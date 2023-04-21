Close menu

Arsenal 'have to beat Man City' after another stumble in Premier League title race

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments105

It was frantic and it was dramatic, but after a nerve-shredding night at Emirates Stadium, most were left thinking that Arsenal have handed the Premier League title advantage to Manchester City.

The 3-3 draw against Southampton - rescued by late strikes from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, after the visitors led 3-1 with two minutes of normal time remaining - means only Manchester City have beaten Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this season.

It also means City are now five points behind Mikel Arteta's side, but with two games in hand. They host the Gunners on Wednesday knowing they will retain the title if they win all their remaining fixtures - but Arsenal can say that too.

However, Arsenal's new uncertainty in the title race was not lost on the players or the manager following a fixture in which they had to scramble for a point against the bottom club.

Forward Gabriel Jesus, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "Manchester City have two games in hand but if we want to be champions we have to go there to win the game - that is all."

It was a statement Arteta agreed with, while former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher claims the Gunners now need something "miraculous" to win the title.

'We will fight to the end'

Arsenal have not won at City since 2015, and Arteta knows they need to change that recent record if they are to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in 19 years.

"I cannot wait," he said when asked about the trip to face the team with whom he won two league titles as City boss Pep Guardiola's assistant. "These are the games you want to play. When everything is at stake you have to go there to win.

"This young team reacts in a way that is incredible, when it is against the odds, but the chances they created and the spirit they had... it was a joy to watch. The message is clear that I love them.

"We are down and they are more willing than anybody to win it. You can see that spirit and fight in the dressing room but it is clear we have to do defensively things better."

Much has been made of the absence of the injured William Saliba in Arsenal's defence, while they were further hampered by the late withdrawal of Granit Xhaka on Friday because of illness.

However, there was more than enough talent and experience in defence to beat Southampton, with full-backs Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White both making their 100th Premier League appearances.

Zinchenko, returning from a groin injury, held an impromptu team meeting in the centre circle when Arsenal went 2-0 down after 12 minutes.

There was also enough talent up front to earn three points - Gabriel Martinelli scored his 15th league goal of the season to equal Roberto Firmino's record for Brazilians in a Premier League campaign, before Odegaard and Saka showed their class.

However, for a third successive game, Arsenal were found wanting.

Arsenal's former City striker Jesus said: "A lot of things are going on now. We don't want to come here and talk negatively because we are in a very good position. What we are doing this season is amazing - the Premier League is tough.

"Now is the difficult moment. It is time now to stick together until the end. We still have a lot of things to do this season, it is not over, we are still five points clear. 

"We are the youngest team in the league, not making excuses. Sometimes we do right and sometimes we do wrong, everyone can make mistakes, that is why it is so important to stick together."

'Arsenal are wobbling like hell'

Arsenal players encourage Aaron Ramsdale after going 1-0 down
After Carlos Alcaraz's effort on Friday, Arsenal have now conceded the two fastest goals in the Premier League this season

A draw at home to Southampton might not sound like a good result, but after Aaron Ramsdale passed the ball straight to Carlos Alcaraz to score to after 28 seconds, Arsenal needed to summon plenty of fighting spirit before the late drama.

Similar errors cannot be afforded against City, acknowledged Arteta.

"It is not a final because there are still six games to go," he said. "The concern is turning around these moments, especially if the players in some moments are in doubt.

"In football you go through moments when you make errors and are not in a good moment but you have to come away from that."

Having dropped six points in their past three games, Arsenal have allowed Wednesday's match to become close to a must-win.

Only three sides have previously been eight or more points clear at the top after 28 games, as Arsenal were on 7 April, and failed to win the title.

The showdown at Etihad Stadium will be the ninth time in Premier League history that the top two have met in the leader's final six games of the season with five points or fewer between them.

On five of the eight previous occasions, the team that won the game went on to win the title.

It is set up perfectly for a thriller - one where the hunters of City are chasing wounded prey.

"Arsenal have definitely got a bit more tense in the last couple of games," Gary Neville told Sky Sports. "It is a mentality thing now.

"They should go there with freedom and excitement. The worry is they are conceding goals and City will smell blood. They are all the hallmarks of a team that are wobbling like hell.

"Arsenal have to pick themselves up for the game of their lives at the Etihad. It is not all over yet, but they have the huge task of going to the power house that is Manchester City.

"It is one game they have left in run in they are not expected to win. Does that take the pressure off and free their minds?"

Having not won the Premier League title for 19 years, and finished outside the top four in each of the past six campaigns, it is some achievement for this young Arsenal team to still be leading the race at this point.

But, as Carragher put it, they now need some magic.

"They have to go to City and get three points to win the league now I think," said the Sky Sports pundit. "They are going to have to do something miraculous now. It is going to have to be really special.

"If that game is in the balance though Arsenal should not do something stupid to try to win the game. If they lose it on Wednesday, it is all over, City win the title."

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

106 comments

  • Comment posted by as it is, today at 00:41

    Most of the people who want city to pip arsenal is not against the team or their fans but rather the manager arteta because of his continuous antics on the touchline.gets away with murder every game especially when they don't win.

    • Reply posted by moorepetershurst, today at 00:52

      moorepetershurst replied:
      100%, didn't like him as a player, dislike him even more as a manager, he's just one of those dudes who grates, nothing against Arsenal, usually would want them to do well, but this guy engenders dislike in most football fans I know. Most like Klopp's directness, Pep's quirkiness, Howe's honesty, Stellini's ineptitude, ten Hag's weird speech pattern, etc but Arteta..... no thanks

  • Comment posted by Jolomo36, today at 00:58

    Arsenal are spursing it…….

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 01:32

      rospur replied:
      Arsenal bottle much more than spurs ever have

  • Comment posted by Mifu , today at 00:47

    Advantage City but it ain't over.

    I remember Arsenal having to beat Liverpool away by 2 goals final game of the season.

    Everyone said just give it the trophy to Liverpool; but Michael Thomas did it.

    If City underestimate Arsenal and the other teams then every chance they will drop points.

    It ain't over till it's over.

    COYG

    • Reply posted by ABS, today at 00:52

      ABS replied:
      Sorry it’s over , not a city fan but they would not drop points to saints and will easily beat Arsenal next week , good luck next season Arsenal

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 01:15

    Can't believe the negativity being thrown at Arsenal. I'm a jealous Leeds fan, but they have been brilliant to watch this season. No-one else has given City anything to think about. I don't like all the dark arts, and I don't accept it's ok because everyone does it, but they still play some scintillating football. Have to believe City are favourites now, but they're fighting on several fronts so??

    • Reply posted by abracadabra, today at 01:38

      abracadabra replied:
      Yes its not over for either. Advantage City now as the game at Etihad is now not a must win for City but Arsenal. Both can still drop points at any stage in this league.

      True hard for City in terms of playing on 3 fronts (squad depth advantag though). But Arsenal's defence of late has been all over the place, City the opposite. On the face of it Arsenal look more likely to drop points.

  • Comment posted by Davey, today at 01:12

    I could see Arsenal winning at City and still bottling the title at home to Wolves on the last day. They are fine UNTIL they become favourites - then their bottle goes.

    • Reply posted by MC D, today at 01:22

      MC D replied:
      Hilarious!!

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 00:34

    Wibble wobble.
    Arsenal are wobbling.

    • Reply posted by Doc Savage, today at 00:37

      Doc Savage replied:
      The Arse has been spanked and is now wobbling

  • Comment posted by desert penguin, today at 00:44

    Whatever happens, there’s no shame coming second to a team that has over 100+ FFP violations 😅

  • Comment posted by FoxSpur, today at 01:14

    Absolute BOTTLERS this WOOLWICH lot.

    • Reply posted by Come the Glorious Day, today at 01:17

      Come the Glorious Day replied:
      Happy St Totteringham’s Day. Oops. Sorry, that was yesterday

  • Comment posted by Sir Bryan Robson, today at 01:07

    There’s not a chance arsenal will win that.

  • Comment posted by markie, today at 00:58

    Ok. Anyone who remembers Liverpool v Arsenal in 1989 or city v QPR will know such things can happen, bring it on.

    • Reply posted by moorepetershurst, today at 01:14

      moorepetershurst replied:
      City beat QPR, what's your point?

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 00:46

    Just when hope becomes belief, arsenal become bottlers again. Life's so cruel, still never mind it's given most football fans a laugh.

  • Comment posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 00:36

    But you won’t beat City, simple as that…title race is over!

    • Reply posted by teejay74, today at 00:50

      teejay74 replied:
      They don't need to beat them

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 00:54

    City need to fit Brighton in there somewhere which likely means playing Saturday, Tuesday (Champs league), Thursday and Sunday. They will drop points at some point. If you had offered me this position at the start of the season I’d have bitten your hand off. Let’s see how we go Wednesday and continue this amazing ride and see where we end up.

    • Reply posted by waitedtoolong, today at 00:56

      waitedtoolong replied:
      Good luck to Arsenal but as a Liverpool fan Man City are relentless - don't be surprised if they don't drop another point this season (although I wouldn't bet on them winning the CL).

      Just can't match that depth of squad this time of the season.

  • Comment posted by pipple, today at 00:37

    Inevitable

  • Comment posted by vish30, today at 00:50

    Is it April fools again

  • Comment posted by pmhcfc, today at 01:36

    Very few (if any) title winning sides drop 6 points in three games, conceding 7 goals in the process. The 3 draws include throwing x2 two goal leads away and failing to beat 2 sides who are in the bottom 6, one of those being bottom of the pile.
    They think it's all over.......it is now

  • Comment posted by Xylophone125, today at 00:36

    Arsenal are making up the numbers like everyone else. City For The Treble!

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 00:39

    Another pointless article, the sky is blue, the earth is round and Arsenal bottle it at the end of the season. What's new

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 01:25

      Footy_fan replied:
      What’s new is that this time they came really close and bottled it. In a normal season, Arsenal would’ve been done and dusted by Feb

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 01:00

    Anyone got a light bulb. The lights are about to go out on arsenal.

  • Comment posted by Dong Work for Yuda, today at 01:25

    "We've got to beat City",😂😂😂😂😂maybe on a parallel universe but not in this one, you should have lost to Southampton.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport