Match ends, Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1.
Nottingham Forest were stunned as a late Brentford fightback denied them precious points in their fight for Premier League survival.
Brazilian midfielder Danilo marked his 22nd birthday by putting Forest ahead just before half-time, reacting quickest to steer home Morgan Gibbs-White's shot which deflected into his path.
Brentford had plenty of the ball but created few clear chances until Ivan Toney's 82nd-minute free-kick went in off Forest keeper Keylor Navas.
With Forest hanging on and only 10 men on the pitch after Danilo went off injured, substitute Josh Dasilva scored the 94th-minute winner which was only confirmed after a long VAR check.
After beating Brighton at home on Wednesday, Forest looked well on course for a second win in four days and earn a rare away victory.
But, with all their nearest rivals yet to play this weekend, they remain in 17th place and just a point ahead of third-bottom Leicester.
Forest denied breathing space from bottom three
With none of the other sides in the tightly packed bottom five playing on Saturday, Forest had an excellent opportunity to put pressure on their rivals.
For a long period after Danilo's opening goal, and with Brentford providing little threat, it looked as though Steve Cooper's team were going to move four points clear of the bottom three.
Forest's survival hopes were given a significant boost when they fought back to beat a Brighton side chasing European qualification at a raucous City Ground on Wednesday.
Lifting them out of the relegation zone, the win took Forest to 30 points - with 24 of those earned in front of their own fans.
The challenge has been transferring their ability to pick up points at home into doing the same on the road.
But, after defending well for most of the match, they were denied even a point at a time when each one is so precious.
Forest had to wait 23 years for their return to the Premier League and are hoping to avoid an immediate exit.
Cooper's task after this dispiriting defeat is to rally his players again, knowing their next game at home against Southampton on 8 May is likely to have a huge impact on their survival hopes.
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 2Hickey
- 5Pinnock
- 16Mee
- 3HenryBooked at 29minsSubstituted forWissaat 60'minutes
- 24DamsgaardSubstituted forDasilvaat 60'minutes
- 27JaneltSubstituted forOnyekaat 71'minutes
- 8JensenSubstituted forBaptisteat 71'minutes
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
- 9SchadeSubstituted forGhoddosat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Dasilva
- 11Wissa
- 13M Jorgensen
- 14Ghoddos
- 15Onyeka
- 26Baptiste
- 30Roerslev
- 33Stevens
- 34Cox
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Navas
- 4Worrall
- 38FelipeBooked at 34mins
- 19Niakhaté
- 24Aurier
- 5MangalaSubstituted forYatesat 81'minutes
- 28DaniloSubstituted forat 90'minutes
- 32Lodi
- 20JohnsonSubstituted forKouyatéat 66'minutes
- 10Gibbs-White
- 9AwoniyiSubstituted forA Ayewat 54'minutesBooked at 56mins
Substitutes
- 11Lingard
- 13Hennessey
- 15Toffolo
- 16Surridge
- 21Kouyaté
- 22Yates
- 23Freuler
- 25Dennis
- 34A Ayew
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 17,080
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1.
Post update
Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Foul by Aaron Hickey (Brentford).
Post update
André Ayew (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frank Onyeka.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Hickey (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Dasilva.
Post update
Danilo went off injured after Nottingham Forest had used all subs.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Danilo (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Attempt saved. Frank Onyeka (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Danilo (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).
Post update
Moussa Niakhaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Ivan Toney (Brentford) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ryan Yates replaces Orel Mangala.
