Hull City v Swansea City

HullHull City15:00SwanseaSwansea City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|44
|27
|14
|3
|82
|34
|48
|95
|2
|Sheff Utd
|43
|26
|7
|10
|67
|36
|31
|85
|3
|Luton
|44
|21
|15
|8
|56
|38
|18
|78
|4
|Middlesbrough
|44
|22
|8
|14
|83
|54
|29
|74
|5
|Millwall
|45
|19
|11
|15
|54
|46
|8
|68
|6
|Coventry
|44
|17
|15
|12
|55
|45
|10
|66
|7
|Sunderland
|44
|17
|14
|13
|63
|53
|10
|65
|8
|Blackburn
|44
|19
|8
|17
|47
|50
|-3
|65
|9
|West Brom
|44
|17
|12
|15
|55
|49
|6
|63
|10
|Preston
|44
|17
|12
|15
|44
|52
|-8
|63
|11
|Norwich
|44
|17
|11
|16
|56
|51
|5
|62
|12
|Swansea
|44
|17
|11
|16
|64
|61
|3
|62
|13
|Watford
|44
|15
|14
|15
|52
|51
|1
|59
|14
|Bristol City
|44
|14
|14
|16
|52
|54
|-2
|56
|15
|Hull
|44
|14
|14
|16
|50
|60
|-10
|56
|16
|Stoke
|44
|14
|11
|19
|55
|51
|4
|53
|17
|Birmingham
|44
|14
|11
|19
|46
|54
|-8
|53
|18
|Cardiff
|44
|13
|10
|21
|40
|53
|-13
|49
|19
|QPR
|44
|12
|11
|21
|43
|69
|-26
|47
|20
|Rotherham
|44
|10
|16
|18
|48
|60
|-12
|46
|21
|Huddersfield
|43
|11
|11
|21
|42
|61
|-19
|44
|22
|Reading
|44
|13
|10
|21
|45
|65
|-20
|43
|23
|Blackpool
|45
|10
|11
|24
|47
|72
|-25
|41
|24
|Wigan
|44
|10
|13
|21
|37
|64
|-27
|40
