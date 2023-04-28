Last updated on .From the section Premier League

David Moyes (left) and Roy Hodgson are the two oldest current managers in the Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson and his West Ham counterpart David Moyes will both provide squad fitness updates later on Friday.

Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has missed the past four games with a groin problem, while Nathaniel Clyne and Joachim Andersen are also doubts.

Nathan Ferguson remains out with a torn muscle in his leg.

Gianluca Scamacca is West Ham's only definite absentee following knee surgery.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I can understand why West Ham manager David Moyes was so upset after his side lost to Liverpool on Wednesday because they should have had that late penalty for Thiago's handball.

The Hammers have been much-improved in recent weeks but I think they still need another win to get to safety and it is asking a lot for them to get it at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace's unbeaten run under Roy Hodgson ended at Molineux on Tuesday after three wins and a draw but it wasn't as if they played badly. I'd be surprised if they lost again here, especially because I don't think West Ham will keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: 1-1

Those winning goals came in the 87th, 90th and, in this season's reverse fixture, 94th minute

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won five of their past eight Premier League away matches against Crystal Palace, including a 3-2 victory in each of the previous two seasons (W5, D2, L1).

Palace won the reverse fixture 2-1 in November and can complete a league double over the Hammers for only the third time.

The Eagles haven't kept a clean sheet in any of the past 17 Premier League meetings, while both teams have scored in each of the last 11 top-flight encounters.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles have earned 10 points from five games since Roy Hodgson returned as manager and could register four Premier League wins in a calendar month for the first time since April 2014.

However, Palace have only managed one win - against Leicester - and scored four goals in their past nine home league matches.

The six most recent Premier League fixtures at Selhurst Park were all goalless at half-time.

Palace have only taken one point from their five London derbies at Selhurst Park this season and could suffer a club record fifth top-flight home defeat in a season against clubs from the capital.

Michael Olise has eight Premier League assists, one short of the most by a Palace player in a season. Wayne Routledge in 2004-05 and Wilfried Zaha in 2016-17 registered nine apiece.

West Ham United

West Ham are in danger of losing consecutive Premier League matches for the first time in 2023.

Nonetheless, they have registered back-to-back away league victories and could win three in a row on the road without conceding since a run of four in 2007.

The Hammers can keep three successive Premier League away clean sheets for the first time since January to February 2014.

David Moyes has won all five Premier League away matches versus Crystal Palace. No manager has won six away games against a single opponent in the division without ever dropping points.

If he plays, Declan Rice will become only the sixth player to make 200 Premier League appearances for West Ham. The 24-year-old will be the ninth youngest player overall to reach the milestone.

Lucas Paqueta has scored in three successive appearances in all competitions.

Jarrod Bowen is currently on a run of 20 consecutive Premier League away games without a goal.

