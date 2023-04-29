Close menu
League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Venue: Adams Park

Wycombe Wanderers v Cheltenham Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • DerbyDerby County15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
  • IpswichIpswich Town15:00ExeterExeter City
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00BurtonBurton Albion
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth44298778463295
2Ipswich442713493336094
3Sheff Wed442612677374090
4Barnsley442671176413585
5Bolton4421121157342375
6Derby4421121166442275
7Peterborough442341773541973
8Portsmouth4417171058471168
9Wycombe442081657461168
10Lincoln City441320114444059
11Charlton441513166562358
12Fleetwood441415155147457
13Shrewsbury43168195056-656
14Exeter441411196160153
15Bristol Rovers431410195568-1352
16Burton431410195678-2252
17Cheltenham441311204059-1950
18Port Vale441310214565-2049
19Oxford Utd441014204554-944
20MK Dons441110234062-2243
21Morecambe44914214273-3141
22Accrington441011233774-3741
23Cambridge43117253766-2940
24Forest Green4469293184-5327
View full League One table

