal.

Estupinan and Undav both had efforts blocked by Wolves defenders in the second half, while Gilmour was denied a first goal of the season when he struck the foot of the post.

The only sour note from Brighton's perspective was a second-half injury to Joel Veltman, who left the pitch in tears alongside head physio Adam Brett.

With games in hand on fellow European hopefuls Liverpool, Aston Villa and Spurs, Brighton are well-placed to secure continental football for the first time in the club's near-122-year history.

Nightmare afternoon for Wolves and Lopetegui

When Brighton won 3-2 at Molineux in November - hours after it was announced Lopetegui would replace the sacked Bruno Lage - Wolves were joint-bottom of the Premier League with 10 points from 14 games.

While the improvement since then has been stark, this was by far Wolves' worst performance during the Spaniard's stewardship.

Operating in a 4-3-3 system, the visitors were passive, disjointed and desperately poor in possession - and Brighton took full advantage in a startlingly one-sided first half.

Lopetegui brought on Hwang Hee-chan, Toti and Collins at half-time in an effort to stem the flow of goals, but there was little in the way of a response.

Both Brighton's second-half efforts were appalling from the visitors' perspective, with Collins and Nunes guilty of surrendering possession on the edge of their own box.

It would take an almighty collapse - and a vast improvement from several teams below - for Wolves to get dragged back into the relegation quagmire, but this was a defeat that will leave a sour taste for some time to come.

Player of the match

WelbeckDanny Welbeck

with an average of 7.96

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    7.96

  2. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    7.78

  3. Squad number20Player nameEnciso
    Average rating

    7.64

  4. Squad number21Player nameUndav
    Average rating

    7.44

  5. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    7.27

  6. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    7.26

  7. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    7.22

  8. Squad number23Player nameSteele
    Average rating

    7.14

  9. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    7.12

  10. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.73

  11. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    6.68

  12. Squad number27Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    6.54

  13. Squad number40Player nameBuonanotte
    Average rating

    6.47

  14. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    6.31

  15. Squad number26Player nameAyari
    Average rating

    6.27

  16. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.25

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    3.65

  2. Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    Average rating

    3.31

  3. Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa
    Average rating

    3.30

  4. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    3.19

  5. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    3.13

  6. Squad number35Player nameJoão Gomes
    Average rating

    3.02

  7. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    2.99

  8. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    2.93

  9. Squad number64Player nameBueno
    Average rating

    2.92

  10. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    2.88

  11. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    2.88

  12. Squad number5Player nameLemina
    Average rating

    2.87

  13. Squad number24Player nameToti
    Average rating

    2.81

  14. Squad number4Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    2.76

  15. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    2.74

  16. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan
    Average rating

    2.72

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 34VeltmanBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCaicedoat 65'minutes
  • 4Webster
  • 5Dunk
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 13Groß
  • 27Gilmour
  • 7MarchSubstituted forBuonanotteat 56'minutes
  • 21UndavSubstituted forAyariat 80'minutes
  • 20EncisoSubstituted forMac Allisterat 65'minutes
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forMitomaat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 6Colwill
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 22Mitoma
  • 25Caicedo
  • 26Ayari
  • 29van Hecke
  • 40Buonanotte
  • 42Offiah

Wolves

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1
  • 22Nélson SemedoSubstituted forPodenceat 45+1'minutes
  • 15DawsonSubstituted forHwang Hee-chanat 45'minutes
  • 23Kilman
  • 64Bueno
  • 35João GomesSubstituted forGomesat 45'minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 5Lemina
  • 27Nunes
  • 7NetoSubstituted forTraoréat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 29Diego CostaSubstituted forCollinsat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Collins
  • 10Podence
  • 11Hwang Hee-chan
  • 12Matheus Cunha
  • 21Sarabia
  • 24Gomes
  • 25Bentley
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 37Traoré
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
31,584

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home22
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 6, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 6, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  4. Booking

    Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  9. Post update

    Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yasin Ayari.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.

  14. Post update

    Yasin Ayari (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  17. Post update

    Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Adama Traoré replaces Pedro Neto.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nathan Collins.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Yasin Ayari replaces Deniz Undav.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

520 comments

  • Comment posted by DisplayMeBwian, today at 16:56

    Gap between Brighton and Spurs wouldn’t exist if not for an extraordinarily bad refereeing performance when the two teams met recently. Hopefully justice is done by season’s end

  • Comment posted by Factoid, today at 16:56

    Lets not dress this up. Brighton were absolutely ruthless today and we were pathetic. Costa didn't get a kick and apart from Neto, every single Wolves player should be ashamed of themselves.

    Well played Brighton. You taught us a lesson today.

    • Reply posted by Lonster, today at 17:20

      Lonster replied:
      Ticket refund for the travelling Wolves fans?

  • Comment posted by thepoet, today at 17:11

    As a Everton supporter I must admire the way Brighton are run as a club.
    They got promoted to the EPL consolidated remained in the EPL then pushed to the next level and all this done without spending big money.
    On top of that they lost a good manager to Chelsea but then got another good manager .
    All the best and I hope you make it in the top 5.
    👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by injusticehater, today at 17:47

      injusticehater replied:
      they were forced to the next level because potter the garbage manager, left. de zerbi is miles better and it also proves european managers are better than english managers as they see the game differently.

      burnley was ran great but they had dyche who is a bald version of alerdyce and now they have kompany and he should do much better in the epl.

  • Comment posted by SteveD, today at 16:58

    Brighton are a delight to watch. What a great example of #Oneteam - from the Chairman down to every last fan. They also dealt with a Manager change through no fault of their own - Brilliant Brighton

    • Reply posted by Bradley Wynne, today at 17:15

      Bradley Wynne replied:
      You're exactly right!

  • Comment posted by Cloparco, today at 16:57

    Well done Brighton. I hope you qualify for European football next season. A proper team and a credit to the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:30

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Some recognition from Southgate wouldn't go amiss. I've said a couple of times on hys, give Dunk a call up!! March too for another shout

  • Comment posted by del 1958, today at 17:02

    Did the manager not tell the wolves players relegation is still an outside chance, this performance would even make Chelsea look good,they were a shambles I hope the players refund the travelling fans. Well done Brighton you deserved it from a lifelong wolves supporter

    • Reply posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 17:39

      IsKiRoJo69 replied:
      Wolves are safe 👍

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:56

    Phenomenal Brighton!
    What a season they’ve had so far.
    Really hope they qualify for Europe next season, the first time in their entire history. They deserve to get there with the way they have played their football.
    Tony Bloom- You’re the man!

    Chelsea and co. Take note of Brighton.

    • Reply posted by Cloparco, today at 16:59

      Cloparco replied:
      Yeah, I noticed they doshed Liverpool a couple of time this season and should finish above them and qualify for Europe (in some form).

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 16:56

    How does Dunk not play for England? Bizarre.

    • Reply posted by seeeeegullzzzzz, today at 16:58

      seeeeegullzzzzz replied:
      Because Southgate is Palace.
      Up The Albion.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:00

    Sorry to say it but Wolves have form on this. Players literally not interested any more now they are safe. Disgrace to their own club and fans who pay to watch them.

    • Reply posted by Wolf65, today at 17:12

      Wolf65 replied:
      I'm not sure we're safe yet.

  • Comment posted by Ham Tylers Special Ammo, today at 17:12

    Can’t argue with that result and whilst eating humble pie i say it’s been a lesson in football today by someone that has been very disrespectful of Brighton and all that they’ve achieved.

    Reputations and history mean nothing anymore.

    Safe journey home fellow Wanderers

    Hats off Brighton

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 17:15

      Tony replied:
      Safe journey um to Uttoxeter or Cannock yow lot. Ahem ‘6’. Up the Albion 🤣

  • Comment posted by Live and red, today at 17:04

    What a post-Potter transformation! Who would have predicted and what a joy to watch this team!

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 18:16

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      A joy indeed. What a show from the boys. Up the Albion!!

  • Comment posted by Eddie, today at 17:00

    Well played Brighton wolves wear shambles and that's from a wolves fan

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:55

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      It look like as if Wolves feel that they are safe from relegation so they have switched off for the reminder of the season.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 16:58

    Brighton are playing magnificently at the moment, hats off to you.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:28

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Brighton have finally shook off their FA cup disappointment, now it is back to business as usual.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 17:04

    It would be a real shame if Brighton dont get the 5th place at the end of the season

    • Reply posted by Romani ite Domum, today at 17:18

      Romani ite Domum replied:
      As a Villan, I have to disagree