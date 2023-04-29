Close menu
League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00BarrowBarrow
Venue: The Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient442612660303090
2Northampton442214860402080
3Stevenage442213958391979
4Stockport4421121161362575
5Carlisle442015963392475
6Salford442191469511872
7Bradford431915956381872
8Mansfield4420121269531672
9Barrow44188184649-362
10Swindon441513165852658
11Grimsby441513164854-658
12Tranmere441512174446-257
13Sutton United441512174453-957
14Newport441314174953-453
15Gillingham441313183447-1352
16Doncaster44157224463-1952
17Walsall441118154448-451
18Crewe431215164155-1451
19Colchester441213194448-449
20Harrogate441115185666-1048
21Wimbledon441114194758-1147
22Crawley441112214769-2245
23Hartlepool44815214876-2839
24Rochdale44810264168-2734
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC