Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 6, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Brighton reignited their push for a place in Europe next season by recording their biggest-ever top-flight victory at the expense of woeful Wolves.
The Seagulls remain eighth in the Premier League but are now just a point behind Liverpool in seventh and two behind fifth-placed Tottenham, who have played two games more than Roberto de Zerbi's side.
Deniz Undav broke the deadlock with his first Premier League goal, before Pascal Gross made it 2-0 with an easy finish following Julio Enciso's driving run and pass.
Gross doubled his personal tally in sensational fashion midway through the first half, controlling Enciso's square ball before sending a swerving strike past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa into the corner.
Danny Welbeck's close-range header from Pervis Estupinan's cross made it 4-0 before half-time, and the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward grabbed his second early in the second half after intercepting Nathan Collins' misplaced pass.
Undav completed the scoring with another fabulous effort, dispossessing Matheus Nunes on the edge of the area and lifting a perfectly weighted chip over Sa.
Wolves remain eight points clear of the relegation zone, but manager Julen Lopetegui will be alarmed at the manner of his team's collapse on the south coast.
- How did you rate Brighton's performance? Have your say here
- What did you make of Wolves' display? Send us your views here
Brighton back with a bang
The emphatic victory ensures a positive end to a difficult week for Brighton, who lost on penalties to Manchester United in their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday before being beaten by struggling Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in midweek.
Manager De Zerbi responded to his team's jaded performance at the City Ground by making five changes, leaving key players Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo on the bench and handing rare starts to Undav and Billy Gilmour.
To say the Italian's selection paid off is an understatement.
Brighton were able to carve Wolves open at will, forcing the visitors into errors and fashioning several opportunities to give themselves an even healthier cushion before the interval.
Welbeck was denied by Sa one-on-one before a dreadful pass by the Portuguese goalkeeper was slammed over the bar by the Seagulls striker.
Sa atoned for that error by keeping out Enciso's curling strike from the corner of the area, while Solly March blazed narrowly over the crossbar as Brighton maintained their relentless assault on the Wolves goal.
Estupinan and Undav both had efforts blocked by Wolves defenders in the second half, while Gilmour was denied a first goal of the season when he struck the foot of the post.
The only sour note from Brighton's perspective was a second-half injury to Joel Veltman, who left the pitch in tears alongside head physio Adam Brett.
With games in hand on fellow European hopefuls Liverpool, Aston Villa and Spurs, Brighton are well-placed to secure continental football for the first time in the club's near-122-year history.
Nightmare afternoon for Wolves and Lopetegui
When Brighton won 3-2 at Molineux in November - hours after it was announced Lopetegui would replace the sacked Bruno Lage - Wolves were joint-bottom of the Premier League with 10 points from 14 games.
While the improvement since then has been stark, this was by far Wolves' worst performance during the Spaniard's stewardship.
Operating in a 4-3-3 system, the visitors were passive, disjointed and desperately poor in possession - and Brighton took full advantage in a startlingly one-sided first half.
Lopetegui brought on Hwang Hee-chan, Toti and Collins at half-time in an effort to stem the flow of goals, but there was little in the way of a response.
Both Brighton's second-half efforts were appalling from the visitors' perspective, with Collins and Nunes guilty of surrendering possession on the edge of their own box.
It would take an almighty collapse - and a vast improvement from several teams below - for Wolves to get dragged back into the relegation quagmire, but this was a defeat that will leave a sour taste for some time to come.
Player of the match
WelbeckDanny Welbeck
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
7.96
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number20Player nameEncisoAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number21Player nameUndavAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number30Player nameEstupiñánAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number23Player nameSteeleAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number7Player nameMarchAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number27Player nameGilmourAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number40Player nameBuonanotteAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number22Player nameMitomaAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number26Player nameAyariAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
6.25
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
3.65
- Squad number7Player namePedro NetoAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number29Player nameDiego CostaAverage rating
3.30
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
3.19
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
3.13
- Squad number35Player nameJoão GomesAverage rating
3.02
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
2.99
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
2.93
- Squad number64Player nameBuenoAverage rating
2.92
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
2.88
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
2.88
- Squad number5Player nameLeminaAverage rating
2.87
- Squad number24Player nameTotiAverage rating
2.81
- Squad number4Player nameCollinsAverage rating
2.76
- Squad number27Player nameMatheus NunesAverage rating
2.74
- Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chanAverage rating
2.72
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Steele
- 34VeltmanBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCaicedoat 65'minutes
- 4Webster
- 5Dunk
- 30Estupiñán
- 13Groß
- 27Gilmour
- 7MarchSubstituted forBuonanotteat 56'minutes
- 21UndavSubstituted forAyariat 80'minutes
- 20EncisoSubstituted forMac Allisterat 65'minutes
- 18WelbeckSubstituted forMitomaat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 6Colwill
- 10Mac Allister
- 22Mitoma
- 25Caicedo
- 26Ayari
- 29van Hecke
- 40Buonanotte
- 42Offiah
Wolves
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sá
- 22Nélson SemedoSubstituted forPodenceat 45+1'minutes
- 15DawsonSubstituted forHwang Hee-chanat 45'minutes
- 23Kilman
- 64Bueno
- 35João GomesSubstituted forGomesat 45'minutes
- 8Neves
- 5Lemina
- 27Nunes
- 7NetoSubstituted forTraoréat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 29Diego CostaSubstituted forCollinsat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Collins
- 10Podence
- 11Hwang Hee-chan
- 12Matheus Cunha
- 21Sarabia
- 24Gomes
- 25Bentley
- 28João Moutinho
- 37Traoré
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 31,584
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 6, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
Post update
Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yasin Ayari.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
Post update
Yasin Ayari (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Adama Traoré replaces Pedro Neto.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Yasin Ayari replaces Deniz Undav.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Well played Brighton. You taught us a lesson today.
They got promoted to the EPL consolidated remained in the EPL then pushed to the next level and all this done without spending big money.
On top of that they lost a good manager to Chelsea but then got another good manager .
All the best and I hope you make it in the top 5.
👏👏👏
What a season they’ve had so far.
Really hope they qualify for Europe next season, the first time in their entire history. They deserve to get there with the way they have played their football.
Tony Bloom- You’re the man!
Chelsea and co. Take note of Brighton.
Reputations and history mean nothing anymore.
Safe journey home fellow Wanderers
Hats off Brighton