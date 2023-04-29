Stevenage v Grimsby Town

StevenageStevenage15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Match report to follow.
League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|44
|26
|12
|6
|60
|30
|30
|90
|2
|Northampton
|44
|22
|14
|8
|60
|40
|20
|80
|3
|Stevenage
|44
|22
|13
|9
|58
|39
|19
|79
|4
|Stockport
|44
|21
|12
|11
|61
|36
|25
|75
|5
|Carlisle
|44
|20
|15
|9
|63
|39
|24
|75
|6
|Salford
|44
|21
|9
|14
|69
|51
|18
|72
|7
|Bradford
|43
|19
|15
|9
|56
|38
|18
|72
|8
|Mansfield
|44
|20
|12
|12
|69
|53
|16
|72
|9
|Barrow
|44
|18
|8
|18
|46
|49
|-3
|62
|10
|Swindon
|44
|15
|13
|16
|58
|52
|6
|58
|11
|Grimsby
|44
|15
|13
|16
|48
|54
|-6
|58
|12
|Tranmere
|44
|15
|12
|17
|44
|46
|-2
|57
|13
|Sutton United
|44
|15
|12
|17
|44
|53
|-9
|57
|14
|Newport
|44
|13
|14
|17
|49
|53
|-4
|53
|15
|Gillingham
|44
|13
|13
|18
|34
|47
|-13
|52
|16
|Doncaster
|44
|15
|7
|22
|44
|63
|-19
|52
|17
|Walsall
|44
|11
|18
|15
|44
|48
|-4
|51
|18
|Crewe
|43
|12
|15
|16
|41
|55
|-14
|51
|19
|Colchester
|44
|12
|13
|19
|44
|48
|-4
|49
|20
|Harrogate
|44
|11
|15
|18
|56
|66
|-10
|48
|21
|Wimbledon
|44
|11
|14
|19
|47
|58
|-11
|47
|22
|Crawley
|44
|11
|12
|21
|47
|69
|-22
|45
|23
|Hartlepool
|44
|8
|15
|21
|48
|76
|-28
|39
|24
|Rochdale
|44
|8
|10
|26
|41
|68
|-27
|34
