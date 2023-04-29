Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Danilo, who arrived from Brazilian side Palmeiras for £16m in January, has scored in each of Forest's past two matches

Nottingham Forest were stunned as a late Brentford fightback denied them precious points in their fight for Premier League survival.

Brazilian midfielder Danilo marked his 22nd birthday by putting Forest ahead just before half-time, reacting quickest to steer home Morgan Gibbs-White's shot which deflected into his path.

Brentford had plenty of the ball but created few clear chances until Ivan Toney's 82nd-minute free-kick went in off Forest keeper Keylor Navas.

With Forest hanging on and only 10 men on the pitch after Danilo went off injured, substitute Josh Dasilva scored the 94th-minute winner which was only confirmed after a long VAR check.

After beating Brighton at home on Wednesday, Forest looked well on course for a second win in four days and earn a rare away victory.

But, with all their nearest rivals yet to play this weekend, they remain in 17th place and just a point ahead of third-bottom Leicester.

Forest denied breathing space from bottom three

With none of the other sides in the tightly packed bottom five playing on Saturday, Forest had an excellent opportunity to put pressure on their rivals.

For a long period after Danilo's opening goal, and with Brentford providing little threat, it looked as though Steve Cooper's team were going to move four points clear of the bottom three.

Forest's survival hopes were given a significant boost when they fought back to beat a Brighton side chasing European qualification at a raucous City Ground on Wednesday.

Lifting them out of the relegation zone, the win took Forest to 30 points - with 24 of those earned in front of their own fans.

The challenge has been transferring their ability to pick up points at home into doing the same on the road.

But, after defending well for most of the match, they were denied even a point at a time when each one is so precious.

Forest had to wait 23 years for their return to the Premier League and are hoping to avoid an immediate exit.

Cooper's task after this dispiriting defeat is to rally his players again, knowing their next game at home against Southampton on 8 May is likely to have a huge impact on their survival hopes.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brentford Formation 4-3-3 1 Raya 2 Hickey 5 Pinnock 16 Mee 3 Henry 24 Damsgaard 27 Janelt 8 Jensen 19 Mbeumo 17 Toney 9 Schade 1 Raya

2 Hickey

5 Pinnock

16 Mee

3 Henry Booked at 29mins Substituted for Wissa at 60' minutes

24 Damsgaard Substituted for Dasilva at 60' minutes

27 Janelt Substituted for Onyeka at 71' minutes

8 Jensen Substituted for Baptiste at 71' minutes

19 Mbeumo

17 Toney

9 Schade Substituted for Ghoddos at 77' minutes Substitutes 10 Dasilva

11 Wissa

13 M Jorgensen

14 Ghoddos

15 Onyeka

26 Baptiste

30 Roerslev

33 Stevens

34 Cox Nottm Forest Formation 3-4-2-1 12 Navas 4 Worrall 38 Felipe 19 Niakhaté 24 Aurier 5 Mangala 28 Danilo 32 Lodi 20 Johnson 10 Gibbs-White 9 Awoniyi 12 Navas

4 Worrall

38 Felipe Booked at 34mins

19 Niakhaté

24 Aurier

5 Mangala Substituted for Yates at 81' minutes

28 Danilo Substituted for at 90' minutes

32 Lodi

20 Johnson Substituted for Kouyaté at 66' minutes

10 Gibbs-White

9 Awoniyi Substituted for A Ayew at 54' minutes Booked at 56mins Substitutes 11 Lingard

13 Hennessey

15 Toffolo

16 Surridge

21 Kouyaté

22 Yates

23 Freuler

25 Dennis

34 A Ayew Referee: Peter Bankes Attendance: 17,080 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Post update Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest). Post update Foul by Aaron Hickey (Brentford). Post update André Ayew (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing. goal Goal! Goal! Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frank Onyeka. Post update Attempt missed. Aaron Hickey (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Dasilva. Post update Danilo went off injured after Nottingham Forest had used all subs. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Danilo (Nottingham Forest). Post update Attempt saved. Frank Onyeka (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Danilo (Nottingham Forest). Post update Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford). Post update Moussa Niakhaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest). goal Goal! Goal! Brentford 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Ivan Toney (Brentford) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner. Substitution Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ryan Yates replaces Orel Mangala. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward