BrentfordBrentford2Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1

Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva cancel out Danilo opener

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments101

Danilo steers Nottingham Forest ahead at Brentford
Danilo, who arrived from Brazilian side Palmeiras for £16m in January, has scored in each of Forest's past two matches

Nottingham Forest were stunned as a late Brentford fightback denied them precious points in their fight for Premier League survival.

Brazilian midfielder Danilo marked his 22nd birthday by putting Forest ahead just before half-time, reacting quickest to steer home Morgan Gibbs-White's shot which deflected into his path.

Brentford had plenty of the ball but created few clear chances until Ivan Toney's 82nd-minute free-kick went in off Forest keeper Keylor Navas.

With Forest hanging on and only 10 men on the pitch after Danilo went off injured, substitute Josh Dasilva scored the 94th-minute winner which was only confirmed after a long VAR check.

After beating Brighton at home on Wednesday, Forest looked well on course for a second win in four days and earn a rare away victory.

But, with all their nearest rivals yet to play this weekend, they remain in 17th place and just a point ahead of third-bottom Leicester.

Forest denied breathing space from bottom three

With none of the other sides in the tightly packed bottom five playing on Saturday, Forest had an excellent opportunity to put pressure on their rivals.

For a long period after Danilo's opening goal, and with Brentford providing little threat, it looked as though Steve Cooper's team were going to move four points clear of the bottom three.

Forest's survival hopes were given a significant boost when they fought back to beat a Brighton side chasing European qualification at a raucous City Ground on Wednesday.

Lifting them out of the relegation zone, the win took Forest to 30 points - with 24 of those earned in front of their own fans.

The challenge has been transferring their ability to pick up points at home into doing the same on the road.

But, after defending well for most of the match, they were denied even a point at a time when each one is so precious.

Forest had to wait 23 years for their return to the Premier League and are hoping to avoid an immediate exit.

Cooper's task after this dispiriting defeat is to rally his players again, knowing their next game at home against Southampton on 8 May is likely to have a huge impact on their survival hopes.

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 2Hickey
  • 5Pinnock
  • 16Mee
  • 3HenryBooked at 29minsSubstituted forWissaat 60'minutes
  • 24DamsgaardSubstituted forDasilvaat 60'minutes
  • 27JaneltSubstituted forOnyekaat 71'minutes
  • 8JensenSubstituted forBaptisteat 71'minutes
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney
  • 9SchadeSubstituted forGhoddosat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Dasilva
  • 11Wissa
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 26Baptiste
  • 30Roerslev
  • 33Stevens
  • 34Cox

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Navas
  • 4Worrall
  • 38FelipeBooked at 34mins
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 24Aurier
  • 5MangalaSubstituted forYatesat 81'minutes
  • 28DaniloSubstituted forat 90'minutes
  • 32Lodi
  • 20JohnsonSubstituted forKouyatéat 66'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 9AwoniyiSubstituted forA Ayewat 54'minutesBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 11Lingard
  • 13Hennessey
  • 15Toffolo
  • 16Surridge
  • 21Kouyaté
  • 22Yates
  • 23Freuler
  • 25Dennis
  • 34A Ayew
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
17,080

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1.

  3. Post update

    Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Hickey (Brentford).

  6. Post update

    André Ayew (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frank Onyeka.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Hickey (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Dasilva.

  9. Post update

    Danilo went off injured after Nottingham Forest had used all subs.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Danilo (Nottingham Forest).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Frank Onyeka (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Danilo (Nottingham Forest).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).

  16. Post update

    Moussa Niakhaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Brentford 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Ivan Toney (Brentford) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ryan Yates replaces Orel Mangala.

Comments

Join the conversation

100 comments

  • Comment posted by LUFC1986, today at 17:12

    Cheers Brentford from everyone at Leeds.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 17:14

      John replied:
      Very grateful to Brentford, from a Leeds United fan, thought Forest were pulling off a great result.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:16

    Forest shoot themselves in the foot yet again and now look likely for the drop with the Saints and the Toffees.

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 17:17

      korvintage64 replied:
      Excellent news.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:10

    Brentford, don't you want Everton relegated?

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 17:09

    Florist back in the drop zone come Monday night. Another nail in their coffin. Back down you go !!

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:12

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      That is no way to talk about the two time European Champions. How many times has your team been European Champions?

  • Comment posted by USER No-1, today at 17:18

    So, Trees: Which is it?

    * Steve Cooper is too dim to understand the sub rule.

    * Steve Cooper understands the sub rule, and did it anyway.

    * And which is worse?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:15

    Well Nottingham Forest, that was your chance!

  • Comment posted by crusty, today at 17:11

    Thought we were gonna lose that. Well played and top West London side as things stand.

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 17:14

    Thank you Brentford, you've done Bournemouth a big favour!